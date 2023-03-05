The Bear Grease Podcast with host Clay Newcomb delivers compelling storytelling through documentary-style episodes exploring the culture, traditions, and histor... More
Ep. 106: Conman - Asa Carter (Part 2)
n this episode of Bear Grease, part two of our Conman series on the double life of Asa Forrest Carter, Clay Newcomb dives into the gritty details of the violence, hate, and conspiracy philosophies of the first 45 years of his life and how, in the last decade of his life, he transformed into an unrecognizable, “Cherokee Indian” author who wanted to be America’s next Hemmingway – and almost did it. Once again, author of Unmasking the Klansman, Dr. Dan T Carter and Steve Rinella of MeatEater lead the way as his guests. Brace yourself because this winding trail will be treacherous as they talk about the beating of jazz singer Nat King Cole, read from the Unabomber’s Manifesto, and begin to understand how Asa Carter did what he did. We’re going neck deep into the mind of a Conman. We really doubt you’re gonna wanna miss this one…
Audio excerpts courtesy of “The Reconstruction of Asa Carter”
5/3/2023
59:28
Ep. 105: THIS COUNTRY LIFE - The Stuff In My Pockets
This week on This Country Life, Brent Reaves shares the stuff in his pockets -- what some of you might call his "every day carry." From a 10 year old buckeye to a gold dollar coin, Brent walks you through each item you can expect him to have on his person, why he carries it, and why he thinks you should, too. So come on in and find out what makes Brent's EDC short list -- after this, you might just add a few items to yours!
On this episode of the Bear Grease Render, the crew convenes in Missouri for some spring turkey hunting. Clay Newcomb is joined by veteran Meateater videographers Loren Moulton and Dave Gardner as well as Brent Reaves, who you can now hear every Friday on this same feed on his new podcast This Country Life. The crew recaps the triumphs and pitfalls of chasing those wisened longbeards in the spring woods before turning their attention to Forest, or should we say Asa, Carter’s “The Education of Little Tree.” The crew discusses how remarkable it is that Asa Carter was able to pull off this deception, whether or not this was an arc of repentance and redemption or if it was just a con, and the decision to give this to their kids to read or not. I really doubt you’re gonna wanna miss this one…
4/26/2023
59:24
Ep. 103: THIS COUNTRY LIFE - Freight Trains and Hurricanes
Welcome to episode one of This Country Life! Today, we meet your host Brent Reaves: a family man and life long outdoorsman whose familial roots in rural Arkansas can be traced back over 150 years. As a way of introduction, Brent shares two of his favorite stories, taking us from schoolyard hi-jinx to riding out a lightning storm in a washed-out muskrat burrow. You're not gonna want to miss this addition to the Bear Grease lineup.
4/21/2023
21:32
Ep. 102: Conman - The Education of Little Tree (Part 1)
On this episode of Bear Grease Clay Newcomb talks with New York Times best selling author Steve Rinella and Dr. Dan T. Carter, professor emeritus at the University of South Carolina about black-listed book “The Education of Little Tree.” The book, an alleged semi-autobiographical story about a Cherokee boy growing up in southern Appalachia, was written by Forest Carter, which was the false identity of famed white supremicist, Ku Klux Klan chapter founder and speech writer for Governor George Wallace, Dan Carter. In part 1, Clay reflects on the honest, insightful, and empathetic context of the book and explores the nuance and dissonance of what to do with with art in light of an artist’s beliefs. I really doubt you’re gonna to wanna miss this one…
