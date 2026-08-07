Good morning! Start your day with Go Birds! Daily, a daily Eagles podcast giving you everything you need to know for August 6th. In today’s episode Eliot Shorr-Parks goes over everything that Jalen Hurts had to say on Wednesday as he talked about the progress being made with the new offense, how his chemistry is coming with the new receivers and the challenge of turning his back to the defense. Plus, Vic Fangio on Michael Carter’s strong camp so far and Nolan Smith getting into football shape.

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