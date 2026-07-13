Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

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Founder of Mind Medicine Australia and inspirational speaker Tania de Jong joins the Thrive Hour for an enlightening discussion about psychedelic medicine. She explains the remarkable critical learning period that psychedelics uniquely open—a brief window of heightened neuroplasticity where the brain becomes far more adaptable, allowing it to learn, heal, grow, and recover in ways researchers are only beginning to understand.
In today's conversation, we explore how scientists are discovering that this unique window may become a powerful tool not only for expanding human potential, but also for helping the body recover from PTSD, trauma, depression, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, addiction, and many other neurological and mental health conditions. We also discuss why this emerging field of research could fundamentally change the way we think about healing, recovery, and human potential.
Whether you're interested in neuroscience, mental health, psychedelic medicine, or breakthroughs in human performance and healing, this discussion offers an insightful look at one of the fastest-growing areas of medical research.
Learn more about Tania de Jong at https://taniadejong.com and Mind Medicine Australia at https://mindmedicineaustralia.org.au
Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:
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