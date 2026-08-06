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250 episodes
This tick can give you a life-threatening allergy. It’s spreading across the U.S.08/06/2026 | 29 mins.Peak tick season is here — and the fastest-growing tick-borne illness in the country is alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that causes an often-severe allergy to red meat and other animal products. It’s primarily spread by lone-star ticks, once confined to the Southeast but now found as far north as Maine and Michigan. The syndrome can trigger a range of reactions — from hives to anaphylaxis — and at least one death has been attributed to it. New Yorker staff writer Burkhard Bilger, who has reported on the syndrome’s rise, joins Apple News In Conversation guest host David Greene to explain how it was discovered, why it can take years to diagnose, and how it’s reshaping the way people eat, work, and spend time outdoors.
- This year, the U.S. has seen more than 270 mass shootings — and firearms remain the leading cause of death for American children and teens. But solutions appear largely out of reach. New York Times reporter Mike McIntire, a gun owner himself, traces how we got here in his new book, Ricochet: Guns, Greed, and the American Way of Violence. McIntire talks to Apple News In Conversation guest host David Greene about the surprising origins of the Second Amendment, how an obscure Democrat helped turn the National Rifle Association into a powerful lobby, and paths to reducing violence.
- President Trump earned more than $2 billion in his first year back in office. According to a mandatory financial disclosure released in June, most of that fortune came from cryptocurrency ventures. David Kirkpatrick, a staff writer at the New Yorker who has tracked Trump’s earnings for years, sat down with Apple News In Conversation guest host David Greene to unpack what the disclosure reveals about the president and his businesses — and the potential implications for everyday Americans.
- GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are being taken by millions of Americans. These medications have been approved for treating diabetes, obesity, and a small number of other chronic conditions. But even as experts are still learning how the drugs work, many people have found that they help with other disorders — from addiction to brain fog to arthritis — where anecdotal evidence is promising but the formal research hasn’t caught up. Julia Belluz, a contributing writer for the New York Times Opinion section and coauthor of Food Intelligence, joins Apple News In Conversation guest host David Greene to explain why what’s unfolding right now may be the largest uncontrolled drug experiment in modern history.
- The Supreme Court just wrapped one of its most consequential terms in recent memory — issuing major rulings on presidential power, birthright citizenship, and the rights of transgender athletes. But the story playing out in most headlines, legal analyst Sarah Isgur argues, is missing the bigger picture. Isgur is the editor of SCOTUSblog and the author of Last Branch Standing: A Potentially Surprising, Occasionally Witty Journey Inside Today’s Supreme Court. She joined Apple News In Conversation guest host David Greene to explain why she considers this the hardest term in the Roberts Court’s history, why Trump has lost far more cases than he’s won, and why the political framework most people use to understand the court tells only a fraction of the story.
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About Apple News In Conversation
Apple News In Conversation with Shumita Basu brings you interviews with some of the world’s best journalists and experts about the stories that impact our lives. Join us every week as we go behind the headlines.Podcast website
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