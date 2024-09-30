Analyzing the exhausting Vikings one-score game narrative
Matthew Coller and Brian Murphy talk about how the Vikings have been criticized for one-score wins and then discuss Kirk Cousins recent struggles in Atlanta
1:30:08
POSTGAME: Vikings escape with a win over Cardinals
Sam Darnold came up clutch with a big game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback against the Cardinals as the Vikings improve to 10-2. Matthew Coller is joined by The Pioneer Press' Dane Mizutani to react to another close win by the Vikings.
1:20:36
Star Tribune's Andrew Krammer thinks Justin Jefferson will have big day vs. Cardinals
Matthew Coller and Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune talk about how the Vikings will approach the Cardinals defense and why Kyler Murray is a wild card in a game like this
46:54
Thanksgiving recap: The Bears did what???
Matthew Coller reacts to the Bears nearly coming back on the Lions and then botching the end and hurting the Vikings chances for the No. 1 seed in the NFC North. Plus the Packers steamroll Miami
1:53:22
The Mule from Against the Rules with Michael Lewis
We’re bringing you an episode of Against the Rules with author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball). This season, Michael is examining the rise of sports betting in the U.S.
This episode is exploring a role in sports betting which has many names: “Runner,” “mover,” “betting partner,” and “mule.” As skilled sports gamblers find themselves limited on apps, they turn to these affiliates to place their bets in return for a piece of the proceeds. Against the Rules decides to explore this murky world by signing up for mule-dom with one of the world’s most skilled sports bettors.
About Purple Insider - a Minnesota Vikings and NFL podcast
Matthew Coller is joined by reporters, players, analysts and much more to break down everything Minnesota Vikings football. From discussing whether Kirk Cousins will take the Vikings to the next level to breaking down offensive line combinations to analyzing the NFC North, this podcast is for people who live and breathe football.