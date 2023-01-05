Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
John Solomon
Award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon, who helped unravel the bogus Russia collusion scandal, gives you his exclusive reporting and big newsmaker interviews.
  • Rep. Scott Perry: Reported FBI doc alleging Biden pay-to-play scheme is 'monumental'
    Pennsylvania GOP Congressman Scott Perry discusses the FBI document that lawmakers say alleges that President Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.  Perry says that as accusations go, “it doesn’t get any bigger than that,” going on to explain that the behavior that Biden is accused of “impacts every single American not only in our national security, but the long-term prospects for the vitality of our nation.”  He also expressed concern that the document was being subpoenaed from the FBI, asking “if they have this, what are they doing about it? What have they done about it?”  He further warned that it might be seen as a sign of corruption within the FBI, which “erodes completely any credibility left in that organization.”See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/3/2023
    37:17
  • Ex-Trump border chief on Biden sending 1,500 troops to southern border: ‘All smoke and mirrors’
    Mark Morgan, former Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner, discusses recent news that the Biden administration has ordered 1,500 troops down to the southern border in preparation for the lifting of Title 42, which is expected to result in a surge of migrants. Morgan comments, that the sending of troops is “not substantive, it's all about politics. Because there is a crack, and there's nothing substantive. So 1500 military personnel, make no mistake, this is simply about resources going down, and they're only putting those resources down for political objects. It's not going to change anything, because the resources are not being sent down there to do what they need to do for their constitutional mandates. They're not being sent there to secure the border. They're simply being down there to facilitate the catch and release of those illegally entering and filing fraudulent claims.” The former border chief says, “let's make no mistake, this is all smoke and mirrors, nothing's going to change. They're not doing anything with respect to an effective strategy of deterrence and consequences and put integrity back in the system. It's just the opposite. It's more of the same. They're they know the numbers are going to increase so they know they need more resources there, to help process and release illegal aliens as fast as humanly possible, and that's exactly what's going on right now.”See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    37:21
  • Kash Patel describes how the Hunter Biden laptop disinformation letter is ‘Steele dossier 2.0’
    Kash Patel talks government censorship, and how the 51 intelligence officials that signed on to the Hunter Biden laptop disinformation letter perpetuated the ‘Steele dossier 2.0’.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    36:27
  • House GOP Chair: Biden ‘my way or the highway’ debt ceiling approach ‘dangerous and reckless,’ holding America hostage
    John Solomon and Amanda Head host ‘Just the News, No Noise’ delivering the pressing news of the day and giving you information without indoctrination while rising above the rhetoric. Interviews this week with Chairman of the House Administration Committee Rep. Bryan Steil, Pollster Scott Rasmussen, Texas Congressman Brian Babin, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Texas Congressman Troy Nehls, and CEO of ‘Freedom Foundation’ Aaron Withe. To see the daily show, go to americasvoice.news each Monday through Friday at 6pm Eastern or watch any time at JustTheViews.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/30/2023
    53:45
  • Rep. James Comer: Hunter Biden’s legal team is ‘testing their limits’ with witness intimidation
    Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Representative James Comer (R-KY) says Hunter Biden’s legal team has been intimidating witnesses to not testify as the House committee gets closer to newer incriminating information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/29/2023
    27:03

About John Solomon Reports

Award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon, who helped unravel the bogus Russia collusion scandal, gives you his exclusive reporting and big newsmaker interviews. To get the unvarnished truth about what's really going on in Washington, subscribe today to John Solomon Reports. To find out more go to https://justthenews.com

