1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories & Mysteries Podcast

Where History Comes Alive! A fast-paced, well-researched weekly podcast covering a wide range of historical events, persons, places, legends, and mysteries
THE SECRETS OF SKINWALKER RANCH PAST AND PRESENT
In this episode we look at the history of one of America's best-known paranormal hotspots- the Skinwalker Ranch, in Northeast Utah, as well as the current scientific research being carried on there under the eye of a History Channel film team for a tv show called "The Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch".
4/30/2023
REMEMBERING JOHN WAYNE (PT 2)
In part two we reminisce John Wayne's movies made from 1952 to 1976- ending with his big screen goodbye- the Shootist. We'll talk about his appearance on 'A Colonial Christmas in Williamsburg with Perry Como" in the months before his death, his two battles with cancer, and the backstory on 'The High and The Mighty', 'The Shootist', and 'The Cowboys'- plus I'll name my 8 favorite John Wayne Movies. I also do my best to explain why I believe boys benefit much more from outdoor contact with other boys than indoor computer games- using the simple reasoning that the challenges they face trying to get to the next level in a computer game don't prepare them for the challenges, large and small, that they face in real life- such as getting along with friends, dealing with bullies, choosing the right friends, learning the values of honesty, integrity, interacting with girls, learning that practice makes perfect in any kind of sports, showing gameness and courage- and the list goes on.
4/23/2023
REMEMBERING JOHN WAYNE (PT 1)
In this multi-part series we remember the impact that John Wayne's characters had on generations of young men and women as we recall his movies and life. Part 1 takes us up through 1952, and includes stories about the production of 'The Quiet Man', 'The Sands of Iwo Jima', 'War Wagon', and others, as well as stories about the Duke, his personal qualities, his family, and his legacy.
4/16/2023
GERINIMO'S GHOST, KAMIKAZI BATS, JULIA'S SHARK RECIPE, AND THE REST OF THE STORY
Six great stories today- 1) Gerinimo's Ghost still haunts an old fort in Florida where he was imprisoned for two years; 2), Puppy Love- an urban legend about a California couple who think they smuggled a little dog out of Mexico,; 3) A true and very batty story of a US WWII project to use bats as the delivery method for swarms of tiny incendiary bombs; 4), The story of Wild Bill Donovan, head of the OSS, which became the CIA; 5), The story of Julia Child, who also worked for the OSS before becoming America's top TV chef; and 6) The story of Paul Harvey and his radio show "The Rest of The Story".
4/9/2023
TORNADO!: REMEMBERING THE 2011 SUPER OUTBREAK TWELVE YEARS AGO
Nearly 12 years ago, On April 27, 2011, the U.S. Storm Prediction Center (SPC) counted 219 tornadoes in the United States, breaking a previous record of 147 which was set in 1974. There were 317 fatalities that day alone, and a record-breaking 4 EF-5 tornadoes cut huge swaths through Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, while many other huge tornadoes swept through 16 states over a 4 day period, leaving behind a path of devastation claiming over 340 lives and costing over 11 Billion dollars. Our Shows: all available at www.1001storiespodcast.com ... #TORNADO #STORM CHASER #2011SUPER OUTBREAK
About 1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories & Mysteries Podcast
Where History Comes Alive! A fast-paced, well-researched weekly podcast covering a wide range of historical events, persons, places, legends, and mysteries, Hosted by Jon Hagadorn, the selection of stories and interviews includes lost treasure, unsolved mysteries, unexplained phenomenon, WWII stories, biographies, disasters, legends of the Old West, American Revolutionary history, urban legends, movie backstories, and much more. Available wherever podcasts are found, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Comcast, Google Play & others.
Follow us at www.Facebook.com/1001Heroes and Twitter @1001podcast.