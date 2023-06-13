Join Emmy Award-winning journalist Peter Hamby, along with the team of expert journalists at Puck, as they let you in on the real conversations insiders are hav... More
Available Episodes
5 of 364
WaPo Succession & the Saudi Golf Scandal
Dylan Byers joins Peter for an inside look at Washington Post C.E.O. Fred Ryan’s controversial legacy and what’s next for the paper in its post-“Democracy Dies in the Darkness” era. Then Eriq Gardner breaks down the legal complexifiers buried in the PGA-LIV golf deal.
For more from Dylan -
https://puck.news/a-tale-of-two-fred-ryans/
For more from Eriq -
https://puck.news/the-saudi-pga-ma-legal-hellscape/
6/16/2023
26:53
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ Billionaire Mystery
Teddy Schleifer joins Peter to discuss whether tech legend North Dakota governor Doug Burgum can buy his way into the G.O.P. presidential race. Then Lauren Sherman drops by to illuminate the Hollywood billionaire quietly cornering the market on America’s resurgent Western nostalgia lovefest.
6/15/2023
26:46
Hollywood’s ‘Oppenheimer’ vs ‘Barbie’ Smackdown
Matt Belloni joins Peter to discuss whether a string of wannabe blockbusters can revive the summer box office, and if R-rated sex comedies are due for a comeback. Then they get into Tom Cruise’s furious campaign to muscle out Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig in the battle for the big screen.
6/14/2023
21:16
DeSantasy Revisited
Peter and Ben debate whether Ron DeSantis is a winner or a weirdo, and if the media doom loop narrative is overplayed. Then they weigh the aftershocks of another Trump indictment and the legacy of Youngkin’s “parental rights”campaign.
For more from Peter -
https://puck.news/desantis-extinction-theory-revisited/
6/13/2023
24:22
Media Monday: Zaz’s Silver Bullet & Tucker’s Male Fragility
Jon Kelly reunites with Peter for a post-Licht jam session that focused on David Zaslav’s real priority: servicing the debt burden of the WBD colossus. Then they assess Tucker Carlson’s legal quagmire.
