Marianna Sotomayor joins guest host Leigh Ann Caldwell to dig into the week’s big primaries, with a focus on how Abdul El-Sayed’s surprising win over Haley Stevens could help reunite a fractured Democratic Party. They break down El-Sayed’s appeal to younger voters and the biggest challenges awaiting him in November’s general. They also examine Speaker Mike Johnson’s hands-off approach to members with troubled histories like Reps. Max Miller and Cory Mills—and how Johnson’s handling of scandals differs from that of past speakers like Paul Ryan and John Boehner.