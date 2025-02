Mixed Signals from Semafor Media

Inside the Making of a Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl, the biggest single media event in the US, is upon us. And the Chiefs and the Eagles aren't the only ones with a lot on the line: advertisers have staked their reputations – and for Instacart's Laura Jones, her job – on 30 seconds of airtime this Sunday. This week, Ben and Max bring on the Instacart CMO to talk about what it takes to make a Super Bowl ad, the thinking behind their Marvel-style approach, and her high stakes bet in one of the only remaining mass audience moments in media. They also talk about how she got 9 other brands to participate in the ad, why she avoided celebrities, and the vibe shift from "purpose" to escapism in advertising.