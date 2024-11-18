Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsBusinessNext Level Pros
Listen to Next Level Pros in the App
Listen to Next Level Pros in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Next Level Pros

Podcast Next Level Pros
Chris Lee
Welcome to Next Level Pros, where we explore the journeys of some of the most successful and inspiring entrepreneurs from around the world. I'm your host, Chris...
More
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

5 of 130
  • #130: How Jotform Founder & CEO Aytekin Tank Got Great at Solving One Problem
    Welcome to a New Episode of Next Level Pros! In today's episode, we're thrilled to have Aytekin Tank, the mastermind behind the transformative software JotForm, which has dramatically altered the landscape of online forms. Aytekin will share his entrepreneurial journey, focusing on the pivotal role of sustained focus and compounded growth in achieving business success. He discusses the evolution of JotForm, from its inception as a simple form builder to a comprehensive suite catering to varied business needs, emphasizing automation and customer-centric development. Stay tuned as Aytekin shares the principles that kept him on track amidst the allure of new opportunities, providing invaluable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages. Apply to be on the show: https://forms.gle/hwDijQPFyKCEtHNs8  Highlights: "We hit oil by digging one hole 1000 feet deep, not 1000 holes one foot deep." "Giving something away for free is the biggest marketing tool you can have."  "Automate your busy work to focus on what's truly important."  "Persistence is key; you need to learn to pivot and persevere through challenges." Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction to Aytekin Tank and the genesis of JotForm. 02:52 - Aytekin joins the show; background and initial motivations. 07:13 - The leap from employment to entrepreneurship. 10:34 - Learning from side projects and the transition to full-time on JotForm. 16:41 - The evolution from free to paid subscriptions and early challenges. 23:15 - Expanding JotForm's functionality beyond basic forms. 28:17 - Introduction of enterprise solutions and learning the ropes of sales. 32:20 - Growth and scaling challenges faced over 19 years. 35:16 - The critical importance of focus and saying no to distractions. 41:28 - Where to find Aytekin Tank and closing remarks. Looking to scale your business? Want to learn directly from the same team that helped me sell my last business for 9 figures? Click this link below to check out how you can work with us. https://nextlevelhomepros.com/grow-home-service-vsl  Join my community - Founder Acceleration ⁠https://www.founderacceleration.com  ⁠ Apply for our next Mastermind: h⁠ttps://www.thefoundermastermind.com ⁠  Golf with Chris: h⁠ttps://www.golfwithchris.com ⁠  Watch my latest Podcast Apple- ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-founder-podcast/id1687030281S ⁠ Spotify- ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/1e0cL2vI1JAtQrojSOA7D2 ⁠ YouTube - @thefounderspodcast
    --------  
    41:32
  • #129: will.i.am Unplugged: Will AI take over the world?
    Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! In today’s conversation, our guest is Will.i.am—artist, tech innovator, and futurist. Will dives into a range of topics including his journey from music to technology, the future of AI governance, and his thoughts on Universal Basic Income (UBI). He shares unique insights into his creative process, the importance of collaboration, and how curiosity has driven him to pioneer in the tech space. This episode is a deep dive into what it takes to innovate fearlessly and the mindset needed to push boundaries in both art and technology. Apply to be on the show: https://forms.gle/hwDijQPFyKCEtHNs8  Highlights: "Curiosity is the fuel that drives innovation; stay curious, and you'll find the answers." "We’re headed towards a world where companies run themselves with only a few people overseeing data."  "You don’t need to own something to find value in it, but own your data and your identity." "True collaboration happens when minds gel, ideate, and challenge each other without ego." Timestamps: 00:00 – The Future of AI and Business 06:56 – Creative Thinking and Influence 14:00 – Autonomous Vehicles 20:20 – Universal Basic Income Debate 26:57 – Data Ownership and Modern Society 29:32 – Craftsmanship vs. Planned Obsolescence 33:02 – Pioneering in Tech 39:34 – Learning at Harvard 47:29 – Pitching Success Stories 50:21 – Principles for Success Looking to scale your business? Want to learn directly from the same team that helped me sell my last business for 9 figures? Click this link below to check out how you can work with us. https://nextlevelhomepros.com/grow-home-service-vsl  Join my community - Founder Acceleration ⁠https://www.founderacceleration.com  ⁠ Apply for our next Mastermind: h⁠ttps://www.thefoundermastermind.com ⁠  Golf with Chris: h⁠ttps://www.golfwithchris.com ⁠  Watch my latest Podcast Apple- ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-founder-podcast/id1687030281S ⁠ Spotify- ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/1e0cL2vI1JAtQrojSOA7D2 ⁠ YouTube - @thefounderspodcast
    --------  
    53:59
  • #128: A company that helps you automate your profits, isn’t making profit.
    Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! In this episode, we're joined by Andrew Schultz, a budding entrepreneur who's navigating the challenges of turning his marketing firm, Profit Automation, into a profitable business despite its current unprofitable state. We'll dive deep into the issues holding Andrew back, including a detailed analysis of his financials and marketing strategies, along with some personal obstacles that are impacting his professional progress. Apply to be on the show: https://forms.gle/hwDijQPFyKCEtHNs8  Highlights: "I mean, when you asked me what my biggest challenge was, I don't know what I'm selling."   "Your secret sauce is identifying what the problem is around their customers in their pipeline, so you can pull them into action." "I will help increase your conversion, or I will add another 2% to your conversion, or you don't pay anything." "I haven't done a whole lot of marketing or talked to a lot of people about it, so I find it hard to believe that you have enough data to say that this doesn't work." Timestamps: 0:00:00 Profit Automation is not turning a profit 0:04:13 Describing the Business 0:06:03 Explaining the Lead Conversion Offering 0:08:15 Identifying the Biggest Challenge - Packaging the Offer 0:13:25 The Pipeline Crisis and how to fix it 0:19:21 Addressing the Perception of Free vs. Paid Offers 0:20:24 Exploring Performance-Based Pricing Options 0:25:47 Shifting from Scarcity to Abundance Mindset 0:27:08 Comparing Eliminating Downside vs. Eliminating Risk 0:41:00 Identifying Strengths and Weaknesses in the Business 0:48:30 Refocusing on Sales and Marketing as the Priority 0:55:47 Balancing Personality Types within the Team 0:57:41 Shifting Mindset from Home Runs to Consistent At-Bats 1:03:29 Overcoming the Need for Certainty 1:11:08 Adopting a Scientific Approach to Testing and Measuring 1:17:07 Final Plan and Closing Thoughts Looking to scale your business? Want to learn directly from the same team that helped me sell my last business for 9 figures? Click this link below to check out how you can work with us. https://nextlevelhomepros.com/grow-home-service-vsl  Join my community - Founder Acceleration ⁠https://www.founderacceleration.com  ⁠ Apply for our next Mastermind: h⁠ttps://www.thefoundermastermind.com ⁠  Golf with Chris: h⁠ttps://www.golfwithchris.com ⁠  Watch my latest Podcast Apple- ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-founder-podcast/id1687030281S ⁠ Spotify- ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/1e0cL2vI1JAtQrojSOA7D2 ⁠ YouTube - @thefounderspodcast
    --------  
    1:19:43
  • #127: Risk the $600K in His Home or Play it Safe?
    Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! Join us as we delve into a compelling discussion with Seth Shaner, who shares his candid experiences about the financial and emotional challenges of being house poor. Discover how these challenges are impacting his business operations and family dynamics. Seth, who has a rich background in the restaurant industry, opens up about his journey through business failures, relocations, and the intricate balance of financial decisions and family life. Don't miss this deep dive into the real-world consequences of living beyond one's means. Apply to be on the show: https://forms.gle/hwDijQPFyKCEtHNs8  Highlights: "I always said I would never be house poor, but here I am because the house is the expensive part."   "You can't have high society desires overcome what your income is."  "Being in proximity to people you know can be helpful too."    "I'm not going to go in as the president of a company this big very often."  Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction  04:15 - Seth discusses his early business failures 08:54 - How past business experiences and financial choices impact Seth 13:16 - Seth’s current financial strategies and his consulting work dynamics 17:25 - Emotional and financial challenges post-divorce 20:31 - Benefits of relocating for financial and family stability 30:08 - Past financial disasters and their influence on present decisions 34:43 - Seth discusses shifting focus from consulting to what he truly enjoys 39:42 - Strategies for utilizing resources effectively in business  50:57 - The potential impacts of moving to more affordable locations. 55:30 - The pros and cons of staying in California versus relocating. 01:05:22 - The impact of financial stress on mental and emotional health. 01:15:39 - Closing thoughts  Looking to scale your business? Want to learn directly from the same team that helped me sell my last business for 9 figures? Click this link below to check out how you can work with us. https://nextlevelhomepros.com/grow-home-service-vsl  Join my community - Founder Acceleration ⁠https://www.founderacceleration.com  ⁠ Apply for our next Mastermind: h⁠ttps://www.thefoundermastermind.com ⁠  Golf with Chris: h⁠ttps://www.golfwithchris.com ⁠  Watch my latest Podcast Apple- ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-founder-podcast/id1687030281S ⁠ Spotify- ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/1e0cL2vI1JAtQrojSOA7D2 ⁠ YouTube - @thefounderspodcast
    --------  
    1:12:42
  • #126: Race Car Driver Questions God
    Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! Join us today as we dive into the electrifying world of racing with none other than Lucas Di Grassi, the godfather of Formula E. From his early days racing go-karts to his profound insights into professional struggles and personal growth, Lucas shares his journey through the high-speed turns of his career and life. We explore not just the exhilaration of the race track but also the challenges and philosophical questions that come with being at the top of one's game. Apply to be on the show: https://forms.gle/hwDijQPFyKCEtHNs8  Highlights: "You can never be satisfied. You can always improve." "Being happy could be an enemy of performance."  "Happiness is not a state. It is a moment."  "Imposter syndrome is real. You always question how good you are."  Timestamps: 00:00 - Introduction to Lucas and the world of Formula E 01:32 - The creation of Formula E and its impact 03:07 - Lucas's lifelong racing career and personal background 05:04 - Challenges in Lucas's personal and professional life 10:40 - The intersection of happiness and performance in sports 15:18 - Lucas's battle with imposter syndrome and aging in sports 19:03 - The clash of pragmatism and religious belief 22:34 - Debating the role of science and God in the universe 27:54 - The concept of E + R = O: Event plus Response equals Outcome 31:21 - Skepticism and self-examination in personal growth 35:07 - Leadership principles and the willingness to be wrong 37:19 - Lucas's take on social media and the importance of showing humanity Looking to scale your business? Want to learn directly from the same team that helped me sell my last business for 9 figures? Click this link below to check out how you can work with us. https://nextlevelhomepros.com/grow-home-service-vsl  Join my community - Founder Acceleration ⁠https://www.founderacceleration.com  ⁠ Apply for our next Mastermind: h⁠ttps://www.thefoundermastermind.com ⁠  Golf with Chris: h⁠ttps://www.golfwithchris.com ⁠  Watch my latest Podcast Apple- ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-founder-podcast/id1687030281S ⁠ Spotify- ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/1e0cL2vI1JAtQrojSOA7D2 ⁠ YouTube - @thefounderspodcast
    --------  
    38:48

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Next Level Pros

Welcome to Next Level Pros, where we explore the journeys of some of the most successful and inspiring entrepreneurs from around the world. I'm your host, Chris Lee. Throughout my career, I've founded multiple nine-figure companies and learned a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in the world of business. Now, I want to share those lessons with you by bringing on guests who have their own incredible stories to tell. I'm on a mission to find the most unique and entertaining individuals that have done it the right way.
Podcast website

Listen to Next Level Pros, Right About Now with Ryan Alford and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Next Level Pros: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:15:54 AM