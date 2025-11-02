NYC Mayor Adams Case Dismissed After Kissing Trump’s Ring
Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption cases being dismissed after getting friendly with Donald Trump.
10:07
JD Vance Defends DOGE Over Judges and the Rule of Law
Sam Stein is joined by Ryan Goodman, Co-Editor-in-Chief of Just Security, to discuss JD Vance’s assertion that executive power could overrule a judge’s decision.
12:40
Elon’s Weakness Exposed
JVL and Hannah Yoest talk Tesla design and more. JVL goes into the recent decline in Telsa sale worldwide. How Tesla is resale values are terrible. How Trump voters like Tesla but would never buy an EV.
16:35
MAGA Nerds Lose Their Minds After Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show!
Tim Miller recaps MAGA's reaction to Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, whining about DEI and "wokeness" in music, sports, and commercials.
7:20
JD Vance Defends DOGE Re-Hiring Racist Staffer
Tim Miller is joined by Jeremiah Johnson to discuss Vice President JD Vance defending the re-hiring of racist DOGE employee, while supporting the firing of thousands of federal workers as Elon Musk’s team continues to take over government departments.
