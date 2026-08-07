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Go Birds!

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Sports
Go Birds!
Latest episode

3676 episodes

  • Go Birds!

    Go Birds! Daily, August 7th: Sean Mannion joins WIP for the first time

    08/07/2026 | 28 mins.
    Good morning! Start your day with Go Birds! Daily, a daily Eagles podcast giving you everything you need to know for August 7th. In today’s episode Eliot Shorr-Parks dives into some news-and-notes from the Eagles off day, including an interesting comment from Jalen Hurts and a piece of news Lane Johnson can use as motivation. Then, Sean Mannion joins WIP for the first time.
    Presented by Ashley, America's number one furniture and mattress store.
    Join Go Birds! Insiders!, a new community for all the #RealOnes, #AutoDownloaders and Daily listeners to hang out, talk Eagles and enjoy exclusive Eagles content! CLICK HERE to join.
  • Go Birds!

    Eagles Are Off Today, So We're Talking Minions (And Camp Observations)

    08/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks give their thoughts on the first week of training camp during a rare off-day. The guys go through who has impressed so far and who should be worried about their chances of making the team.
    Presented by Ashley, America's number one furniture and mattress store.
  • Go Birds!

    Go Birds! Daily, August 6th: Jalen Hurts talks new offense, new wide receivers after Day 6 of Training Camp

    08/06/2026 | 29 mins.
    Good morning! Start your day with Go Birds! Daily, a daily Eagles podcast giving you everything you need to know for August 6th. In today’s episode Eliot Shorr-Parks goes over everything that Jalen Hurts had to say on Wednesday as he talked about the progress being made with the new offense, how his chemistry is coming with the new receivers and the challenge of turning his back to the defense. Plus, Vic Fangio on Michael Carter’s strong camp so far and Nolan Smith getting into football shape.
    Presented by Ashley, America's number one furniture and mattress store.
    Join Go Birds! Insiders!, a new community for all the #RealOnes, #AutoDownloaders and Daily listeners to hang out, talk Eagles and enjoy exclusive Eagles content! CLICK HERE to join.
  • Go Birds!

    Training Camp Observations, Day 6: Offense Wins The Day

    08/05/2026 | 28 mins.
    Eliot Shorr-Parks reports on the 6th day of Eagles training camp and has high marks for the team's offense after a strong showing at the Jefferson Health Complex on Wednesday.
    Presented by Ashley, America's number one furniture and mattress store.
    Join Go Birds! Insiders!, a new community for all the #RealOnes, #AutoDownloaders and Daily listeners to hang out, talk Eagles and enjoy exclusive Eagles content! CLICK HERE to join.
  • Go Birds!

    Go Birds! Daily, August 5th: Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee talk QB2 battle; Could Makai Lemon return punts?

    08/05/2026 | 27 mins.
    Good morning! Start your day with Go Birds! Daily, the daily Eagles podcast giving you everything you need to know for August 5th. In today’s episode Eliot Shorr-Parks dives into Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton talking for the first time since they officially began a battle for the backup quarterback spot. Plus, AJ Epenesa talks about being with the Eagles and Michael Clay talks special teams — could Makai Lemon return punts?
    Presented by Ashley, America's number one furniture and mattress store.
    Join Go Birds! Insiders!, a new community for all the #RealOnes, #AutoDownloaders and Daily listeners to hang out, talk Eagles and enjoy exclusive Eagles content! CLICK HERE to join.
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About Go Birds!
An Eagles podcast hosted by 94WIP's James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discussing the latest with the team throughout the season, offseason and everything in-between.
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