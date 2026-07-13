Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at SarahWestall.Substack.com

See the full extended episode at SarahWestall.Substack.com

Concert pianist, author, and educator Dr. Elida Dakoli joins the program to share her family's firsthand experience surviving one of the most brutal communist regimes in modern history. She recounts the murder of her grandfather, who served as mayor of her hometown before being targeted during the communist party's crackdown, along with the persecution endured by other members of her family. Dr. Dakoli explains how fear, surveillance, and silence became powerful tools of control, creating a society where speaking openly could come at an unimaginable cost.

In today's discussion, Sarah and Dr. Dakoli explore the unsettling parallels they believe are emerging in the West as governments expand and citizens increasingly look to institutions for security during times of economic uncertainty. They examine how inflation, financial hardship, and growing dependence on government support can create conditions that threaten individual liberty, and why history serves as a warning against exchanging freedom for promises of stability.

Whether you're interested in history, communism, personal freedom, or the lessons societies can learn from the past, this conversation offers a compelling firsthand account of resilience and a thoughtful discussion about protecting liberty in the modern world.

Learn more about Dr. Elida Dakoli, view her event schedule, and purchase her books at https://elidadakoli.com



Links and Offers Mentioned in the Show:

Purchase Dr. Elida Dakoli's book Beneath the Silence at https://elidadakoli.com/beneath-the-silence

Protect your assets with Miles Franklin and receive the private preferred pricing by visiting https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Support this show by supporting the show's sponsors at SarahWestall.com/Shop



Affiliate Links Mentioned in the Show:

MUST Sign up as a VIP to view all peptides at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134Use code Sarah to save 15%

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 15%

Buy GHK-Cu Anti-Aging Peptide:

Capsules: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

Use code Sarah to save 15%



MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.