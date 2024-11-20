Ep. 1487 - This Is What Happens When Identity Politics Takes Control

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, parliament in New Zealand descended into tribal, Stone Age grunting on behalf of so-called "indigenous rights." This is a preview of what our country could look like if we keep apologizing for our history. Also, RFK Jr. has been tapped to lead HHS. I'll explain why this is a brilliant pick. Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul tonight in a bout that will prove again that age is a real thing, as much as we might like to pretend otherwise. And AOC left the country in shock by removing the pronouns from her Twitter bio.