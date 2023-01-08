An Eagles podcast hosted by 94WIP's James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discussing the latest with the team throughout the season, offseason and everything in-b...
ESP's Guide to buying an Eagles Kelly Green Jersey
Eliot Shorr-Parks reports on the Eagles new throwback uniforms, including his list of best jerseys to buy.
7/31/2023
19:03
Go Birds! Radio Part 1: Analyzing 5 Georgia Players After 2 Practices
Eliot Shorr-Parks and Reuben Frank discuss what they've seen from the Eagles after the first two practices of training camp.
7/29/2023
48:49
Go Birds! Radio Part 2: Should The Eagles Pursue Jonathan Taylor?
Eliot Shorr-Parks and Reuben Frank discuss the possibility of All Pro running back Jonathan Taylor being on the move as things break down in Indy.
7/29/2023
50:47
betParx Picks Pod: Reacting To Day 2 Of Eagles Training Camp
James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss a sloppy Eagles practice that led to a fired-up Nick Sirianni on Friday.
7/28/2023
51:32
Training Camp Interviews: D'Andre Swift Is Ready For The Season To Start
Eagles running back D'Andre Swift joins Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio to talk about being an Eagle and how he ended up going to Georgia.
