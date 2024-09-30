Purple Insider - a Minnesota Vikings and NFL podcast

The Mule from Against the Rules with Michael Lewis

We’re bringing you an episode of Against the Rules with author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball). This season, Michael is examining the rise of sports betting in the U.S. This episode is exploring a role in sports betting which has many names: “Runner,” “mover,” “betting partner,” and “mule.” As skilled sports gamblers find themselves limited on apps, they turn to these affiliates to place their bets in return for a piece of the proceeds. Against the Rules decides to explore this murky world by signing up for mule-dom with one of the world’s most skilled sports bettors. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices