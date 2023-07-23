Day after society-rending vote, new contentious bill presented

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday. Editor David Horovitz and Knesset correspondent Carrie Keller-Lynn join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today's episode. Yesterday, the Knesset passed in a 64-0 vote the first major bill of the government’s judicial overhaul. Chaos immediately erupted and protesters blocked roads and clashed with police across the country for hours. Keller-Lynn sets the scene for us. Horovitz wrote an op-ed yesterday that ended with the suggestion that while the coalition secured a victory, Israel has sustained a dangerous defeat. He shares thoughts on the mood of the country. The Biden administration quickly responded to the passage of the reasonableness bill, as did major Diaspora Jewish organizations. What were they saying? As of recording time, there are at least six petitions to the High Court over the bill's passage, including from the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) and the Israel Bar Association. What are some of their arguments and are we heading to a showdown between the judicial and executive branches? This morning an additional bill is being floated by United Torah Judaism -- and it too has societal-rending significance. Discussed articles include: Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul victory spells a tragic, disastrous defeat for Israel Coalition passes 1st judicial overhaul law, limiting review of government decisions Gallant explains vote for contentious overhaul bill: ‘Best that I stay at the wheel’ White House laments unilateral passage of overhaul bill, as Democrats echo alarm ‘First step to destroying democracy’: Diaspora groups alarmed as overhaul law passes High Court justices rush back from abroad to hear petitions against ‘reasonableness’ Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts. IMAGE: The fully black front pages of several Hebrew-language newspapers, an ad purchased by anti-judicial overhaul protesters, found in a shop in Jerusalem, July 25, 2023, a day after the reasonableness bill passed at the assembly hall of the Knesset. (Chaim Goldbeg/Flash90 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.