America This Week

Podcast America This Week
Matt Taibbi & Walter Kirn
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. www....
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 109
  • America This Week, Jan 24, 2025: Walter and Matt Review Donald Trump’s Executive Orders
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsUndoing the Great American Cluster$&%k? Also, “Alyosha the Pot” by Lev Tolstoy
    --------  
    30:58
  • America This Week, Jan 17, 2025: "The Annotated Final Speech of Joe Biden"
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsA historically peculiar presidency ends on an oddly half-assed note. Plus, the chilling "Tall Tales from the Mekong Delta," by Kate Braverman
    --------  
    30:44
  • America This Week, Jan 10, 2025: "California Fires and America's Competency Crisis"
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsLos Angeles is in flames, and California's leaders seem helpless, unmasking a generation of public investment in non-essential services. Also, "On Guard," by Evelyn Waugh
    --------  
    30:29
  • America This Week, Dec. 20, 2024: "Damn! Defamation Suits Return, and the Killer Folk Legend Ascends"
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsPundits throw a fit over a settlement, and the legend of Luigi Mangione expands. Plus, "Damn!" by Charles Portis
    --------  
    31:00
  • America This Week, Dec. 13, 2024: "Assassination Tales and Rubber Elephants"
    This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.racket.newsThe suspect in the United Health CEO murder becomes a "folk hero" through preposterous means. Also, "The Elephant" by Slawomir Mrozek
    --------  
    30:30

About America This Week

Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. www.racket.news
