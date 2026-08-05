Soly and Neil caught up a couple of weeks ago with Craig Winter, USGA Sr. Director of the Rules of Golf and Amateur Status, for a Q&A focusing on a variety of topics surrounding the rules and their application. Now, after an eventful Open Championship with notable rulings involving Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, we’re excited to share our chat with Craig which touches on many of the hot button issues in the rules that affect professional tournaments across the globe, plus some common misconceptions that impact everyday recreational golf.



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