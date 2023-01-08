Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Go Birds
An Eagles podcast hosted by 94WIP's James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discussing the latest with the team throughout the season, offseason and everything in-b...
Sports
Available Episodes

5 of 1987
  • ESP's Guide to buying an Eagles Kelly Green Jersey
    Eliot Shorr-Parks reports on the Eagles new throwback uniforms, including his list of best jerseys to buy.
    7/31/2023
    19:03
  • Go Birds! Radio Part 1: Analyzing 5 Georgia Players After 2 Practices
    Eliot Shorr-Parks and Reuben Frank discuss what they've seen from the Eagles after the first two practices of training camp.
    7/29/2023
    48:49
  • Go Birds! Radio Part 2: Should The Eagles Pursue Jonathan Taylor?
    Eliot Shorr-Parks and Reuben Frank discuss the possibility of All Pro running back Jonathan Taylor being on the move as things break down in Indy.
    7/29/2023
    50:47
  • betParx Picks Pod: Reacting To Day 2 Of Eagles Training Camp
    James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss a sloppy Eagles practice that led to a fired-up Nick Sirianni on Friday.
    7/28/2023
    51:32
  • Training Camp Interviews: D'Andre Swift Is Ready For The Season To Start
    Eagles running back D'Andre Swift joins Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio to talk about being an Eagle and how he ended up going to Georgia.
    7/28/2023
    10:10

About Go Birds

An Eagles podcast hosted by 94WIP's James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discussing the latest with the team throughout the season, offseason and everything in-between.
