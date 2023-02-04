1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories & Mysteries Podcast

REMEMBERING JOHN WAYNE (PT 2)

In part two we reminisce John Wayne's movies made from 1952 to 1976- ending with his big screen goodbye- the Shootist. We'll talk about his appearance on 'A Colonial Christmas in Williamsburg with Perry Como" in the months before his death, his two battles with cancer, and the backstory on 'The High and The Mighty', 'The Shootist', and 'The Cowboys'- plus I'll name my 8 favorite John Wayne Movies. I also do my best to explain why I believe boys benefit much more from outdoor contact with other boys than indoor computer games- using the simple reasoning that the challenges they face trying to get to the next level in a computer game don't prepare them for the challenges, large and small, that they face in real life- such as getting along with friends, dealing with bullies, choosing the right friends, learning the values of honesty, integrity, interacting with girls, learning that practice makes perfect in any kind of sports, showing gameness and courage- and the list goes on.