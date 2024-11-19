JJ talks about four quarterback streamers, some New England pass-catchers, an interesting deep running back sleeper, and more on this week's sleepers episode. Sign up and deposit on Underdog now and use promo code LATEROUND for free rest-of-season rankings and a first-time deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-late-round-ff

Which Tampa Bay running back should we prefer moving forward? Is JK Dobbins doomed with Gus Edwards back? Has the tight end position actually been a huge debacle this season? JJ answers those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode.

JJ is joined by CBS Sports' Jacob Gibbs to talk about advanced data in fantasy football, overrated and underrated metrics, and so much more.

JJ talks about Calvin Ridley, Kyren Williams, Elijah Moore, and more on this week's 15 Transactions episode.

On this week's 10 Trends episode, JJ talks about the Philly defense, Mark Andrews, Rico Dowdle, and more.

About The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy football doesn't have to feel so luck-driven. The award-winning Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast is a fantasy football show that helps you win through bite-sized, analytically-driven episodes. Instead of just drafting from a list of players and crossing your fingers with the hopes that those players produce, host JJ Zachariason provides a process to help you find breakout candidates, sleepers, busts and more. The approach is logical. It's strategic. And it wins.