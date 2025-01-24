America This Week, Jan 24, 2025: Walter and Matt Review Donald Trump’s Executive Orders
Undoing the Great American Cluster$&%k? Also, "Alyosha the Pot" by Lev Tolstoy
America This Week, Jan 17, 2025: "The Annotated Final Speech of Joe Biden"
A historically peculiar presidency ends on an oddly half-assed note. Plus, the chilling "Tall Tales from the Mekong Delta," by Kate Braverman
America This Week, Jan 10, 2025: "California Fires and America's Competency Crisis"
Los Angeles is in flames, and California's leaders seem helpless, unmasking a generation of public investment in non-essential services. Also, "On Guard," by Evelyn Waugh
America This Week, Dec. 20, 2024: "Damn! Defamation Suits Return, and the Killer Folk Legend Ascends"
Pundits throw a fit over a settlement, and the legend of Luigi Mangione expands. Plus, "Damn!" by Charles Portis
America This Week, Dec. 13, 2024: "Assassination Tales and Rubber Elephants"
The suspect in the United Health CEO murder becomes a "folk hero" through preposterous means. Also, "The Elephant" by Slawomir Mrozek