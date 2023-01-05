Care about free speech? Tired of political correctness? Join Dave Rubin for real conversations, real news, and one-on-one interviews with some of the most intri... More
Will This Get a Conservative Comedian Kicked Off YouTube? | Alex Stein | COMEDY | Rubin Report
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to the host of BlazeTV’s “Prime Time with Alex Stein” Alex Stein about how a conservative comedian deals with violent leftist crowds; his thoughts on the Trump vs. DeSantis war; why Andy Kaufman was such a big influence on him; his thoughts on Lea Thomas; the importance of kayfabe in wrestling; why AOC hates him; the type of parents who bring their kids to a drag queen story hour; and much more.
5/1/2023
34:57
Are the Anti-Woke Becoming a Counter-Productive Threat? | Konstantin Kisin | POLITICS | Rubin Report
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to “TRIGGERnometry’s” Konstantin Kisin about how being raised in the Soviet Union alerted him to the dangers of woke culture; how hearing the media’s narratives about supporters of Brexit being racist was a turning point for him; how COVID lockdowns and mask mandates were more the fault of the people than the fault of the politicians who enforced them; the true origin of the phrase "political correctness"; how the BLM protests exposed the lies of the elites; what really happened at his viral Oxford Union speech; why we are brainwashing our young into having victim mindsets; how Bernie Sanders was tricked into believing in the false promises of socialism by one of the oldest tricks of the Soviet Union; and much more.
4/30/2023
1:05:25
Bill Maher & Glenn Loury Have a Brutally Honest Chat About Race | Direct Message | Rubin Report
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Glenn Loury’s appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” where he and Bill Maher had a brutally honest discussion about Chicago crime and why black celebrities ignore the non-stop Chicago shootings. Dave also does a special “ask me anything” question-and-answer session on a wide-ranging host of topics, answering questions from the Rubin Report Locals community.
4/27/2023
35:09
Justin Trudeau Hopes You Won't Notice He Just Rewrote History | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to the hosts of “The Illusion of Consensus,” Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora, about Justin Trudeau rewriting history with his latest comments on COVID vaccine mandates; Donald Trump’s latest claims about lockdowns and Ron DeSantis; Sam Harris telling Lex Fridman why people should only trust experts; Elon Musk telling Linda Yaccarino the real reason that mainstream media journalists are so upset about Twitter’s new “blue check” policy and citizen journalism; and much more.
4/26/2023
41:55
Resurfaced Tucker Clip Offers a Clue to What His Next Move May Be | Direct Message | Rubin Report
Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News; “The View’s” Ana Navarro’s shameless reaction to finding out about Tucker Carlson’s firing; CNN’s Anderson Cooper talking to Paul Begala about who he thinks should replace Tucker Carlson; how independent media outlets like Rumble keep getting stronger as mainstream media continues to collapse; “Timcast IRL’s” Tim Pool and Savanah Hernandez discussing how big the Bud Light boycott triggered by Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has gotten; Don Lemon being fired from CNN; “Meet the Press’” Chuck Todd sharing some bad news for anyone supporting the Biden 2024 reelection; Ron DeSantis sharing a clue with Sean Hannity about a possible campaign announcement; and much more.
