233. Game-Changing Theories on Fatigue Resistance, Supertrainer Shoe Reviews, Plans for Athletic Breakthroughs, How Carbs are Reshaping Endurance, and NSAIDs in Ultras!
You can smell the excitement on this amazing episode! The main training topic was on David's favorite study of 2024, which caused major changes in his training approach. The study found some potential mechanisms for improved fatigue resistance, but we take it a step further into theories about solving for a puzzle that has flummoxed coaches and researchers forever. Could this study be the missing link connecting fatigue resistance and training interventions? Maybe. We dive into the cutting edge of endurance training to find out.
We also talked about how Megan is planning to rebuild for big goals in 2025 and beyond. It's the perfect opportunity to discuss the interplay of power, speed, cross training, and strength work in an athletic journey. It's also the perfect opportunity to talk about critical internet comments. Scared money don't make money!
And this one was full of awesome topics! Other topics: the perils of heat suit training and weak laundry practices, building strength and power, why people are weird on the internet, a shoe that really let us down, some reviews of "supertrainers" and why we think these shoes are so important in training, a triathlon case study on carb oxidation in long events, the controversy around NSAID use in endurance races, and Listener Corner.
This one was SO MUCH FUN. Like the listener at the end of the episode, you (and we mean everything that goes into what makes you... plus what comes out of you) = awesome.
We love you all! Huzzah!
Follow Huzzah for science insights: https://www.instagram.com/thehuzzahhub/
Click "Claim Reward" for $80 at The Feed here: thefeed.com/swap
Buy Janji's amazing gear: https://janji.com/ (code "SWAP")
For weekly bonus podcasts, articles, and videos (plus hat purchases): patreon.com/swap
--------
1:33:34
232. 10 Ways We Changed Training for Leadville and Javelina, Love Raging, Ultra Performance Study, Feel v. Heart Rate, and Motivation!
We celebrated huge beating genius machines before this awesome episode! The main training topic was on 10 ways our training approaches changed for Leadville and Javelina. Throughout the process of preparing for 100 miles, we made itty bitty alterations that sometimes became big shifts in how our plans usually look. We break down each of them and how they might apply to other athletes. Time to pop a squat (or 2 x 10 reps of them).
Before that, we have a little love letter to listeners. That consists of a new playlist to motivate training, a SWAP hat release, some thoughts on celebration and next steps, and also some sadness about crap that we can’t control. Thank you all for giving us a space to be open and authentic, especially when we’re unsure what to say.
And this one had tons of great topics! Other topics: the Big Dump Truck Energy playlist, the poem How To Triumph Like a Girl, a question on balancing motivation and health, the new 100-mile training plan, a wonderful article on ultra performance that posits that muscle damage is the main limiter, why we think the trainability of running economy is being overlooked, how to think about using feel v. heart rate in harder efforts, David’s interview on the Singletrack podcast, heat training in the cycling peloton, some hot takes that become cold takes on the future of heat training, and Listener Corner.
A lyric that ran through our heads last week was from Bo Burnham: “I want to help to leave this world better than I found it / And I fear that comedy won’t help / And the fear is not unfounded.”
We are recommitting to love.
Raging with love.
We love you all! HUZZAH!
Listen to the Big Dump Truck Energy Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/17c9qrOx2C7DPvQrVKiHaJ?si=a5TxrMlBTniysUSmwz9sOg
Follow Huzzah for science insights: https://www.instagram.com/thehuzzahhub/
Click "Claim Reward" for $80 at The Feed here: thefeed.com/swap
Buy Janji's amazing gear: https://janji.com/ (code "SWAP")
For weekly bonus podcasts, articles, and videos (plus hat purchases): patreon.com/swap
--------
1:22:03
231. New "No Secrets" Q+A on Western States 100, Javelina, High-Carb Fueling, Heart Rate, Heat Training, Improving Speed, Shoes, and More!
We answered tons of amazing listener questions on this great episode! We approached Leadville and Javelina like science experiments, and like all good science experiments, we want to share everything before starting a new experiment for the Western States 100. This one is full of sexy science, theory, psychology, nutrition, and so much more!
Our philosophy is "no secrets"... sometimes to a fault. That means spilling the beans on everything from training to nutrition to gear, plus some hot takes on where we think the sport is going.
A list of some of the topics: Freetrail's Javelina race video and our obsessive Youtube history, the Wikipedia page journey, Kilian going for a golden ticket to Western States, whether athletes should wait to do longer ultras, what we have learned about recovery after the races, how we are framing sponsorship discussions, what makes ultras so cool, why David wears nose strips, the anti-chafe approach for Javelina, supershoes for slower runners, training "belief" in running, how our training theory is evolving, muscle fatigue later in races, framing performance through running economy, aerobic build weeks, cross training approaches, longer singles, key workouts, heart rate patterns in training and racing, race day execution, doubts and fears, bicarb and ketones, whether heat suit training will be something we do in the future, pushing the frontiers of hydration, alpha dogging, and big dreams at Western States.
This one was such a joy to record. We can't wait to share the journey with you all ahead!
Or to put it another way: "F what you heard. It's what you hearin." We love you all! HUZZAH!
Follow Huzzah for science insights: https://www.instagram.com/thehuzzahhub/
Click "Claim Reward" for $80 at The Feed here: thefeed.com/swap
Buy Janji's amazing gear: https://janji.com/ (code "SWAP")
For weekly bonus podcasts, articles, and videos (plus hat purchases): patreon.com/swap
--------
2:02:03
230. Javelina 100 Mile Win and Golden Ticket! Science, Dreams, and Belief at One of the Hottest Races Ever
We ventured into the unknown at the Javelina 100 Mile, and we're coming back with a celebration to share! This episode is all about processing a life-changing weekend where David won Javelina in 12 hours, 45 minutes to earn a Golden Ticket to the Western States 100.
There was one defining feature of the day: HEAT. Race day featured record temperatures around 100 degrees F in Phoenix, with the course traversing desert cactus that didn't offer a hint of shade. Given the short training time after Leadville, we had the opportunity to conduct the ultimate science experiment. What happens at the edge of human physiology? We strive to give you some answers while they are fresh in our brains.
It's the ultimate "no secrets" episode, where we tell you exactly how we're feeling while we're still in the midst of processing it all. We talk about the journey to the start line, the training that led to the confidence to race aggressively, the science that informed that race strategy, heat adaptation and management, high carb fueling, how the performance revolution in ultras is just getting started, and so much more.
After Leadville, there was one major weakness for the science: a single race is not enough data. That feeling also led to David feeling like an impostor and like Leadville could have been a fluke. Our podcast listeners gave us the courage to know that shooters shoot, and that we'd come back with science and stories no matter what.
And it appears that Leadville wasn't a fluke.
Next up: Western States in 2025. The big dreams will not stop now. The performance revolution in endurance sports is just getting started. Let's all ride the wave!
Thank you so much for being there along the way. None of this would have happened without podcast listeners giving us purpose, joy, and support. We love you all so much! HUZZAH!
Follow Huzzah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehuzzahhub/
Click "Claim Reward" for $80 at The Feed here: thefeed.com/swap
Support the podcast: patreon.com/swap
--------
2:05:33
229. Javelina 100 Pre-Race, Norwegian Heat Training, Parker Valby's Game-Changing Contract, New Mitochondria Study, and Improving Bone Density!
We reached deep into the BELIEVE BAG before this great episode! It started out with all of our thoughts ahead of the Javelina 100 Miler this weekend. This journey into the unknown has it all: fears, dread, and doubt right alongside excitement, celebration, and DMX. We hope this exploration gives you a tailwind that pushes you to chase scary dreams.
We also did a deep dive into a massive new meta-regression study on mitochondria and capillary development. The study gathered data from hundreds of previous studies to come to big conclusions about how the body adapts over time.
And this one was full of fun topics! Other topics: shoe choice for the race, how mindset evolves on race week, a new article on Norwegian heat training that delves into how to prepare for hot races, how that may improve performance in cooler conditions, Parker Valby's game-changing contract with New Balance, what that contract means for the sport and lessons for negotiation generally, how long-term training impacts physiology, the Secretary of the Interior running an ultra, how higher caffeine totals may impact sleep even 12 hours before bedtime, carb burning at low intensities, and a beautiful listener corner message about crusty hearts.
This one is for the brick stackers and shot shooters! See you on the other side.
We love you all! Huzzah!
Click "Claim Reward" for $80 at The Feed here: thefeed.com/swap
Buy Janji's amazing gear: https://janji.com/ (code "SWAP")
Follow Huzzah for science insights: https://www.instagram.com/thehuzzahhub/
For weekly bonus podcasts, articles, and videos: patreon.com/swap
Five to ten topics, sometimes about running, with lots of love and enthusiasm and science. We dig deep into training, races, studies, pop culture, and much more! With Megan Roche, M.D. and David Roche!