Trump sets himself up for failure with Cabinet post
Trump makes an extreme gamble with the Matt Gaetz attorney general nomination, and risks a lot by doing it. Brian interviews congressman Daniel Goldman to discuss what he and Democrats are doing in light of Trump's threat to run for a 3rd term.
How Trump won and where we go from here
Brian offers a postmortem on what happened on Election Day, how we got here, and where we go from here. And Pod Save America's Jon Favreau joins to discuss the election results.
Trump election scheme SURGES INTO SPOTLIGHT
Trump's insidious strategy on Election Day surges into the spotlight, along with what we can do to fight back. Brian interviews independent Senate candidate Dan Osborn from Nebraska about Trump's pro-billionaire agenda, how he managed to run a tied race against a Republican incumbent in a Republican state, and who he'd caucus with if he wins. And Congressman Daniel Goldman joins to discuss the ways in which Republicans can throw the race into a contingent election decided not by the electoral votes, but rather by the House, and what we can do to stop it. Support Dan Osborn: https://atadvocacy.com/do-gotv?ref=btc
Kamala scores huge silver lining ahead of Election Day
The final polls suggest a silver lining for Kamala Harris ahead of Election Day. Brian interviews legendary reporter Bob Woodward about the danger posed by Trump and his new book, War. And DLCC president Heather Williams joins to discuss which state legislatures we're targeting to flip, the reverse coattails effect from state legislative candidates, and what's at stake in the states.Support the DLCC: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/dlcc-oct24-btcp?refcode=btcp
Trump's campaign goes into panic mode ahead of election
Trump dissembles at the worst time as his campaign tries to pick up the slack. Brian interviews the Democratic nominee for the US Senate in Missouri, Lucas Kunce, about Josh Hawley's most recent scandal with a private jet and what it would mean for Missouri if the Democrats' 50th vote was from a red state. And Will Rollins, the Democratic nominee for California's 41st congressional district, joins to discuss Trump's recent threats against California in Coachella, whether Trump promoting the Republican in the race was personal given Will's work prosecuting the January 6 insurrectionists, and the state of his race right now. Donate to Lucas: https://lucaskunce.com/Donate to Will: https://willrollinsforcongress.com/
No Lie covers the most important and breaking political stories of the week, hosted by progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen. He sits down with major players in the world of politics, bringing you right into the heart of the action. No bad faith talking points, no disinformation, and no lies.