230. Javelina 100 Mile Win and Golden Ticket! Science, Dreams, and Belief at One of the Hottest Races Ever

We ventured into the unknown at the Javelina 100 Mile, and we're coming back with a celebration to share! This episode is all about processing a life-changing weekend where David won Javelina in 12 hours, 45 minutes to earn a Golden Ticket to the Western States 100. There was one defining feature of the day: HEAT. Race day featured record temperatures around 100 degrees F in Phoenix, with the course traversing desert cactus that didn't offer a hint of shade. Given the short training time after Leadville, we had the opportunity to conduct the ultimate science experiment. What happens at the edge of human physiology? We strive to give you some answers while they are fresh in our brains. It's the ultimate "no secrets" episode, where we tell you exactly how we're feeling while we're still in the midst of processing it all. We talk about the journey to the start line, the training that led to the confidence to race aggressively, the science that informed that race strategy, heat adaptation and management, high carb fueling, how the performance revolution in ultras is just getting started, and so much more. After Leadville, there was one major weakness for the science: a single race is not enough data. That feeling also led to David feeling like an impostor and like Leadville could have been a fluke. Our podcast listeners gave us the courage to know that shooters shoot, and that we'd come back with science and stories no matter what. And it appears that Leadville wasn't a fluke. Next up: Western States in 2025. The big dreams will not stop now. The performance revolution in endurance sports is just getting started. Let's all ride the wave! Thank you so much for being there along the way. None of this would have happened without podcast listeners giving us purpose, joy, and support. We love you all so much! HUZZAH! Follow Huzzah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehuzzahhub/ Click "Claim Reward" for $80 at The Feed here: thefeed.com/swap Support the podcast: patreon.com/swap