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- Soly and TC are joined by our friend Jim Hartsell to discuss his new book “A Round of Scottish Courses” and his travels to Scotland to explore the hidden gem courses along the western coast.
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East Sands Golf Co.
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
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- It's a wrap on the 2026 major championship season as Japan's Shiho Kuwaki defeats Esther Henseleit on the second playoff hole to win the AIG Women's Open. We break down Kuwaki's breakthrough, Henseleit's close call, and look back at the biggest storylines from this year's LPGA majors, including top-10 finishes from Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul. Then we head to Detroit, where Michael Thorbjornsen captures his first PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Classic as we say goodbye to the newly restored Detroit Golf Club. We close the show with some personal golf updates, including TC's journey from London to Alaska and Randy's first time out to Rodeo Dunes. Presented by Titleist.
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Vokey - the #1 wedges in Golf!
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Loch Lomond Whiskies - the Official Spirit of The AIG Women's Open
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- The final major championship of the year is here as we gear up for the 2026 AIG Women's Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes. We run through our 12 biggest storylines heading into the championship, draft our teams, make our final winner picks, and much more.
Support our Sponsors:
Titleist
Rhoback
Lagoon
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Newsletter here:
https://newsletter.nolayingup.com/
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Podcast channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NoLayingUpPodcast
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- The Jackson Koivun Era has officially begun after his first PGA Tour victory at the 3M Open. We have a lot to discuss from across the world of golf this week: Koivun's breakthrough, Jenny Shin's impressive win at the Women's Scottish Open, LIV JCB, and Big Tommy Morrison's first professional victory at the Korn Ferry Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational. Plus, Alex Fitzpatrick joins the show (59:24) to chat about his season, earning his PGA Tour card, his journey through professional golf, and plenty more. Presented by Titleist.
Support our Sponsors:
Titleist
Arccos
Rhoback
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Newsletter here:
https://newsletter.nolayingup.com/
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Podcast channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NoLayingUpPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Soly and Neil caught up a couple of weeks ago with Craig Winter, USGA Sr. Director of the Rules of Golf and Amateur Status, for a Q&A focusing on a variety of topics surrounding the rules and their application. Now, after an eventful Open Championship with notable rulings involving Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, we’re excited to share our chat with Craig which touches on many of the hot button issues in the rules that affect professional tournaments across the globe, plus some common misconceptions that impact everyday recreational golf.
Support our Sponsors:
Titleist
Holderness & Bourne
USGA
If you enjoyed this episode, consider joining The Nest: No Laying Up’s community of avid golfers. Nest members help us maintain our light commercial interruptions (3 minutes of ads per 90 minutes of content) and receive access to exclusive content, discounts in the pro shop, and an annual member gift. It’s a $90 annual membership, and you can sign up or learn more at nolayingup.com/join
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Newsletter here:
https://newsletter.nolayingup.com/
Subscribe to the No Laying Up Podcast channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@NoLayingUpPodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About No Laying Up - Golf Podcast
The No Laying Up Podcast is a fresh, funny and informative conversation on all things golf. Founded in 2014, No Laying Up and its flagship podcast seeks to entertain and inform a community of avid golfers around the world. What started as a group text among college friends has now grown into one of the most popular podcasts in the game of golf, and our archives include appearances from the biggest names in the sport. Outside of the podcast, No Laying Up also produces multiple video travel series, best-in-class writing about the PGA Tour and LPGA, a robust social media presence, and a thriving community of friends and fans (The Nest).Podcast website
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