The American West
  Introducing: The American West with Dan Flores
    New from the MeatEater Podcast Network: Long-time western author Dan Flores presents a big picture history of an American West you've never encountered. Covering a vast time span in a western America whose landscapes and wild animals drew people from around the world, this podcast tells a new story of our most fascinating region. Subscribe now wherever you listen to podcasts. Don't miss episode one coming out May 6th! YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIQv7voZWHy4X3UFECqr3ggFIj9uQJT2OSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0wrs79YL0Jw2AjQrCBKUUu Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-american-west/id1811365050 iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1248-the-american-west-273702538/ Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-american-west/PC:1001101272 Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/17657fa8-7388-4983-8b26-c1d5505ed2e5/the-american-west MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips Subscribe to The MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube Shop MeatEater MerchSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About The American West

In this new podcast, Flores chronicles the heroes, scoundrels, and pivotal events that defined the West, blending captivating stories of its charismatic animals, Jeffersonian explorations, and the adventurer-artists who immortalized Native peoples and western landscapes. From well-known tales to hidden gems, Flores uncovers the rich history of the West like never before. Joined by his former students Rinella and Williams, as well as other historians and special guests, Flores will share, debate, and reflect on these stories across 26 dynamic episodes.  Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the American West—not just as a historical era, but as a lens for how we experience and appreciate the outdoors today.  
