The Times of Israel Daily Briefing

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- Welcome to The Times of Israel's Lazar Focus. Each Friday, join host diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman for a deep dive into what's behind the news that spins the globe.
On the three major fronts with which Israel is contending, there has been some progress on the diplomatic front -- with the caveat that not everyone believes that is a good thing. Lazar and Gabriella Jacobs look at the latest in each of the three theaters -- Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza.
On Monday, President Donald Trump -- having called off a major joint strike with Israel -- said the US and Iran were in the midst of talks that could see the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened. Lazar argued that because of the November midterms and pressure from Gulf allies, Trump clearly doesn't want to go back to war, and Iran knows it. Tehran is not afraid of another major US campaign, and continues to raise its demands.
The diplomatic process in Lebanon is more promising. Israel and Lebanon met in Rome for the seventh round of direct talks this week. Though Lebanon wants Israel to pull its troops back more quickly, the US is not about to pressure Israel to do so. Despite a bloody week in southern Lebanon in which two Israeli soldiers were killed, as well as several Lebanese, the two sides still met.
At the same time, Lazar said, this process isn't about to disarm Hezbollah across the country. Major changes will need to take place within Lebanon for Hezbollah to decide that it has failed in its four-decade-long quest to destroy Israel through violence.
The Trump Administration and Board of Peace are claiming progress in Gaza, as they convince Hamas to sign on to a new disarmament roadmap. Israel has not ratified it, and insists it will continue to confront active threats. Indeed, Israeli strikes early in the week clearly frustrated mediators. Still, Lazar noted, officials tell him that noticeable restraint from the IDF is helpful, and there is cautious optimism coming from the Board of Peace.
Gabriella asked if the three diplomatic processes are linked. Lazar explained that Iran has been trying to unify the fronts against Israel, and situate itself as the arbiter of what happens in Lebanon, and maybe someday, in Gaza. Israel has successfully de-linked the fronts, while stressing that if the Islamic Republic falls, Hezbollah and Hamas are likely to follow.
Lazar Focus can be found on all podcast platforms. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and video edited by Ari Schlacht.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Welcome to The Times of Israel's Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what's happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
ToI founding editor David Horovitz joins host Jessica Steinberg for today's episode.
As US-led talks between Lebanon and Israel end early in Rome, Horovitz discusses the desire on both sides to negotiate a deal amidst heavy condemnation from the still deadly potent Hezbollah terror group, which retains considerable support among portions of the Lebanese population.
Horovitz briefly weighs in on negotiations between Oman and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, noting the lack of US involvement in the talks, the apparently imminent deal essentially giving Iran control of the strait, and the ongoing failure to achieve any of the war's original goals, centrally as regards Iran's nuclear program.
With headlines regarding several new political alliances, particularly among former Likud politicians, Horovitz reviews some of the personalities and possible alliances ahead of the October election.
Horovitz also discusses aspects of his latest op-ed article, regarding the dismal state of education in Israel overall, and most especially in the ultra-Orthodox community, and the catastrophic consequences for Israel's future.
Check out The Times of Israel's ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
Israel-Lebanon talks kick off in Rome despite fierce Hezbollah opposition
Iran, Oman said nearing deal that will restore US truce, give Tehran some control over Hormuz
Ex-Likud ministers Erdan, Edelstein to launch new right-wing party on Thursday
Poll shows Ra’am winning 2 more seats if Yesh Atid MK Segalovitz joins the party
Rebel Likud MK Dan Illouz joins Yisrael Beytenu, touts its ‘national and liberal values’
Former Shas leader Yishai said to mull run with new Eisenkot-linked Haredi party
Why these elections are the last chance to save Israel from its ‘spiral of collapse’
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Welcome to The Times of Israel's Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what's happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today's episode.
In his first public comments on the matter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel has not agreed to the Board of Peace’s Hamas disarmament plan, which was accepted by the terror group last week, and will not withdraw behind the Yellow Line until the terror group has laid down its arms. Fabian explains what the Yellow Line is and how it has shifted since the ceasefire began in October.
An investigation by the Israel Defense Forces into last month’s deadly clash in the West Bank village of Tell has found that the hike by Israeli settlers in the area was not coordinated or approved by the army, and that officers did not respond to an ensuing clash with Palestinians with sufficient manpower. Fabian brings more conclusions and operational failures.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday that IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, the army’s top officer in the West Bank, is “performing his duties well.” This is only news in light of Katz's comments on national TV the night before. Fabian unravels this knotty issue.
Check out The Times of Israel's ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
Netanyahu says Israel ‘didn’t agree’ to Board of Peace’s terms for disarming Hamas
After dissing IDF West Bank chief, announcing replacement on live TV, Katz now says he’s doing ‘well,’ isn’t ousted
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Welcome to The Times of Israel's Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what's happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today's episode.
As Iran rebuffs US President Donald Trump, insisting there are no ongoing talks between the two parties, Magid notes that the regime's denials have frustrated the US leader, while Iran doesn't seem deterred by the president's incendiary language.
Magid discusses the sense of anticipation among Board of Peace members about convincing Hamas to agree to its disarmament proposal. The Israeli government, however, is not on board with the plan. And it has continued to carry out strikes against Hamas, notably including terrorists who invaded on October 7, 2023, and those who abducted hostages -- which could sabotage the deal. Israel's objections to the deal, says Magid, has apparently led the board to accept a more gradual withdrawal for Israel from the ceasefire lines in Gaza.
In the second half of the podcast, Magid reviews the ongoing banking crisis in the Palestinian Authority, after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed a last-minute waiver that supports Israeli banks providing services crucial to keeping the West Bank economy afloat.
Check out The Times of Israel's ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
Board of Peace appears to shift terms for IDF pullback after meeting PM; Gaza airstrike reported
Trump: ‘Unbelievably duplicitous’ Iran begged for talks, now denies they’re happening
Israel acts to ease Palestinian banking crisis it helped create, but is it moving too late?
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Ari Schlacht produced this episode.
IMAGE: US bureau chief Jacob Magid appears on the Daily Briefing podcast with host Jessica Steinberg (Flash 90)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Welcome to The Times of Israel's Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what's happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.
Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today's episode.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday night that negotiations with Iran would begin on Monday to finalize a deal that reopens the Strait of Hormuz after he again called off a major attack on the Islamic Republic over the weekend. For its part, Iran denies any talks are set to take place.
Berman analyzes the current stalemate as Trump appears to adopt a "Saudi-first policy" in his approach to prosecuting the Iran war and the Israelis are left in the dark. What creative approaches could change the balance?
Board of Peace Gaza envoy Nickolay Mladenov on Sunday lamented continued Israeli strikes in Gaza that “have killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on,” days after the body reached a disarmament deal with the Hamas terror organization that would also see Israel withdraw from the Strip. Why is official Israel still silent on the deal?
Check out The Times of Israel's ongoing liveblog for more updates.
For further reading:
Trump says talks with Iran will start Monday on deal to reopen Hormuz
Board of Peace envoy laments recent Gaza strikes amid effort to implement Trump plan
Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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Welcome to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing: Your update on what’s important in Israel, the Middle East and The Jewish World.Podcast website
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