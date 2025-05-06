Le Batard & Friends - STUpodity

Mike Golic Jr. joins the show to talk about what life will be like for him and his dad starting a new show that doesn't air in the morning. Will Mike Golic finally get a good night's sleep? Gojo plays a game of "would it shock you" that has him wondering if defense matters at all in the NFL.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:26
Sunrise: The Center of the Hockey Universe
Stugotz and Mikey A are joined by the king of #TeamFed Adnan Virk who tells us just how much he cried seeing the four great tennis players of a generation on the clay at the same time. Plus, Adnan previews the Stanley Cup Finals and tells us which MLB teams have impressed the most.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:39
The Mecca Wins Game 5
Stugotz talks about the Knicks big Game 5 win over the Pacers to extend the Eastern Conference Finals with producer Taylor, who was in the building for all the action. Later, Israel Gutierrez joins to break down the game, debate if Miles Teller is an A-List celebrity, and question if certain players are worthy of a standing ovation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:40
Goodbye, Lark
Stugotz, Billy and Mikey A say goodbye to God Bless Football on Meadowlark as the show will look for a new home after this episode. Here's a headline hits some dumb comments and actions around the league. The guys blind rank head coaches and then GBF on Meadowlark guests. And Billy and Mikey A reveal a truth to Stugotz they have been holding onto for over a year.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:04:07
Bleeding Hands Means It's a Hot One
Stugotz, Billy, Mikey A and Fuentes hit the big stories including Olympic flag football, the tush push and Burrow in "Hey, Here's a Headline". Blind Rankings of backup quarterbacks. More Mikely's has the guys discussing the worst divisions. Billy can tell the weather by how much his hand is bleeding. And we get breaking news that is two days old to you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
After months of negotiation, profound laziness and slovenly entitlement, Stugotz has finally aGREED to join the LeBatard and Friends Podcast Network. Join Stugotz and his guests for a hastily-assembled weekly podcast of unknown quality about his quest for worldwide domination.