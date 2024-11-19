The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast

Powered by RND
Fantasy football doesn't have to feel so luck-driven. The award-winning Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast is a fantasy football show that helps you win throug...
  • 947: 10 Trends for Week 12
    On this week's 10 Trends episode, JJ talks about the Philly defense, Mark Andrews, Rico Dowdle, and more.   Sign up and deposit on Underdog now and use promo code LATEROUND for free rest-of-season rankings and a first-time deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-late-round-ff
    9:49
  • 946: 15 Transactions for Week 12
    JJ talks about Calvin Ridley, Kyren Williams, Elijah Moore, and more on this week's 15 Transactions episode.     Sign up and deposit on Underdog now and use promo code LATEROUND for free rest-of-season rankings and a first-time deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-late-round-ff
    22:56
  • Late-Round Perspectives: Jacob Gibbs
    JJ is joined by CBS Sports' Jacob Gibbs to talk about advanced data in fantasy football, overrated and underrated metrics, and so much more.     Sign up and deposit on Underdog now and use promo code LATEROUND for free rest-of-season rankings and a first-time deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-late-round-ff
    1:15:43
  • 945: Mailbag 11/15/24
    Which Tampa Bay running back should we prefer moving forward? Is JK Dobbins doomed with Gus Edwards back? Has the tight end position actually been a huge debacle this season? JJ answers those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode.     Sign up and deposit on Underdog now and use promo code LATEROUND for free rest-of-season rankings and a first-time deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-late-round-ff
    17:55
  • 944: Week 11 Sleepers
    JJ talks about four quarterback streamers, some New England pass-catchers, an interesting deep running back sleeper, and more on this week's sleepers episode.   Sign up and deposit on Underdog now and use promo code LATEROUND for free rest-of-season rankings and a first-time deposit offer up to $1,000 in bonus cash: https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-late-round-ff
    15:36

Fantasy football doesn't have to feel so luck-driven. The award-winning Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast is a fantasy football show that helps you win through bite-sized, analytically-driven episodes. Instead of just drafting from a list of players and crossing your fingers with the hopes that those players produce, host JJ Zachariason provides a process to help you find breakout candidates, sleepers, busts and more. The approach is logical. It's strategic. And it wins.
