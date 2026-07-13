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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall
Business NewsNews
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Latest episode

1449 episodes

  • Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

    The Biggest Story On Earth Isn't Being Reported | Eddie Conner

    07/12/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    See the full extended episode at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    Soul intuitive and life coach Eddie Conner rejoins the Thrive Hour to discuss what he believes is a profound shift taking place in the consciousness of humanity. According to Eddie, people around the world are becoming increasingly aware of the forces, incentives, and power structures shaping global events. He argues that this growing awareness is creating unstoppable momentum for personal transformation and societal change.
    In today's discussion, Eddie explains why he believes meaningful change begins with individuals and local communities rather than institutions. He shares his perspective on how people are acting independently while becoming connected through a shared sense of purpose, creating what he sees as a global movement of awakening. Eddie also discusses his concept of the crystalline structure within our DNA and the emergence of Christ consciousness as humanity enters what he believes is a new phase of awareness and collective evolution.
    Whether you're interested in spirituality, personal growth, consciousness, or understanding today's cultural and societal shifts from a different perspective, this conversation offers an inspiring and thought-provoking discussion.
    Learn more about Eddie Conner and his work at https://EddieConner.com

    Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:
    Protect your assets with Miles Franklin and receive the private preferred pricing by visiting https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
    MasterPeace: Protect your body, remove heavy metals, microplastics, and toxins while supporting better health and sleep. Learn more at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308
    Support this show by supporting the show's sponsors at SarahWestall.com/Shop

    Affiliate Links Mentioned in the Show:
    MUST Sign up as a VIP to view exclusive peptides, including Retatrutide, at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 - Use code Sarah to save 15%
    See Sarah's Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation, including her recommended peptide stack, common dosages, and guidance:
    https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

    MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License 
    Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
    Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

    Redirection on Steroids: Media avoids Reality | Andy Schectman

    07/10/2026 | 47 mins.
    Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    See the full extended episode at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    Andy Schectman rejoins the Economic Review to discuss what he believes is one of the most important financial stories being overlooked by the mainstream media: the extraordinary surge in gold purchases by sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and governments around the world. While publicly released figures already showed record levels of official-sector demand, Andy explains why later revisions suggest the true scale of gold accumulation may be far greater than originally reported.
    In today's discussion, Sarah and Andy explore what these developments could mean for the global monetary system, the future of the U.S. dollar, and why governments and major financial institutions may be positioning themselves for significant economic changes ahead. They examine why sovereign buyers appear to be aggressively accumulating gold while public attention remains focused elsewhere, and what that could signal about the future of the global financial system.
    Whether you're interested in precious metals, central banking, geopolitics, or protecting your wealth during uncertain economic times, this conversation offers valuable insights into the forces shaping today's financial landscape.
    Learn more about Miles Franklin and precious metals investing at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

    Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:
    Protect your assets with Miles Franklin and receive the private preferred pricing by visiting https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
    Support this show by supporting the show's sponsors at SarahWestall.com/Shop

    Affiliate Links Mentioned in the Show:
    Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

    Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
    Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

    Chaos Ahead: Desperate People Empower Tyrants | Dr. Elida Dakoli

    07/09/2026 | 51 mins.
    Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    See the full extended episode at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    Concert pianist, author, and educator Dr. Elida Dakoli joins the program to share her family's firsthand experience surviving one of the most brutal communist regimes in modern history. She recounts the murder of her grandfather, who served as mayor of her hometown before being targeted during the communist party's crackdown, along with the persecution endured by other members of her family. Dr. Dakoli explains how fear, surveillance, and silence became powerful tools of control, creating a society where speaking openly could come at an unimaginable cost.
    In today's discussion, Sarah and Dr. Dakoli explore the unsettling parallels they believe are emerging in the West as governments expand and citizens increasingly look to institutions for security during times of economic uncertainty. They examine how inflation, financial hardship, and growing dependence on government support can create conditions that threaten individual liberty, and why history serves as a warning against exchanging freedom for promises of stability.
    Whether you're interested in history, communism, personal freedom, or the lessons societies can learn from the past, this conversation offers a compelling firsthand account of resilience and a thoughtful discussion about protecting liberty in the modern world.
    Learn more about Dr. Elida Dakoli, view her event schedule, and purchase her books at https://elidadakoli.com

    Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:
    Purchase Dr. Elida Dakoli's book Beneath the Silence at https://elidadakoli.com/beneath-the-silence
    Protect your assets with Miles Franklin and receive the private preferred pricing by visiting https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
    Support this show by supporting the show's sponsors at SarahWestall.com/Shop

    Affiliate Links Mentioned in the Show:
    MUST Sign up as a VIP to view all peptides at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134Use code Sarah to save 15%
    Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%
    Buy GHK-Cu Anti-Aging Peptide:
    Capsules: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J
    Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J
    Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J
    Use code Sarah to save 15%

    MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License
    Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
    Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

    Government Programs, Secret Technology and UFOs | Darcy Weir

    07/07/2026 | 41 mins.
    Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    See the full extended episode at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    Documentary filmmaker and occult researcher Darcy Weir joins the program to discuss his extensive research into the UFO phenomenon. Drawing from years of investigation, he examines some of the most well-known UFO cases, separating sensational stories that have gone viral from lesser-known incidents he believes deserve far more serious attention.
    In today's discussion, we explore Darcy's claim that many UFO and alien sightings may actually be advanced government aerospace programs rather than extraterrestrial craft. He explains why governments may have incentives to conceal highly classified technology by allowing the public to believe these sightings originate from alien civilizations, and how misinformation has shaped public perception of the UFO phenomenon.
    Whether you're interested in UFOs, government secrecy, advanced technology, or unexplained phenomena, this conversation offers a thought-provoking perspective on one of the world's most debated mysteries.
    Learn more about Darcy Weir at https://www.occultjourneys.com/

    Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:
    Protect your assets with Miles Franklin and receive the private preferred pricing by visiting https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin
    Support this show by supporting the show's sponsors at SarahWestall.com/Shop

    Affiliate Links Mentioned in the Show:
    250-Hour Peptide Sale: Sign up as a VIP to view and purchase peptides at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134Use code Sarah to save 15%
    MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 - Use code Sarah to save 15%

    MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License
    Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
    Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

    Psychedelics: Opening the Brain's Critical Learning Window | Tania de Jong

    07/05/2026 | 49 mins.
    Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    See the full extended episode at SarahWestall.Substack.com
    Founder of Mind Medicine Australia and inspirational speaker Tania de Jong joins the Thrive Hour for an enlightening discussion about psychedelic medicine. She explains the remarkable critical learning period that psychedelics uniquely open—a brief window of heightened neuroplasticity where the brain becomes far more adaptable, allowing it to learn, heal, grow, and recover in ways researchers are only beginning to understand.
    In today's conversation, we explore how scientists are discovering that this unique window may become a powerful tool not only for expanding human potential, but also for helping the body recover from PTSD, trauma, depression, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, addiction, and many other neurological and mental health conditions. We also discuss why this emerging field of research could fundamentally change the way we think about healing, recovery, and human potential.
    Whether you're interested in neuroscience, mental health, psychedelic medicine, or breakthroughs in human performance and healing, this discussion offers an insightful look at one of the fastest-growing areas of medical research.
    Learn more about Tania de Jong at https://taniadejong.com and Mind Medicine Australia at https://mindmedicineaustralia.org.au

    Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:
    MasterPeace: Protect your body by removing heavy metals, including Graphene Oxide and plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308
    Support this show by supporting the show's sponsors at SarahWestall.com/Shop

    Affiliate Links Mentioned in the Show:
    250-Hour Peptide Sale: Sign up as a VIP to view and purchase peptides at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134 - Use code Sarah to save 15%

    MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License
    Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
    Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Courageous Reporting on Issues that Matter: Big issues, disruptions, and cutting edge innovation. Each episode brings you leading experts, visionaries, and newsmakers to provide insights on trends, fluctuating markets, and important issues.
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