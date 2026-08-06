1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories & Mysteries Podcast

🎙️ 1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories & Mysteries

Summer of Unsung Heroes

Episode 1 — "The Tracker's Burden: Tom Tobin and the Espinosa Terror"

A Three-Part Special | Total Runtime: ~45 Minutes



In the spring of 1863, while America was tearing itself apart at Gettysburg and Chancellorsville, two brothers moved through the high country of Colorado Territory and killed everyone they found. Nine confirmed dead in six weeks. Multiple posses. A terrified territory. And a government that had no idea what to do. This is the story of the men who did the killing — and the one man who finally stopped them.



📖 Episode Guide



Part One — "A Season of Blood"

⏱ 0:00 – 15:00

Colorado Territory, March 1863. Felipe Nerio Espinosa and his brother Vivian cross into the high country and begin killing. We trace the world that made them — the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, land theft dressed up as legal process, and Felipe's claim of a divine vision from the Virgin Mary commanding him to kill. We walk through the murders one by one: Franklin Bruce on March 19th, Henry Harkens, John Addleman, F.W. Lehman, Albert Metcalf, and others. We look at the Rocky Mountain News coverage that threw an already nervous territory into full panic — and the posses that rode out armed and came back empty. Vivian Espinosa is shot dead by a military patrol in late May. Felipe vanishes into the mountains — carrying something with him that he should have left behind.



Part Two — "The Man Worth Asking"

⏱ 15:00 – 30:00

Summer, 1863. Felipe Espinosa writes a letter to Colorado Territorial Governor John Evans — offering to stop killing in exchange for a land grant and pardon. Evans refuses. Felipe recruits his teenage nephew José Vicente and returns to the San Luis Valley. The murders resume. Dolores Sanchez survives a direct attack. Colonel Samuel Tappan at Fort Garland runs out of conventional options. We then step back and meet the man Tappan calls on — Thomas Tate Tobin. Born 1823. Mountain man. Trapper. Survivor of the Taos Revolt of 1847. Peer of Kit Carson, who said Tobin was among the finest trackers he had ever known. We trace how the San Luis Valley made Tobin, and why no posse of forty men could do what one quiet man in the right mountains could. Tappan and Tobin sign their articles of agreement. On approximately October 12th, 1863, Tobin rides out.



Part Three — "So-So"

⏱ 30:00 – 45:00

Tobin moves through the October mountains the way armies never move — reading terrain, reading cold fire rings, reading the logic of where a careful man hides. On approximately October 15th, 1863, he finds them. The kill is clean, fast, and final. Tobin returns to Fort Garland with proof in a grain sack. The San Luis Valley exhales. And then Colorado Territory does something that still stings: it pays Tom Tobin a fraction of what it promised him. Tobin goes home to his ranch without a speech. He lives there for another forty-one years, dying in 1904 — his story largely forgotten. His granddaughter, the Hollywood actress Greer Garson, will win the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1943. History is rarely so perfectly strange.



🧭 Key Figures

Name Who They Were Tom Tobin Mountain man, trapper, scout; one of the finest trackers in the 19th-century West Felipe Nerio Espinosa Leader of the Espinosa killing spree; believed he was on a divine mission Vivian Espinosa Felipe's younger brother and partner; killed by military patrol, May 1863 José Vicente Espinosa Felipe's teenage nephew; recruited after Vivian's death; killed by Tobin, October 1863 Colonel Samuel Tappan Commander, Fort Garland; hired Tobin when conventional forces failed Governor John Evans Colorado Territorial Governor; refused Felipe's pardon letter Kit Carson Tobin's peer and contemporary; vouched for Tobin's tracking ability Pascuala Bernal Tobin Tom Tobin's New Mexican wife; mother of his children Charles Bent Territorial Governor of New Mexico; murdered in the Taos Revolt of 1847; known personally by Tobin Franklin Bruce First confirmed Espinosa victim; killed March 19, 1863 near Fountain Creek Albert Metcalf One of the documented victims; survived initial attack, died of wounds Dolores Sanchez One of the few survivors of a direct Espinosa attack; San Luis Valley, fall 1863 Greer Garson Academy Award-winning actress (Mrs. Miniver, 1943); Tom Tobin's granddaughter























🗺️ Key Places

South Park, Colorado — The vast high-country basin at 11,000 feet where the first wave of murders occurred; one of the most remote landscapes in the territory.

Fountain Creek / Canon City area — Site of the first murder, March 1863.

Fort Garland — U.S. Army post in the San Luis Valley, established 1858; Colonel Tappan's headquarters and the staging point for Tobin's hunt.

The San Luis Valley — The enormous high-desert basin in southern Colorado where the second wave of killings occurred and where Tom Tobin made his home.

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains — The range where Tobin tracked and killed the Espinosas in October 1863.

El Rito, New Mexico — The Espinosa family's home village in northern New Mexico.

Taos, New Mexico — Where Tobin came of age as a trapper and mountain man; site of the 1847 Taos Revolt.



📚 If You Want to Go Deeper

"Season of Terror: The Espinosas in Civil War Colorado" by Charles F. Price — the definitive book-length treatment of the Espinosa murders; meticulous, gripping, essential.



Colorado Encyclopedia — "Espinosa Murders" — a solid, well-sourced overview available free online; good starting point.



Fort Garland Museum, Fort Garland, Colorado — houses artifacts and records from this period; worth the drive if you're ever in the San Luis Valley.



"Kit Carson: A Pattern for Heroes" by Thelma S. Guild & Harvey L. Carter — provides important context for the world Tobin lived in.



Colorado Historical Society / History Colorado — primary source records including territorial government documents, military records, and Rocky Mountain News archives from 1863.



"Black Gun, Silver Star" by Art T. Burton — not directly related to Tobin, but essential reading for anyone interested in frontier law enforcement in this same era. (And stay tuned — Bass Reeves is coming to this series.)





🎧 About This Series

The Tracker's Burden is the opening story of 1001 Heroes Summer of Unsung Heroes — a special season dedicated to the people history textbooks walk right past. Every story in this series is true. Every name is real. And every hero in it earned the word the hard way.

Coming up this summer:

Story B: The White Mouse — Nancy Wake and the war nobody gave her credit for



Story C: The Men Who Made Bass Reeves Famous — the judge, the storytellers, and the legend built without saying his name



Story D: The G-Man They Erased — Melvin Purvis and the price of being too famous





Thank you for listening. I'm Jon Hagadorn, and this is 1001 Heroes, Legends, Histories and Mysteries. Take care of each other out there. Please share with friends and help us grow with new subscribers.