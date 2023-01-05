Ex-Trump border chief on Biden sending 1,500 troops to southern border: ‘All smoke and mirrors’

Mark Morgan, former Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner, discusses recent news that the Biden administration has ordered 1,500 troops down to the southern border in preparation for the lifting of Title 42, which is expected to result in a surge of migrants. Morgan comments, that the sending of troops is "not substantive, it's all about politics. Because there is a crack, and there's nothing substantive. So 1500 military personnel, make no mistake, this is simply about resources going down, and they're only putting those resources down for political objects. It's not going to change anything, because the resources are not being sent down there to do what they need to do for their constitutional mandates. They're not being sent there to secure the border. They're simply being down there to facilitate the catch and release of those illegally entering and filing fraudulent claims." The former border chief says, "let's make no mistake, this is all smoke and mirrors, nothing's going to change. They're not doing anything with respect to an effective strategy of deterrence and consequences and put integrity back in the system. It's just the opposite. It's more of the same. They're they know the numbers are going to increase so they know they need more resources there, to help process and release illegal aliens as fast as humanly possible, and that's exactly what's going on right now."