Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

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Timestamps:



0:00 Intro



6:05 Aaron Boone Joins the Show After an Emotional Deadline Day



8:10 George Lombard Jr. is Coming Up Today



11:20 Volpe Playing 2B in AAA



12:10 Heliot Ramos



13:45 Surprised by This Trade Deadline Result?



17:10 Giancarlo Stanton



18:05 What Happens When We're Healthy?



19:25 What Position for Luis Garcia Jr.?



20:40 Ben Rice as a Catcher



23:40 Aaron Judge



25:45 Spencer Jones Has Impressed Boone



29:25 Platoons



32:25 Biggest Surprises of the Deadline MLB-Wide



36:50 Thurman Munson



42:15 Getting Excited for Lombard!



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