In the next episode of our learning from pros series, Justin Thomas touches on something you've probably heard about if you've ever listened to a pro give an interview: Group momentum. Ever notice how some groups all play well or all play poorly? That "group mo" is real, JT says.

In the next episode in our learning from pros series, we dive into the importance of runout numbers. One of the great numbers guys in our game, Bryson DeChambeau, shares his wisdom from U.S. Open week, when Pinehurst No. 2 was playing firm and fast.

We've all gone through swing changes. On this this episode of our learning from pros series, Ludvig Aberg explains why a swing change doesn't have to mean a complete tear down and rebuild, it can even be something you work on while playing competitive rounds.

Why did one of the tour’s best decide to change gear brands after a decade? Homa joins to detail his Cobra switch, the deal-sealing club, testing and more.

Our learning from pros series concludes with a lesson from rising Danish star Nicolai Hojgaard on staying in the moment. It's easy to lose focus on the course, especially during long rounds, but slowing your brain down is key to staying on track.

About Golf IQ

Become a smarter golfer — faster. Golf IQ is a 3x weekly podcast from Golf Digest. Our goal is simple: To help you understand the game, and become a better golfer because of it. Episode Schedule: Monday and Friday: Golf Digest’s Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen delivers bite-sized insights about the golf swing and course strategy. Wednesday: Golf Digest’s Managing Editor for Equipment Jonathan Wall dives deep into the latest equipment news, and how the new tech can help you.