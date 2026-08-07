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1250 episodes
- Eriq Gardner joins guest host Dylan Byers to preview the media trial of the century between California and Paramount over the looming merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Eriq breaks down all of the second- and third-order effects of the case, how it’s affecting the Ellisons and Zaslav, and what it all signals about the growing regulatory power of state attorneys general.
- Marianna Sotomayor joins guest host Leigh Ann Caldwell to dig into the week’s big primaries, with a focus on how Abdul El-Sayed’s surprising win over Haley Stevens could help reunite a fractured Democratic Party. They break down El-Sayed’s appeal to younger voters and the biggest challenges awaiting him in November’s general. They also examine Speaker Mike Johnson’s hands-off approach to members with troubled histories like Reps. Max Miller and Cory Mills—and how Johnson’s handling of scandals differs from that of past speakers like Paul Ryan and John Boehner.
- Julia Ioffe joins guest host Leigh Ann Caldwell to discuss Republican foreign policy in a post–Lindsey Graham world. They dig into the outsized influence Graham held over Trump’s approach to Ukraine, Iran, and Israel—and what his absence means going forward. They also revisit Julia’s exclusive reporting on Laura Loomer, the MAGA influencer who recently turned from Putin apologist to Zelensky cheerleader.
- Bill Cohan joins Peter to discuss how the frozen Paramount-Warner Bros. merger has left David Zaslav in an awkward spot—hamstrung by deal terms that require the Ellisons’ sign-off on virtually everything. Bill lays out what Zaz can and can’t do while the deal sits in limbo—then considers whether the irrationally exuberant world of Wall Street I.P.O.s can ever actually be reformed.
- Jon Kelly and Peter weigh in on the potential fallout from delaying the WarnerMount merger, as Gov. Gavin Newsom raises concerns about what blocking the deal could mean for Hollywood jobs and the state economy. Then the duo chew over ESPN’s recent town hall, where new executive Mike Foss urged talent to “embrace authenticity” and adopt digital trends while keeping their combative on-air personalities front and center.
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About The Powers That Be: Daily
Join Emmy Award-winning journalist Peter Hamby, along with the team of expert journalists at Puck, as they let you in on the real conversations insiders are having across the four corners of power in America: Wall Street, Washington, Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Puck's contributors will bring you smart conversation around the inside stories happening in these worlds. Presented in partnership with Audacy, new episodes publish daily, Monday-Friday.Podcast website
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