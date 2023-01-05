Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

Jomboy & Talkin' Jake are recapping every Yankee series, breaking down every roster move, and Talkin' Yanks every week! Podcast Intro Song by Dan Zlotnick https... More
Available Episodes
5 of 902
Yankees Win the Weirdest Series Ever | 902
Timestamps:
0:00 Crazy Vibes Right Now
5:40 Judge and Injury Updates
9:25 Yankees Blow Game 1
11:00 Domingo German Removed From the Game
16:45 Yankees Come Back and Win Cole Day
24:30 Harrison Bader Returned
30:10 Game 3 was Ridiculous
33:05 Jimmy Had Faith in this Game
37:35 Rizzo Has to Stop Stealing
41:30 Pride of the Yankees
47:30 Yankee MFer
54:15 Jake Bauers Quotes
55:40 Gleyber Torres
58:30 Clarke Schmidt
1:02:45 Jose Trevino
1:05:15 Oswald Peraza
1:10:40 What We Missed
5/4/2023
1:21:58
Aaron Boone Breaks Down How to Navigate a Bad Stretch of Baseball | 901
Aaron Boone explains to Jomboy & Talkin' Jake how the Yankees will break out of this slump, how they make injury decisions on Aaron Judge, the ideal Luis Severino rehab plan, and a lot more!
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
5:48 Aaron Boone Conversation
28:14 Breaking Down Boone's Comments
34:15 Sharp Stats: Yankees are Struggling
5/1/2023
44:22
Yankees End April in Last Place | 900
Timestamps:
0:00 State of the Yankees
9:05 The Offense is Bad
22:10 Not All Hope is Lost
26:15 Starting Pitching's Issue is Health
44:35 Pride of the Yankees
50:30 Yankee MFer
54:30 The Rookies
59:55 I Miss My Friends Award
1:01:00 The Rotation
1:04:15 Matt Blake & The Bullpen
4/30/2023
1:08:27
Yankees Don't Dominate Minnesota Anymore? | 899
Timestamps:
0:00 Twins Dominance Ends
5:20 Rehab Updates
6:00 A Clarification on Last Episode
9:45 Yankees Lose Game 1
15:20 Yankees Lose Game 2
24:30 Yankees BLOW OUT Twins in Game 3
33:20 Lineup Swaps
37:50 Pride of the Yankees: Aaron Judge
39:55 Pride of the Yankees: Anthony Volpe
44:35 Yankee MFer
48:30 Willie Calhoun
54:15 Gleyber Torres
1:00:25 Josh Donaldson
1:02:55 DJ LeMahieu
1:07:50 What We Missed
4/26/2023
1:10:47
Aaron Boone Explains What the Yankees Offense Needs to Break Out | 898
Timestamps:
0:00 Jeff Nelson in the Booth
5:05 Sharp Stats: Yankees Bad Offense
24:15 Aaron Boone Joins the Show
46:23 Yankees Bullpen is Confusing