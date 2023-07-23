Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Times of Israel Daily Briefing

Welcome to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing: Your update on what's important in Israel, the Middle East and The Jewish World.
Welcome to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing: Your update on what’s important in Israel, the Middle East and The Jewish World.
  • PM's heart keeps pace as US expresses disappointment
    Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday. US bureau chief Jacob Magid and health and science editor Renee Ghert-Zand join host Jessica Steinberg for today's podcast. Magid discusses White House response to the judicial overhaul vote, as Washington moves on from engaging on the issue but emphasizes it will not cut aid to Israel. He also looks at statements made by lawmakers frustrated with the Israeli government. Ghert-Zand reviews the latest round of protests by the organization of Israeli doctors and their reactions after being told by labor court to return to work. Magid talks about the new interim head of the US embassy in Israel after ambassador Tom Nides returned home and who may be the next ambassador to Israel. He also examines another twist in the ongoing US Visa Waiver Program as US citizens from the Gaza Strip are presently not receiving the same benefits. Finally, Ghert-Zand examines Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's heart issues and what he hasn't revealed about his heart over the last few years. Discussed articles include: US stresses it will not cut aid to Israel due to judicial overhaul White House laments unilateral passage of overhaul bill, as Democrats echo alarm Labor court orders doctors back to work after day-long strike to protest overhaul Career diplomat Stephanie Hallett now interim US embassy chief as Nides departs Despite US pledge of equal treatment, Gazan Americans left out of Visa Waiver Program Netanyahu underwent surgery to have pacemaker fitted. Here’s why, and what it will do IMAGE: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote on the reasonableness bill at the Knesset on July 24, 2023 after being fitted with a pacemaker (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/27/2023
    18:54
  • Economic instability and IDF uncertainty follow overhaul law
    Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday. Zman Yisrael editor Biranit Goren and military correspondent Emanuel Fabian join host Amanda Borschel-Dan on today's episode. Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service published an issuer comment report that warns of risks to the economy following the passage of the first judicial overhaul legislation. We hear what was in the report and what other finance bodies are saying. Thousands of reservists have threatened to end their volunteer reserve duty in protest of the overhaul in recent weeks, and yesterday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi issued a rare video statement calling for unity within the military. How are Israel's enemies viewing this possibly weakened army? In a bold move, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara requested that the High Court of Justice strike down a law passed in March that prevents the court from ordering a prime minister to recuse himself from office. If the High Court agrees to intervene here, it would mark the first time the court strikes down one of Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. Why else is this move noteworthy? Discussed articles include: Moody’s after overhaul law: Israel faces negative economic fallout, significant risk Almost 70% of Israeli startups act to shift funds, relocate due to judicial shakeup Israeli shares, shekel slide as passage of overhaul law crushes compromise hopes IDF says battle-readiness is weeks from being impacted as reservists decamp en masse IDF says no threat after Hezbollah members seen patrolling on northern border Attorney general asks High Court to strike down law shielding Netanyahu from recusal Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts. IMAGE: Illustration of Israeli currency, July 9, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/26/2023
    15:08
  • Day after society-rending vote, new contentious bill presented
    Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday. Editor David Horovitz and Knesset correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today's episode. Yesterday, the Knesset passed in a 64-0 vote the first major bill of the government’s judicial overhaul. Chaos immediately erupted and protesters blocked roads and clashed with police across the country for hours. Keller-Lynn sets the scene for us. Horovitz wrote an op-ed yesterday that ended with the suggestion that while the coalition secured a victory, Israel has sustained a dangerous defeat. He shares thoughts on the mood of the country. The Biden administration quickly responded to the passage of the reasonableness bill, as did major Diaspora Jewish organizations. What were they saying? As of recording time, there are at least six petitions to the High Court over the bill's passage, including from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) and the Israel Bar Association. What are some of their arguments and are we heading to a showdown between the judicial and executive branches? This morning an additional bill is being floated by United Torah Judaism -- and it too has societal-rending significance. Discussed articles include: Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul victory spells a tragic, disastrous defeat for Israel Coalition passes 1st judicial overhaul law, limiting review of government decisions Gallant explains vote for contentious overhaul bill: ‘Best that I stay at the wheel’ White House laments unilateral passage of overhaul bill, as Democrats echo alarm ‘First step to destroying democracy’: Diaspora groups alarmed as overhaul law passes High Court justices rush back from abroad to hear petitions against ‘reasonableness’ Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts. IMAGE: The fully black front pages of several Hebrew-language newspapers, an ad purchased by anti-judicial overhaul protesters, found in a shop in Jerusalem, July 25, 2023, a day after the reasonableness bill passed at the assembly hall of the Knesset. (Chaim Goldbeg/Flash90  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/25/2023
    18:51
  • Lack of trust has brought Israel to crisis. Who's to blame?
    Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday. Senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur and religions reporter Canaan Lidor join host Amanda Borschel-Dan on today's episode.  President Isaac Herzog, fresh from his trip to the United States, spent yesterday evening visiting each of the major party leaders, trying to find some common ground. We hear how Rettig Gur sees the events of yesterday playing out. Yesterday began with a prayer for unity at the Western Wall. Lidor tells us what one of the organizers, Malka Puterkovsky, an influential Talmud teacher who lives in the settlement of Tekoa, explained about the motivations for the event. On Thursday of last week, an editorial in Yated Ne’eman -- an influential newspaper aligned with the United Torah Judaism political party -- seemed to push for compromise on some elements of the judicial overhaul, including the reasonableness bill. Is this a change of heart? Rettig Gur finishes the program by explaining who may be to blame for the deep-seated lack of trust felt in Israel today.  Discussed articles include: ‘Time of emergency’: Dueling overhaul rallies as Herzog makes final bid for compromise Activists on both sides of overhaul debate hold mass Western Wall prayer for unity Key Haredi newspaper questions wisdom of continued backing of judicial overhaul As judiciary fight reaches a climax, both sides set to lose Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts. IMAGE: Anti-overhaul activists block a road during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/24/2023
    18:00
  • After prayers at Western Wall, protesters march to Knesset
    Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday. Political correspondent Tal Schneider and news editor Amy Spiro join host Amanda Borschel-Dan on today's episode. Spiro updates us on anti-judicial overhaul protest activities taking place in Jerusalem, including a prayer service for unity the Western Wall, an attempt at a human chain to the Knesset, and more. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a pacemaker for his heart overnight. Schneider explains who held down the fort during the procedure and why his lack of a deputy is so problematic. Schneider gives a forecast for voting in the Knesset this week on the contentious Reasonableness Bill. The Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, held a five-hour “emergency meeting” Saturday night to discuss a general strike if no compromise is reached. Schneider describes why it has no teeth. Spiro gives a deep dive into Channel 14, Israel's "Fox News," and how it is influencing the face of Israeli media. Discussed articles include: Protests expected in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv as coalition set to pass reasonableness law Netanyahu has pacemaker fitted, on eve of final votes on coalition’s overhaul bill Netanyahu hasn’t designated an acting PM. What would that mean if he’s out of action? Knesset begins final votes on reasonableness law, curbing court review of decisions Top labor union holds 5-hour emergency meeting on overhaul, sets compromise deadline As divisions sharpen, an incendiary right-wing news channel finally finds an audience Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts. IMAGE: Anti-overhaul activists attend a special prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on July 23, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/23/2023
    14:48

Welcome to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing: Your update on what’s important in Israel, the Middle East and The Jewish World.
