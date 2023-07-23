The Times of Israel Daily Briefing

After prayers at Western Wall, protesters march to Knesset
Political correspondent Tal Schneider and news editor Amy Spiro join host Amanda Borschel-Dan on today's episode.
Spiro updates us on anti-judicial overhaul protest activities taking place in Jerusalem, including a prayer service for unity the Western Wall, an attempt at a human chain to the Knesset, and more.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a pacemaker for his heart overnight. Schneider explains who held down the fort during the procedure and why his lack of a deputy is so problematic.
Schneider gives a forecast for voting in the Knesset this week on the contentious Reasonableness Bill.
The Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, held a five-hour “emergency meeting” Saturday night to discuss a general strike if no compromise is reached. Schneider describes why it has no teeth.
Spiro gives a deep dive into Channel 14, Israel's "Fox News," and how it is influencing the face of Israeli media.
Discussed articles include:
Protests expected in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv as coalition set to pass reasonableness law
Netanyahu has pacemaker fitted, on eve of final votes on coalition’s overhaul bill
Netanyahu hasn’t designated an acting PM. What would that mean if he’s out of action?
Knesset begins final votes on reasonableness law, curbing court review of decisions
Top labor union holds 5-hour emergency meeting on overhaul, sets compromise deadline
As divisions sharpen, an incendiary right-wing news channel finally finds an audience
IMAGE: Anti-overhaul activists attend a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 23, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)