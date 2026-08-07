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1897 episodes
Fauci Faces Possible Prosecution After Taking the 5th; Mamdani Booed Off Stage | 8/7/26 FIRST LOOK08/07/2026 | 9 mins.Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" gives a first look at the stories you need to know to start your day, including the Senate Homeland Security Committee voting to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, as Rand Paul pushes for accountability and Ron Johnson obtains Fauci's government-owned iPhone; New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani being booed off the stage just 43 seconds into his remarks at a pro-police event in Staten Island as opposition to his radical agenda grows; and South Korea's Danuri lunar orbiter capturing rare before-and-after images of a four-ton SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage crashing into the moon at approximately 5,400 miles per hour; and much more. #rubinreport #fauci #anthonyfauci #randpaul #mamdani #spacex #daverubin
- Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" gives a first look at the stories you need to know to start your day, including Pete Buttigieg joining Kamala Harris in calling for the Electoral College to be reconsidered or abolished ahead of the 2028 election; President Trump saying U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro "choked" after prosecutors dropped the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case against former Olympian David Hearn and blamed a rushed, botched installation, leaving Pirro's job in jeopardy; and Tom Holland's muscular transformation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day fueling debate over Hollywood "physique inflation," male body image, and increasingly extreme fitness standards; and much more.
#rubinreport #jeaninepirro #electoralcollege #spiderman #physiqueinflation #daverubin
Dark Past of Wildfire Suspect Revealed, Trump's AG Pick Gets Unexpected Win | 8/5/26 FIRST LOOK08/05/2026 | 13 mins.Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" gives a first look at the stories you need to know to start your day, including Todd Blanche's nomination for attorney general advancing through the Senate Judiciary Committee after he eliminated a controversial $1.8 billion Justice Department "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to appease Republicans John Cornyn and Thom Tillis; Washington Governor Jay Inslee blaming climate change for devastating Spokane-area wildfires before authorities arrested Aaron Farinacci, a convicted killer allegedly found near the ignition point with waterproof matches and a butane lighter, for first-degree arson; and University of Sussex psychologist Gillian Sandstrom explaining how small talk with strangers can improve mental health, strengthen social trust, and combat growing isolation; and much more. #RubinReport #ToddBlanche #attorneygeneral #wildfire #smalltalk #daverubin
- Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" covers Kamala Harris calling for abolishing the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court to 13 justices, and granting statehood to Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico while leaving Joe Biden off her list of America's greatest presidents; the growing campaign to free accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione through jury nullification despite the evidence against him; the rise of "Ozempic temples," why rapid weight loss from GLP-1 drugs is creating new cosmetic concerns, and doctors warning against dangerous filler procedures and DIY weight-loss regimens; and much more. #RubinReport #KamalaHarris #LuigiMangione #electoralcollege #supremecourt #ozempicface #ozempic #daverubin
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About The Rubin Report
Care about free speech? Tired of political correctness? Join Dave Rubin for real conversations, real news, and one-on-one interviews with some of the most intriguing names in America today as they break down politics and current events.Podcast website
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