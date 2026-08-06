Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

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Timestamps:
0:00 This Series Had Everything
4:30 Roster Moves
5:25 HUGE Judge Update
13:00 Yankees Lose a FRUSTRATING Game 1
19:15 Yankees Win an Instant Classic Game 2
26:35 Game 3 Stunk
35:05 Pride of the Yankees: George Lombard Jr.
41:35 Pride of the Yankees: Luis Garcia Jr.
46:35 Yankee MFer
58:10 Ryan Weathers is ROLLING
1:04:10 Ben Rice Needs to Get Hot (Walked 5 Times)
1:06:55 Austin Wells has had a Good MONTH
1:12:25 Jose Caballero is a Bench Player Tool Now
1:19:30 Braves Series Preview
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- Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring the Bantering with Boone episode.
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Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
6:05 Aaron Boone Joins the Show After an Emotional Deadline Day
8:10 George Lombard Jr. is Coming Up Today
11:20 Volpe Playing 2B in AAA
12:10 Heliot Ramos
13:45 Surprised by This Trade Deadline Result?
17:10 Giancarlo Stanton
18:05 What Happens When We're Healthy?
19:25 What Position for Luis Garcia Jr.?
20:40 Ben Rice as a Catcher
23:40 Aaron Judge
25:45 Spencer Jones Has Impressed Boone
29:25 Platoons
32:25 Biggest Surprises of the Deadline MLB-Wide
36:50 Thurman Munson
42:15 Getting Excited for Lombard!
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*New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.
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Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app , use code JOMBOY https://fanatics.onelink.me/5kut/JOMBOY
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Timestamps:
0:00 YANKEES TRADED FOR LUIS GARCIA JR.
20:20 Camilo Doval Also Traded Away
22:10 Injury Updates
23:55 Yankees WIN Game 1
31:15 Yankees Lose Game 2
36:30 Yankees WIN Game 3 and the Series
43:35 Pride of the Yankees: Will Warren
45:30 Pride of the Yankees: Spencer Jones
52:15 Yankee MFer
1:00:15 Ali Sanchez Had a 3-Hit Day
1:04:15 Jose Caballero
1:08:55 Paul Goldschmidt
1:12:40 Angel Chivilli is Still Just Awesome?
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Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app , use code JOMBOY https://fanatics.onelink.me/5kut/JOMBOY
New customers who sign up and Bet $5, Get $100 in FanCash*. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear and more on Fanatics.com.
*New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.
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Timestamps:
0:00 Mini State of the Union
6:05 Injury Updates
8:30 Yankees Win an INTERESTING Game 1
15:10 Yankees WIN Game 2!
23:25 Yankees Blew Game 3 in Extras
37:20 Yankees Blew ANOTHER Extra Inning Game
44:40 Pride of the Yankees: Gerrit Cole
46:30 Pride of the Yankees: Cam Schlittler
49:15 Yankee MFer
56:20 Ryan Weathers Had a GREAT Start Too
59:00 Fernando Cruz Was Good
1:03:40 Spencer Jones Should Play More
1:09:30 Jasson Dominguez WEIRD Season
1:22:10 Cubs Series Preview
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About Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)
Jomboy & Talkin' Jake are recapping every Yankee series, breaking down every roster move, and Talkin' Yanks every week! Podcast Intro Song by Dan Zlotnick https://www.danzlotnick.com/linksPodcast website
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