What a top couples therapist wishes more people knew
The Showtime documentary series Couples Therapy allows viewers to watch real-life therapy sessions. Couples hash out their conflicts and challenges with Dr. Orna Guralnik as their guide. Guralnik is a psychoanalyst who prompts people to examine their instincts, listen to their partners, and do some deep self-discovery. Apple News In Conversation host Shumita Basu spoke with Guralnik about her approach to therapy — and her relationship advice.
4/27/2023
27:53
Why Sienna Miller and Scott Z. Burns made a climate-catastrophe show
What would a future look like where climate change has become a truly unavoidable part of all of our daily lives? This is one of the questions the new Apple TV+ show Extrapolations tries to answer. Series creator Scott Z. Burns was a producer of the 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth and the writer behind the eerily prescient 2011 film Contagion, about a global pandemic. Burns, along with one of the stars of the series, Sienna Miller, spoke with Apple News In Conversation host Shumita Basu about the making of Extrapolations — and how dystopian portrayals of the future can mobilize and motivate people to take serious action.
4/20/2023
35:55
What Fox News insiders are saying as the network faces a landmark trial
The Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News is set to begin on April 17. At the core of Dominion’s case are pages of internal messages showing that many people at Fox didn’t believe the election lies they were promoting on the air. On the latest episode of Apple News In Conversation, host Shumita Basu spoke with Brian Stelter, the former chief media correspondent at CNN who spent years talking to people at Fox, mostly as anonymous sources, about the inner workings of the organization. He’ll also be covering the trial for Vanity Fair. Stelter breaks down the case, what’s at stake, and the potential consequences.
4/13/2023
36:40
Why we don’t take postpartum mental health seriously enough — and what that means for new parents
This episode includes descriptions of violence and mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.Earlier this year, a woman named Lindsay Clancy was charged with the murder of her three children — who were 5 years, 3 years, and 7 months old. Though Clancy never formally received a PMAD diagnosis, her story has ignited conversations about postpartum care in the United States. Apple News In Conversation host Shumita Basu spoke with New Yorker editor Jessica Winter about the mental-health challenges many new birthing parents face — and the lack of support provided to them.
4/6/2023
31:58
Why there’s so much poverty in America — and what you can do about it
More than 38 million people live in poverty in the United States, one of the world’s richest countries. In a new book, Poverty, by America, sociologist and writer Matthew Desmond sets out to figure out why. In an interview with Apple News In Conversation host Shumita Basu, Desmond lays out the ways that so many of us benefit from a system that keeps people poor, and he offers concrete actions we can all take to dismantle the status quo.