Ep. 1490 - Why Every Republican Must Stand Against Gender Lunacy Now
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, there is now a battle over the bathrooms raging on Capitol Hill, after the first trans lawmaker is elected to Congress. We'll discuss. Also, Republicans grill the head of FEMA over the agency's egregious discrimination against Trump supporters. And a commentator on CNN promises to physically block the National Guard from carrying out Trump's deportation orders.
1:02:09
Ep. 1489 - Biden’s DHS Enabled A Deadly Criminal And Hoped You Wouldn’t Notice
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, it has finally come to light that the illegal immigrant who murdered Laken Riley in Georgia was transported to the state on a taxpayer-funded flight set up by the Biden administration. The government directly facilitated the murder of an American citizen. Also, Jen Psaki insists that Democrats must double down on their most unpopular and roundly rejected ideas. "Morning Joe" bows and kisses Trump's ring in a humiliating and debasing display. And, "girl math" makes its way into the government.
50:50
Ep. 1488 - Why We Should Stop Apologizing for Our History
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, we'll dive deeper into the utterly dystopian policies being put in place all over the world in the name of so-called "indigenous rights." Also, the Biden regime has decided to leave Trump a nice gift for his first day in office — and that gift is World War III. The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight played out exactly as I said it would. We'll talk about the lessons we can learn from that sad spectacle. And, a writer for Variety is very personally hurt and offended that we submitted our film, "Am I Racist?", for Academy Award consideration.
59:45
Matt RESPONDS To Ben's Unhinged Rant
I made a video rating the top 5 most overrated movies, and Ben attacked me for it. Let's see what he has to say.
12:25
Ep. 1487 - This Is What Happens When Identity Politics Takes Control
Today on the Matt Walsh Show, parliament in New Zealand descended into tribal, Stone Age grunting on behalf of so-called "indigenous rights." This is a preview of what our country could look like if we keep apologizing for our history. Also, RFK Jr. has been tapped to lead HHS. I'll explain why this is a brilliant pick. Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul tonight in a bout that will prove again that age is a real thing, as much as we might like to pretend otherwise. And AOC left the country in shock by removing the pronouns from her Twitter bio.