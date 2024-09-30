Making Gay History | LGBTQ Oral Histories from the Archive

Stonewall 55: Episode 3: “Say It Loud! Gay & Proud!”

Like so many other acts of LGBTQ resistance, the 1969 Stonewall riots could have become a footnote in history. But the protests and organizing that followed launched a new phase in the fight for LGBTQ rights. Hear how anger found its voice and how joy propelled the first Pride marches. First aired June 20, 2019. Visit our episode webpage for background information, archival photos, and other resources, as well as the episode's transcript. To hear more from Craig Rodwell, go here. And listen to Barbara Gittings and Kay Lahusen here as they discuss how homophile activists fared in the heady days of post-Stonewall organizing. For exclusive Making Gay History bonus content, join our Patreon community.