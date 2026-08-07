Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" gives a first look at the stories you need to know to start your day, including the Senate Homeland Security Committee voting to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after he invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times, as Rand Paul pushes for accountability and Ron Johnson obtains Fauci's government-owned iPhone; New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani being booed off the stage just 43 seconds into his remarks at a pro-police event in Staten Island as opposition to his radical agenda grows; and South Korea's Danuri lunar orbiter capturing rare before-and-after images of a four-ton SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage crashing into the moon at approximately 5,400 miles per hour; and much more. #rubinreport #fauci #anthonyfauci #randpaul #mamdani #spacex #daverubin