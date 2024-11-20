Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens GOP colleagues over Gaetz report: 'Let's all dance'
Guests: Noah Bookbinder, Sahil Kapur, Alexi McCammond, Jamelle Bouie, Rep. Lloyd DoggettThe Matt Gaetz backlash isn't going away. Tonight: the latest pushback on Donald Trump's radical pick for attorney general. Then, two weeks after the election putting all that "mandate" talk into context as the Trump margin shrinks. And Congressman Lloyd Doggett on why he's raising major red flags over a big House vote this week.
Want more of Chris? Download and subscribe to his podcast, “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes podcast” wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
41:32
Pressure mounts on Ethics Committee to release Matt Gaetz report
Guests: Kathleen Sebelius, Melanie Zanona, Harry Litman, McKay Coppins, Jamelle BouieThe push to break the system. Tonight: why the crank that Donald Trump wants in charge of American health symbolizes the entire approach to his second term. Then, the Republican Speaker tries to bury the Matt Gaetz report to save Trump's attorney general pick. Plus, the damage that Gaetz could do to the rule of law. And Trump's plan for the Republican Congress to bend the knee.
Want more of Chris? Download and subscribe to his podcast, “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes podcast” wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
41:59
Trump taps anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr for top health role
Guests: Sherrilyn Ifill, Josh Chafetz, Maria Hinojosa, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez The cabinet picks keep on coming—and Republican alarm over Matt Gaetz is growing. Tonight: Sherrilyn Ifill on what's at stake with Donald Trump's picks to run DOJ. Then, new concern over a Trump plan to dissolve the Senate's constitutional role to install his scandalous picks. Plus, Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington on her unlikely win—and what Democrats can learn from it. And the perfect encapsulation of how bad information spreads by way Aaron Rodgers and a five interception game.
Want more of Chris? Download and subscribe to his podcast, “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes podcast” wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
42:04
Trump shocks with ‘unanimously loathed’ Matt Gaetz as attorney general pick
Guests: Sen. Chris Murphy, Rep. Dan Goldman, Gov. Andy BeshearThe president-elect makes his choice for Attorney General. Tonight: Senator Chris Murphy on what he's calling a "red-alert moment for American democracy.” And as Donald Trump is welcomed back to the White House by President Biden, the enduring problems for our constitutional order. Plus, Trump is already complaining about Elon Musk. And the case that Democrats can win again with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Want more of Chris? Download and subscribe to his podcast, “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes podcast” wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
41:22
Senate to pick McConnell's successor as GOP leader
Guests: Howard Dean, Liam Donovan, Faiz Shakir, Senator-elect Andy KimTonight: how to think about the Trump agenda by way of the last Republican to win re-election. Then, as the vote count climbs, a cautionary tale about snap judgements in the wake of defeat. Plus, the genuine drama in tomorrow's senate leadership vote. And the new senator from the state of New Jersey, Andy Kim, joins live.
Want more of Chris? Download and subscribe to his podcast, “Why Is This Happening? The Chris Hayes podcast” wherever you get your podcasts.