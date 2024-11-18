#130: How Jotform Founder & CEO Aytekin Tank Got Great at Solving One Problem
Welcome to a New Episode of Next Level Pros! In today's episode, we're thrilled to have Aytekin Tank, the mastermind behind the transformative software JotForm, which has dramatically altered the landscape of online forms. Aytekin will share his entrepreneurial journey, focusing on the pivotal role of sustained focus and compounded growth in achieving business success. He discusses the evolution of JotForm, from its inception as a simple form builder to a comprehensive suite catering to varied business needs, emphasizing automation and customer-centric development. Stay tuned as Aytekin shares the principles that kept him on track amidst the allure of new opportunities, providing invaluable insights for entrepreneurs at all stages.
Highlights:
"We hit oil by digging one hole 1000 feet deep, not 1000 holes one foot deep."
"Giving something away for free is the biggest marketing tool you can have."
"Automate your busy work to focus on what's truly important."
"Persistence is key; you need to learn to pivot and persevere through challenges."
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction to Aytekin Tank and the genesis of JotForm.
02:52 - Aytekin joins the show; background and initial motivations.
07:13 - The leap from employment to entrepreneurship.
10:34 - Learning from side projects and the transition to full-time on JotForm.
16:41 - The evolution from free to paid subscriptions and early challenges.
23:15 - Expanding JotForm's functionality beyond basic forms.
28:17 - Introduction of enterprise solutions and learning the ropes of sales.
32:20 - Growth and scaling challenges faced over 19 years.
35:16 - The critical importance of focus and saying no to distractions.
41:28 - Where to find Aytekin Tank and closing remarks.
--------
41:32
#129: will.i.am Unplugged: Will AI take over the world?
Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! In today’s conversation, our guest is Will.i.am—artist, tech innovator, and futurist. Will dives into a range of topics including his journey from music to technology, the future of AI governance, and his thoughts on Universal Basic Income (UBI). He shares unique insights into his creative process, the importance of collaboration, and how curiosity has driven him to pioneer in the tech space. This episode is a deep dive into what it takes to innovate fearlessly and the mindset needed to push boundaries in both art and technology.
Highlights:
"Curiosity is the fuel that drives innovation; stay curious, and you'll find the answers."
"We’re headed towards a world where companies run themselves with only a few people overseeing data."
"You don’t need to own something to find value in it, but own your data and your identity."
"True collaboration happens when minds gel, ideate, and challenge each other without ego."
Timestamps:
00:00 – The Future of AI and Business
06:56 – Creative Thinking and Influence
14:00 – Autonomous Vehicles
20:20 – Universal Basic Income Debate
26:57 – Data Ownership and Modern Society
29:32 – Craftsmanship vs. Planned Obsolescence
33:02 – Pioneering in Tech
39:34 – Learning at Harvard
47:29 – Pitching Success Stories
50:21 – Principles for Success
--------
53:59
#128: A company that helps you automate your profits, isn’t making profit.
Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! In this episode, we're joined by Andrew Schultz, a budding entrepreneur who's navigating the challenges of turning his marketing firm, Profit Automation, into a profitable business despite its current unprofitable state. We'll dive deep into the issues holding Andrew back, including a detailed analysis of his financials and marketing strategies, along with some personal obstacles that are impacting his professional progress.
Highlights:
"I mean, when you asked me what my biggest challenge was, I don't know what I'm selling."
"Your secret sauce is identifying what the problem is around their customers in their pipeline, so you can pull them into action."
"I will help increase your conversion, or I will add another 2% to your conversion, or you don't pay anything."
"I haven't done a whole lot of marketing or talked to a lot of people about it, so I find it hard to believe that you have enough data to say that this doesn't work."
Timestamps:
0:00:00 Profit Automation is not turning a profit
0:04:13 Describing the Business
0:06:03 Explaining the Lead Conversion Offering
0:08:15 Identifying the Biggest Challenge - Packaging the Offer
0:13:25 The Pipeline Crisis and how to fix it
0:19:21 Addressing the Perception of Free vs. Paid Offers
0:20:24 Exploring Performance-Based Pricing Options
0:25:47 Shifting from Scarcity to Abundance Mindset
0:27:08 Comparing Eliminating Downside vs. Eliminating Risk
0:41:00 Identifying Strengths and Weaknesses in the Business
0:48:30 Refocusing on Sales and Marketing as the Priority
0:55:47 Balancing Personality Types within the Team
0:57:41 Shifting Mindset from Home Runs to Consistent At-Bats
1:03:29 Overcoming the Need for Certainty
1:11:08 Adopting a Scientific Approach to Testing and Measuring
1:17:07 Final Plan and Closing Thoughts
--------
1:19:43
#127: Risk the $600K in His Home or Play it Safe?
Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! Join us as we delve into a compelling discussion with Seth Shaner, who shares his candid experiences about the financial and emotional challenges of being house poor. Discover how these challenges are impacting his business operations and family dynamics. Seth, who has a rich background in the restaurant industry, opens up about his journey through business failures, relocations, and the intricate balance of financial decisions and family life. Don't miss this deep dive into the real-world consequences of living beyond one's means.
Highlights:
"I always said I would never be house poor, but here I am because the house is the expensive part."
"You can't have high society desires overcome what your income is."
"Being in proximity to people you know can be helpful too."
"I'm not going to go in as the president of a company this big very often."
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
04:15 - Seth discusses his early business failures
08:54 - How past business experiences and financial choices impact Seth
13:16 - Seth’s current financial strategies and his consulting work dynamics
17:25 - Emotional and financial challenges post-divorce
20:31 - Benefits of relocating for financial and family stability
30:08 - Past financial disasters and their influence on present decisions
34:43 - Seth discusses shifting focus from consulting to what he truly enjoys
39:42 - Strategies for utilizing resources effectively in business
50:57 - The potential impacts of moving to more affordable locations.
55:30 - The pros and cons of staying in California versus relocating.
01:05:22 - The impact of financial stress on mental and emotional health.
01:15:39 - Closing thoughts
--------
1:12:42
#126: Race Car Driver Questions God
Welcome to a new episode of Next Level Pros! Join us today as we dive into the electrifying world of racing with none other than Lucas Di Grassi, the godfather of Formula E. From his early days racing go-karts to his profound insights into professional struggles and personal growth, Lucas shares his journey through the high-speed turns of his career and life. We explore not just the exhilaration of the race track but also the challenges and philosophical questions that come with being at the top of one's game.
Highlights:
"You can never be satisfied. You can always improve."
"Being happy could be an enemy of performance."
"Happiness is not a state. It is a moment."
"Imposter syndrome is real. You always question how good you are."
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction to Lucas and the world of Formula E
01:32 - The creation of Formula E and its impact
03:07 - Lucas's lifelong racing career and personal background
05:04 - Challenges in Lucas's personal and professional life
10:40 - The intersection of happiness and performance in sports
15:18 - Lucas's battle with imposter syndrome and aging in sports
19:03 - The clash of pragmatism and religious belief
22:34 - Debating the role of science and God in the universe
27:54 - The concept of E + R = O: Event plus Response equals Outcome
31:21 - Skepticism and self-examination in personal growth
35:07 - Leadership principles and the willingness to be wrong
37:19 - Lucas's take on social media and the importance of showing humanity
Throughout my career, I've founded multiple nine-figure companies and learned a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in the world of business. Now, I want to share those lessons with you by bringing on guests who have their own incredible stories to tell. I'm on a mission to find the most unique and entertaining individuals that have done it the right way.