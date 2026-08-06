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2051 episodes
The Truth Behind the Turmoil - Chairman Jim Jordan Discusses the FBI's Missteps and the Trump Investigation08/06/2026 | 41 mins.In this episode of John Solomon Reports, host John Solomon reveals shocking new findings from documents released by the White House Task Force on Government Transparency. Solomon discusses the debunked claim made by former CISA Director Chris Krebs that the 2020 election was the "most secure in history." He highlights alarming evidence of foreign interference, including hacks from Iran and China, and the implications these breaches have for future elections.
Listeners will learn about a significant hacking incident in Maricopa County, Arizona, where 633,000 voter files were compromised. Despite the hacker's confession, local authorities declined to pursue prosecution, raising serious questions about the integrity of election security measures in the U.S.
In the second segment, Solomon examines the FBI's controversial investigation into President Trump, known as the "Oxford comma" files, and the dubious reasoning behind it. He is joined by Congressman Jim Jordan, who shares insights on the implications of these revelations and their potential impact on ongoing investigations.
Next, Solomon welcomes former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam to discuss the motivations behind the FBI's actions and the politicization of law enforcement.
The episode concludes with an analysis of the radical shift within the Democratic Party, featuring insights from John Tillman on the implications for upcoming elections.
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Exposing the Deception - Senator Rand Paul on Anthony Fauci and the COVID Narrative08/06/2026 | 35 mins.In this episode of John Solomon Reports, host John Solomon uncovers explosive revelations stemming from newly released documents that shed light on the FBI's controversial investigation into Donald Trump following the 2016 election. Solomon discusses the implications of the FBI's decision to open an investigation named "Oxford, comma," which treated Trump as an agent of Russia after he fired James Comey, despite substantial evidence indicating no collusion.
As Solomon walks listeners through the timeline of events leading up to the initiation of the special counsel investigation by Rod Rosenstein, he highlights the critical role that key figures, including Andrew McCabe and James Baker, played in this unfolding drama. The episode emphasizes the importance of understanding how these actions could potentially violate civil rights and civil liberties, raising questions about accountability within the FBI.
In the latter part of the show, Solomon welcomes Senator Rand Paul, who discusses the upcoming vote to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify. Paul shares insights into his ongoing efforts to address the failures of public health leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent voice in the medical community, weighs in with critical perspectives on Fauci's handling of the crisis. Finally, Dr. Kurt Miceli dives deep into the challenges facing the American Medical Association, and how focus on ideology is impacting patient care and what reforms could bring it back to its core mission.
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- In this episode of John Solomon Reports, host John Solomon dives into the significant political developments unfolding in Washington D.C. as Todd Blanche moves closer to becoming the permanent Attorney General. With key votes from Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, Solomon reflects on the implications of this swift progress and what it means for the Republican agenda.
Shifting to the electoral landscape, Solomon discusses the potential impact of radical candidates on the Democratic primaries in Michigan and Wisconsin. He highlights the rising star Abdul El-Sayed and the implications of his far-left positions, which could significantly enhance Republican chances in these critical states.
The episode also tackles the alarming state of safety in Colorado, once a proud purplish-red state. Solomon is joined by Congressman Gabe Evans, who candidly addresses the transformation of Denver into one of the most unsafe cities in America. Evans, a former cop and military pilot, is unafraid to challenge the far-left policies that have contributed to this decline.
In the second segment, Solomon turns his attention to international affairs with insights from Fred Fleitz, former National Security Council chief of staff, discussing the precarious situation with Iran and the potential for a deal with Donald Trump amidst ongoing tensions.
Finally, Solomon welcomes Dr. Scott Atlas, former COVID-19 adviser to Trump, who reflects on the missteps of the public health establishment during the pandemic and shares crucial lessons to prevent future mistakes.
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Parental Rights Under Fire - Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Reforming America's Schools08/03/2026 | 41 mins.In this episode of John Solomon Reports, host John Solomon presents a compelling interview with Linda McMahon, the Education Secretary under the Trump administration. Solomon delves into the recent efforts to protect parental rights against school districts that infringe upon them, including alarming practices such as transitioning students without parental consent. McMahon discusses the renewed focus on accountability within educational institutions, emphasizing the importance of transparency in what is being taught to children.
Listeners will also hear about significant developments in higher education, including a call for colleges to move away from indoctrination and regain the trust of parents and students. Solomon highlights the impressive statistics showing a 20-year high in campus free speech, marking a notable shift in the landscape of American education.
Then, Solomon shifts gears to address the emerging threat of drones as a tool for terrorism, featuring insights from the executives of Space Eyes, a company at the forefront of developing technologies to counteract this risk. Former Captain Jaiten Bains and Dillon Monroe share how their innovations could neutralize drone threats targeting American soft spots, showcasing the critical intersection of technology and national security.
Finally, John is joined by Adam Dooley and Peter Wright from McKinley Acquisition Corporation as they discuss the revolutionary Morpheus technology by Space Eyes.
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Special Report: Battling the Fury - Counterterrorism Experts on the Drone Threat to America08/02/2026 | 33 mins.In this episode of John Solomon Reports, host John Solomon tackles a pressing issue that has emerged in recent days: the threat of drones as a potential terrorism risk on U.S. soil. Solomon reflects on the alarming events surrounding the UFC 250 fight, where a near terrorist attack highlighted the vulnerabilities posed by these inexpensive and difficult-to-detect flying devices. As concerns mount over the ease of drone access and the reduced reaction time compared to traditional missile threats, Solomon sets the stage for an in-depth discussion on national security.
Joining Solomon for this two-day conversation are Dr. Seb Gorka, the White House counterterrorism director, Congressman Glenn Grothman, and State Senator Phil King. Together, they explore the implications of drone technology in the hands of malicious actors and the measures that can be taken to safeguard the nation.
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About John Solomon Reports
Award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon, who helped unravel the bogus Russia collusion scandal, gives you his exclusive reporting and big newsmaker interviews. To get the unvarnished truth about what’s really going on in Washington, subscribe today to John Solomon Reports. To find out more go to https://justthenews.comPodcast website
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