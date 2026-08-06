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Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

Jomboy Media
BaseballSports
Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)
Latest episode

1397 episodes

  • Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

    Lombard Was EVERYTHING We Could Have Imagined in His Debut | 1395

    08/06/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
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    +++++

    Timestamps:

    0:00 This Series Had Everything

    4:30 Roster Moves

    5:25 HUGE Judge Update

    13:00 Yankees Lose a FRUSTRATING Game 1

    19:15 Yankees Win an Instant Classic Game 2  

    26:35 Game 3 Stunk

    35:05 Pride of the Yankees: George Lombard Jr.

    41:35 Pride of the Yankees: Luis Garcia Jr.

    46:35 Yankee MFer

    58:10 Ryan Weathers is ROLLING

    1:04:10 Ben Rice Needs to Get Hot (Walked 5 Times)  

    1:06:55 Austin Wells has had a Good MONTH

    1:12:25 Jose Caballero is a Bench Player Tool Now

    1:19:30 Braves Series Preview

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  • Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

    Aaron Boone Wasn't Surprised by the Yankees Trade Deadline | 1394

    08/04/2026 | 52 mins.
    Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring the Bantering with Boone episode.

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    +++++

    Timestamps:

    0:00 Intro

    6:05 Aaron Boone Joins the Show After an Emotional Deadline Day

    8:10 George Lombard Jr. is Coming Up Today  

    11:20 Volpe Playing 2B in AAA

    12:10 Heliot Ramos  

    13:45 Surprised by This Trade Deadline Result?

    17:10 Giancarlo Stanton

    18:05 What Happens When We're Healthy?

    19:25 What Position for Luis Garcia Jr.?

    20:40 Ben Rice as a Catcher

    23:40 Aaron Judge  

    25:45 Spencer Jones Has Impressed Boone

    29:25 Platoons

    32:25 Biggest Surprises of the Deadline MLB-Wide

    36:50 Thurman Munson

    42:15 Getting Excited for Lombard!

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  • Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

    Yankees Trade for Heliot Ramos and NOTHING ELSE (Reaction) | 1393

    08/03/2026 | 38 mins.
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    New customers who sign up and Bet $5, Get $100 in FanCash*. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear and more on Fanatics.com.

    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

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  • Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

    YANKEES TRADE FOR LUIS GARCIA JR. AND BEAT THE CUBS! | 1392

    08/02/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
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    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

    ++++++

    Timestamps:

    0:00 YANKEES TRADED FOR LUIS GARCIA JR.

    20:20 Camilo Doval Also Traded Away  

    22:10 Injury Updates

    23:55 Yankees WIN Game 1

    31:15 Yankees Lose Game 2

    36:30 Yankees WIN Game 3 and the Series  

    43:35 Pride of the Yankees: Will Warren

    45:30 Pride of the Yankees: Spencer Jones

    52:15 Yankee MFer

    1:00:15 Ali Sanchez Had a 3-Hit Day  

    1:04:15 Jose Caballero  

    1:08:55 Paul Goldschmidt  

    1:12:40 Angel Chivilli is Still Just Awesome?

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  • Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)

    Yankees Blow TWO Extra Inning Games | 1391

    07/30/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    This episode is brought to you by our official Yankees merch collection! Shop NOW for 10% off: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/discount/TY73010OFF?redirect=/collections/yankees-mlb&utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=TY73010OFF

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    Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app , use code JOMBOY https://fanatics.onelink.me/5kut/JOMBOY

    New customers who sign up and Bet $5, Get $100 in FanCash*. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear and more on Fanatics.com.

    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

    ++++++

    Timestamps:

    0:00 Mini State of the Union

    6:05 Injury Updates  

    8:30 Yankees Win an INTERESTING Game 1  

    15:10 Yankees WIN Game 2!

    23:25 Yankees Blew Game 3 in Extras  

    37:20 Yankees Blew ANOTHER Extra Inning Game

    44:40 Pride of the Yankees: Gerrit Cole

    46:30 Pride of the Yankees: Cam Schlittler

    49:15 Yankee MFer

    56:20 Ryan Weathers Had a GREAT Start Too  

    59:00 Fernando Cruz Was Good

    1:03:40 Spencer Jones Should Play More

    1:09:30 Jasson Dominguez WEIRD Season

    1:22:10 Cubs Series Preview

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About Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)
Jomboy & Talkin' Jake are recapping every Yankee series, breaking down every roster move, and Talkin' Yanks every week! Podcast Intro Song by Dan Zlotnick https://www.danzlotnick.com/links
Podcast website
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