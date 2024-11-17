Powered by RND
The Days of Noah

The Days of Noah
Fallen angels. Ancient giants. Demons and monsters. Did giants once rule the earth? Did demigods and monsters like those of Greek mythology actually exist and w...
History

  • EP 105: The AI Hive Mind and The Counterfeit Antichrist Cosmos w/ Gina Phillips
    Gina Phillips joins Luke and I once again as we continue to expose the enemy's plans as revealed through those trauma-based programmed individuals that Gina has counseled and helped set free through Jesus Christ. On this episode, the first half of our conversation, we unpack the AI Hive Mind connected to programming, satanic ritual abuse (SRA), and the breeding of nephilim, which are fallen angel and human hybrids. Here's the link to the clip Gina mentioned in our discussion: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/dbxzAEkNTHyjof4a/?mibextid=9drbnH&s=yWDuG2&fs=e Find Gina and her work online here: www.gina-phillips.com
    1:02:02
  • EP 104: The Hybrid Army and Agreements With Evil w/ Karin Wilkinson
    We conclude our conversation with Karin Wilkinson (first half in EP 103) as we discuss details of what happened to her, the agreements that government entities have made to give these evil beings access to humanity, and much much more! Only by the power of Jesus Christ has she been able to publicly tell of her awful experiences and to write her book about it- Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest (https://lamarzulli.net/product/stolen-seed-evil-harvest/), and also to put a stop to the abductions.  So much valuable insight into the spirit realm God has given her by allowing her to go through it all, but so much more is the testimony that these beings are TERRIFIED at the name of JESUS CHRIST! Find Karin online here: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/
    1:17:34
  • MINI EP 9: A Reprieve From The Kingmaker
    Rod Smith joins Pete once again for this timely message of exhortation- let us get our lives in order for what is coming upon the world. Judgement may have been delayed, but unless we change course, this reprieve will not last forever. America will ONLY be great again if we get right with God! Check out Rod's podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/millennial-mustard-seed/id1504504171 or here: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rodney-jay  
    21:52
  • EP 103: Abductions, Experiments, and Underground Bases w/ Karin Wilkinson
    Karin Wilkinson joins The Days of Noah podcast for the second time to share her terrifying lifelong experiences of being abducted by non-human entities, commonly called alien "greys".  These creatures are REAL- they're not fiction, fantasy, or fun, but are terrorists of the worst kind.We discuss what she saw, what was done to her, and where she was taken in this Part 1 of our conversation (Part 2 to follow in EP 104). Only by the power of Jesus Christ has she been able to publicly tell of her awful experiences and to write her book about it- Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest (https://lamarzulli.net/product/stolen-seed-evil-harvest/), and also to put a stop to the abductions.  So much valuable insight into the spirit realm God has given her by allowing her to go through it all, but so much more is the testimony that these beings are TERRIFIED at the name of JESUS CHRIST! Find Karin online here: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/
    53:11
  • MINI EP 8: The Patient Restraint of Our Creator
    Rod Smith from the Millennial Mustard Seed podcast joins Pete for this mini episode to discuss what is the kindness, the patience, the restraint of God in the face of those who hate, mock, and ignore Him- and some of those haters, mockers, and ignorers have been us at one time or another! But His patience is so great and so long-suffering, that all might come to repentance and live. Check out Rod's podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/millennial-mustard-seed/id1504504171 or here: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rodney-jay    
    13:10

About The Days of Noah

Fallen angels. Ancient giants. Demons and monsters. Did giants once rule the earth? Did demigods and monsters like those of Greek mythology actually exist and were worshiped or feared by humankind? And if there’s evidence that supernatural beings are real, what does it mean for us today, for the future, and for the end of the world? Jesus said, ”As in the days of Noah, so it will be when I return.” Join brothers Luke and Pete Ohlinger as they dive into the historical, the biblical, the supernatural. The Days of Noah Podcast. Uncovering the past. Connecting the present. Discerning the future. All of us must choose a side in this life- Jesus Christ The Infinite, or an inferior and finite god. Choose wisely! The consequences of this choice will last for all eternity. #twopointfivepercent
