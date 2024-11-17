Karin Wilkinson joins The Days of Noah podcast for the second time to share her terrifying lifelong experiences of being abducted by non-human entities, commonly called alien "greys". These creatures are REAL- they're not fiction, fantasy, or fun, but are terrorists of the worst kind.We discuss what she saw, what was done to her, and where she was taken in this Part 1 of our conversation (Part 2 to follow in EP 104).
Only by the power of Jesus Christ has she been able to publicly tell of her awful experiences and to write her book about it- Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest (https://lamarzulli.net/product/stolen-seed-evil-harvest/), and also to put a stop to the abductions. So much valuable insight into the spirit realm God has given her by allowing her to go through it all, but so much more is the testimony that these beings are TERRIFIED at the name of JESUS CHRIST!
Find Karin online here: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/
