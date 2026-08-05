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499 episodes
- It's the end of Civil War Summer, and things close out in classic Bear Grease fashion as host Clay Newcomb along with Bear Newcomb and Josh "Landbridge" Spielmaker talk history with live venomous snakes in the same room. Returning guest and "Advanced Snake Enthusiast" Brad Birchfield joins in as the crew breaks down the real story behind Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House which, it turns out, wasn't actually a courthouse. Along the way, stories of a rattlesnake that survived 26 months without eating, some wild tales from the Amazon rainforest, and much more.
Thank you to our sponsor, Tecovas.
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- Clay gives behind the scenes details and answers com viewer questions about his annual bear camp that is featured in the Meateater “12 in ‘26” film series. It’s a film about tradition, camaraderie, tough situations, and the love of the hunt. Hear the details and what happened that you didn’t see in the film.
Watch the film now on MeatEater's YouTube channel.
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- It's not every day that we see brand new hunting season get put into existence. This coming October the state of Louisiana will be having it's first ever hunting season for black bellied whistling ducks. It's an exciting time for hunters, but there's a much bigger story at play here. The black bellied whistling duck is historically a tropical species that occupied mostly central and south America. What are the implications of it expanding it's range into much of the southern and eastern U.S? Also, can a hunting season potentially be the much needed management tool that the state of Louisiana has been looking for?
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- Brent's heading to Louisiana to fish the Ouachita River with Bradley Smith, a lifelong outdoorsman who's keeping the old ways alive. From hoop nets to bank poles baited for flathead catfish, the trip becomes more than a night on the river. Included is a lesson on tradition and the details that separate a likely spot from the right one. We're talking family, friendship, and the importance of passing down tradition before they disappear.
God's Country Hunting and Fishing YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEP0Z4BjEpgIn5uVbwRZZRA
Opelousas Bank Poles: https://opelousasbankpoles.com/
Thank you to our sponsors, Case Knives and Stor-Mor.
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- In this final chapter of our Civil War series, we once again hear from historians J.D. Huitt, Dr. Brooks Blevins, and Dr. Louis Gallo to trace the final eighteen months of the conflict—from Gettysburg and Vicksburg to Grant's relentless Overland Campaign and Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House.
Along the way, host Clay Newcomb examines how Ulysses S. Grant transformed modern warfare through his philosophy of total war, why Abraham Lincoln came to trust him above every other Union general, and how Grant's quiet humility shaped one of the most remarkable victories in American history. We also explore the humanity displayed at Appomattox, the myths surrounding the surrender, and why historians still debate the reasons the Confederacy ultimately failed.
Thank you to our sponsor, Tecovas.
If you have comments on the show, send us a note to beargrease@themeateater.com
Connect with Clay and MeatEater
Clay on Instagram
MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips
MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube
Shop Bear Grease Merch
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Bear Grease
The Bear Grease Podcast with host Clay Newcomb delivers compelling storytelling through documentary-style episodes exploring the culture, traditions, and history of rural America. He’ll dive in deep with hunters, biologists, anthropologists, and hillbillies to learn about human nature and our ancient connection to the land. Bear Grease explores unique people, topics, and stories that reveal the incredible value of life lived close to the land. Part of the MeatEater Podcast Network.Podcast website
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