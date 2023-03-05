Ep. 104: Bear Grease [Render] - Confidence Men, Missouri Turkeys, and Fried Catfish

On this episode of the Bear Grease Render, the crew convenes in Missouri for some spring turkey hunting. Clay Newcomb is joined by veteran Meateater videographers Loren Moulton and Dave Gardner as well as Brent Reaves, who you can now hear every Friday on this same feed on his new podcast This Country Life. The crew recaps the triumphs and pitfalls of chasing those wisened longbeards in the spring woods before turning their attention to Forest, or should we say Asa, Carter's "The Education of Little Tree." The crew discusses how remarkable it is that Asa Carter was able to pull off this deception, whether or not this was an arc of repentance and redemption or if it was just a con, and the decision to give this to their kids to read or not. I really doubt you're gonna wanna miss this one…