Fall of Civilizations Podcast

Paul Cooper
A history podcast looking at the collapse of a different civilization each episode. What did they have in common? Why did they fall? And what did it feel like t...
History

Available Episodes

  • 18. Egypt - Fall of the Pharaohs
    Far in the distance, three colossal shapes tower over the desert horizon… In this episode, we travel to the Nile Valley, and tell the story of one of the most iconic cultures ever produced by humankind – the civilizations of ancient Egypt. I want to show how this series of related cultures grew up in the floodplains of their great river, and built some of the most enduring and recognizable structures in the world. And I want to tell the story of what happened to bring the age of the Pharaohs finally and cataclysmically to an end. Credits: Michael Hajiantonis Nick Denton Paul Casselle Alexandra Boulton Tom Marshall-Lee Rhy Brignell Peter Walters Lachlan Lucas Narrated and produced by Paul Cooper Sound engineering by Alexey Sibikin Readings in Arabic by Nassim El-Boujjoufi Readings in reconstructed ancient Egyptian by Seqnenra (Mohammad Habib) and Doha Abd Allah Amin
    3:58:22
  • 17. Carthage - Empire Of The Phoenicians
    Buried beneath the city streets of the Tunisian capital of Tunis, an ancient city lies forgotten... In this episode, we look at one of the most dramatic stories to come down to us from the ancient world: the rise and fall of the empire of Carthage. Find out how this city rose out of the Phoenician states of the Eastern Mediterranean, and set out on voyages of discovery and settlement that put them at the centre of the ancient world. And hear how the city of Carthage was destroyed, and its memory nearly wiped from the earth. SOURCES: https://www.patreon.com/posts/sources-for-17-81369494?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link Credits: Written and produced by Paul Cooper Sound engineering by Alexey Sibikin Voice actors: Michael Hajiantonis Lachlan Lucas Alexandra Boulton Simon Jackson Tom Marshall-Lee Chris Harvey, Nick Denton Paul Casselle
    3:38:12
  • 16. Bagan - City Of Temples
    In the lowlands of Burma lie the remains of thousands of crumbling temples... In this episode, we tell one of the most colourful stories of civilizational survival: the story of the Bagan Empire of Myanmar. Find out how this kingdom rose up in the Irrawaddy river valley of central Myanmar, and built one of the most remarkable series of monuments to have survived from the medieval world. Discover what life was like for the people who lived there, and find out what happened to cause its sudden and complete collapse.
    2:07:06
  • 15. The Nabataeans - The Final Days Of Petra
    In the deserts of Jordan, a city lies hidden for centuries in a valley of rose-red stone... In this episode, we look at one of the most peculiar stories of civilizational survival to come down to us from the ancient world, the story of the Nabataeans. Find out how these once humble traders rose to become masters of the desert sands, and to defy empires. And discover what happened to finally bring down the empire of Nabataea.
    2:01:17
  • 14. Vijayanagara - The Last Emperors Of South India
    On the rocky banks of South India's Tungabhadra River, an enormous ruined city lies crumbling... In this episode, we look at the Vijayanagara Empire of Southern India, a civilization that has all but faded from memory in many parts of the world. Find out how this remarkable society rose up out of an age of conflict and fragmentation, how it built one of the largest and most impressive medieval cities in the world, and developed an identity that was both South Indian in nature, and global in its outlook. With readings in Sanskrit, and the sounds of traditional Carnatic music, find out what happened to bring the great stone temples of Vijayanagara crashing down in fire and flame. ---------- Credits: Voice actors: Peter Walters Michael Hajiantonis Kim Heron Nick Denton Paul Casselle Sound engineering by Alexey Sibikin Original music performed and composed by Aruna Sairam.
    3:13:49

About Fall of Civilizations Podcast

A history podcast looking at the collapse of a different civilization each episode. What did they have in common? Why did they fall? And what did it feel like to watch it happen?
