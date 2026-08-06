In this episode of John Solomon Reports, host John Solomon dives into the significant political developments unfolding in Washington D.C. as Todd Blanche moves closer to becoming the permanent Attorney General. With key votes from Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, Solomon reflects on the implications of this swift progress and what it means for the Republican agenda.

Shifting to the electoral landscape, Solomon discusses the potential impact of radical candidates on the Democratic primaries in Michigan and Wisconsin. He highlights the rising star Abdul El-Sayed and the implications of his far-left positions, which could significantly enhance Republican chances in these critical states.

The episode also tackles the alarming state of safety in Colorado, once a proud purplish-red state. Solomon is joined by Congressman Gabe Evans, who candidly addresses the transformation of Denver into one of the most unsafe cities in America. Evans, a former cop and military pilot, is unafraid to challenge the far-left policies that have contributed to this decline.

In the second segment, Solomon turns his attention to international affairs with insights from Fred Fleitz, former National Security Council chief of staff, discussing the precarious situation with Iran and the potential for a deal with Donald Trump amidst ongoing tensions.

Finally, Solomon welcomes Dr. Scott Atlas, former COVID-19 adviser to Trump, who reflects on the missteps of the public health establishment during the pandemic and shares crucial lessons to prevent future mistakes.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.