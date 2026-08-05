In this final chapter of our Civil War series, we once again hear from historians J.D. Huitt, Dr. Brooks Blevins, and Dr. Louis Gallo to trace the final eighteen months of the conflict—from Gettysburg and Vicksburg to Grant's relentless Overland Campaign and Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House.

Along the way, host Clay Newcomb examines how Ulysses S. Grant transformed modern warfare through his philosophy of total war, why Abraham Lincoln came to trust him above every other Union general, and how Grant's quiet humility shaped one of the most remarkable victories in American history. We also explore the humanity displayed at Appomattox, the myths surrounding the surrender, and why historians still debate the reasons the Confederacy ultimately failed.

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