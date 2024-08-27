In this college football podcast episode, we recap an eventful week of games, as Miami suffered defeat at the hands of Haynes King and Georgia Tech, Ole Miss finally broke through and scored a big win over Georgia, Jalen Milroe ran over LSU, the Big 12 plunged into a deeper state of upheaval, Indiana won a tester against Michigan and Boise State won a clunker. Plus, dominant wins by Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame, listener tweets, Dude Alerts and your Week 11 Reverbs.0:00 - Intro3:28 - Georgia Tech upsets Miami9:55 - Ole Miss beats Georgia16:30 - Alabama destroys LSU22:06 - Indiana edges out Michigan38:05 - Good Win or Bad Loss?50:31 - Team Shout Outs54:34 - Boise State's Clunker56:39 - Listener Tweets1:00:28 - ReverbsChris Gates Fitness: https://chrisgatesfitness.com/solidverbal/Like our college football podcast? Leave us a rating and review, and don't forget to subscribe or follow so you don't miss any of our podcast episodes:Apple Podcasts: https://play.solidverbal.com/apple-podcastsSpotify: https://play.solidverbal.com/spotifyAmazon Music: https://play.solidverbal.com/amazon-musicOvercast: https://play.solidverbal.com/overcastPocket Casts: https://play.solidverbal.com/pocketcastsPodcast Addict: https://play.solidverbal.com/podcast-addictCastBox: https://play.solidverbal.com/castboxOur college football show is also available on YouTube. Subscribe to the channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@solidverbalWant to get in touch? Give us a holler on Twitter: @solidverbal, @tyhildenbrandt, @danrubenstein, on Instagram, or on Facebook. You can also find our college football podcast out on TikTok and Threads. Stay up to date with our free weekly college football newsletter: https://quickslants.solidverbal.com/subscribe.College football has been our passion since we started The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast back in 2008. We don't just love college football, we live it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

In this college football podcast episode, we walk back through BYU's 22-21 win over Utah, work through our leftover thoughts and emotions from Week 11, talk through the latest Verballer Top 12, play a game of Greater Than or Less Than and more!

In our latest episode, we limber up our backs in time for a Week 12 that features a number of teams playing consequential road games, as Clemson travels to Pitt, Tennessee goes down to Georgia, and Oregon takes on Wisconsin in Madison. Plus, Colorado hosts Utah and Kansas State takes on Arizona in matchups that have huge Big 12 implications, Nebraska and USC square off in an inevitable one-score affair, BYU looks to prove the doubters wrong, and more. And, a quick look at the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the key games in each time slot, and our weekly look at the Patriot League.0:00 - Intro4:21 - New CFP Rankings6:54 - Saturday Nickname9:08 - Clemson vs. Pitt Preview13:33 - Arizona State vs. Kansas State Preview19:59 - Tennessee vs. Georgia Preview27:28 - Oregon vs. Wisconsin Preview32:00 - Other Early Games42:05 - Other Afternoon Games49:36 - Other Night Games

In this college football podcast episode, we break down all that college football had to offer in Week 12, including Georgia's big home win over Tennessee, Oregon's close call against Wisconsin, Arizona State's upset of Kansas State, an updated look at the ACC title race and more. Plus, Texas holds on against Arkansas, Colorado continues its run in the Big 12, Notre Dame goes into Eff You Mode, Tulane sinks Navy, and Brian Kelly has some explaining to do as LSU goes down at Florida. And, as always, your weekly dose of voice messages from the Verballerhood.0:00 - Intro2:42 - Georgia beats Tennessee8:46 - Florida knocks off LSU13:35 - Texas wins over Arkansas18:01 - Oregon survives Wisconsin25:00 - Curt Cignetti's new contract & other Big Ten points31:29 - Arizona State upsets Kansas State35:36 - Colorado pulls away from Utah38:32 - SMU & Clemson win close47:55 - Jumping to Conclusions1:08:09 - Role Playing1:10:25 - Week 12 Dude Alerts1:11:45 - Week 12 Reverbs

In this college football podcast episode, we reflect back on BYU's first loss of the season against Kansas, talk through our leftover points of intrigue from Week 12, unveil the latest Verballer Top 12 poll and talk through a projected bracket for the 12-team College Football Playoffs. Check out our projected bracket at https://www.solidverbal.com/episodes/tuesday-spillover-updated-cfp-brackets-byus-first-loss/.

About The Solid Verbal College Football

College football in all its glory. Ditch the mainstream and break the huddle with The Solid Verbal. Since 2008, Ty Hildenbrandt and Dan Rubenstein have been shaking up the college football podcasting scene with their fun and unique blend of commentary. Whether you're a diehard or a casual observer, the show taps into your fandom with spirited debates, fresh perspectives, and segments you won't hear anywhere else. Recognized as trailblazers in the podcasting world, The Solid Verbal isn't just another college football show—it's America's College Football Podcast. Become a Verballer today and join thousands of others who don't just love college football, they live it!Each week brings a new story and The Solid Verbal is your best national podcast to stay up to date as the college football rankings whipsaw from week to week. Every Sunday during the season, Ty and Dan help you process the whirlwind of college football scores from the weekend, breaking down the most impactful games, upsets, goofy moments and everything in between. Their weekly reaction episodes tap into the chaos of the College Football Playoff race and offer insight as NCAA football standings inevitably shift. They also turn over part of the episode to their listeners, who leave voice messages that are included on the show. On Tuesdays, The Solid Verbal dives into the topics driving the college football news cycle. The show takes you beyond the scores to the stories, the strategies, and the controversies. The heartbeat of NCAA football is more than just numbers on a board; it’s the schools, the coaches, the players, and yes, the drama. The Solid Verbal dissects the things fans care about – whether the latest AP Top 25, major conference realignment, Michigan's run at another national title, or Notre Dame’s quest to wake up the echoes – and tries to make sense of it all.On Thursdays, as anticipation builds towards the weekend’s action, The Solid Verbal serves up a sneak peak of the games ahead. From “home dogs of the week” to their “locks,” Ty and Dan try to figure out the latest college football odds. Though not a betting show, it uses point spreads as a way to offer important context on the week ahead. At the top of each preview episode, the show will cover the biggest games that are sure to drive the Saturday narrative. In addition, it examines the rest of the college football schedule through the lens of watchability and intrigue, and ranks the games around which you should build your viewing experience.Follow The Solid Verbal College Football podcast on your favorite app today and download everything you need to know during the 2024 season.