NLU Podcast, Episode 677: Johnson Wagner
Soly catches up with PGA Tour pro and broadcaster, Johnson Wagner, to discuss his transition from playing full time to broadcasting for the Golf Channel as well as his take on the PGA Tour policy changes, life on tour as a "mule", LIV, the distance debate and more.
5/3/2023
1:09:20
NLU Podcast, Episode 676: Mexico Open Recap
Tony Finau wins the Mexico Open at Vidanta outlasting Jon Rahm to win on the PGA Tour for a sixth time. Soly, DJ and Neil fire up the pod to relitigate Big Tone's career in light of the strength of field this week - plus some discussion of Akshay Bhatia's appearance in the final group on Sunday as well.We also talk Hannah Green's win at the LPGA LA Championship at Wilshire, Taylor Gooch's second consecutive LIV win, our midweek interview with Keith Pelley, possible Ryder Cup captain's pick candidates, and more.
5/1/2023
1:25:19
NLU Podcast, Episode 675: Keith Pelley
Keith Pelley, CEO of the European Tour, joins the podcast to chat about the recent Sports Resolutions Decision, the strategic alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, LIV, OWGR, the future of the DP World Tour, how the last few years have unfolded, and a lot more.
4/26/2023
1:02:01
NLU Podcast, Episode 674: Chevron LPGA and Zurich PGA Recap
We've got a lot to cover on this week's recap pod as Lilia Vu wins in a playoff at the LPGA Chevron Championship while, on the PGA Tour, Nick Hardy and Davis Riley shoot 30 under to win the Zurich in New Orleans. Special thanks to our guest appearances on our Chevron coverage by LPGA pro and current Golf Channel commentator Karen Stupples and stats aficionado Justin Ray for a complete look at the first impressions of the Chevron in Houston as well as Vu's family background, Angel Yin missing out on her first major, Nelly Korda's week, and more.We also take stock of the role of the Zurich team event on the PGA Tour and some other format possibilities, the atmosphere at this week's LIV event in Australia, plus the return of This Week in James Hahn Tweets.
We're joined by the Golf Channel's Grant Boone and NLU Young Hitter Lakareber Abe to react to the first two rounds of the LPGA's Chevron Championship. We break down the leaders, those who missed the cut, the course and a look ahead to the weekend in Houston.