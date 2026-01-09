Open app
The Huddle
  • The Huddle

    Vance v. Walz 2.0, and Trump gets his peace prize? - Friday, January 9th

    1/09/2026 | 1h 3 mins.

    1. WH v Walz…and Portland 2. Venezuela Latest 3. Direct Payments…To Greenlanders? 4. Republican Renegades 5. Buying, Selling & Watching Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Huddle

    Minnesota (N)ICE - Thursday, January 8th

    1/08/2026 | 1h 9 mins.

    1 Tragedy in MN  2 Foreign Playing Field 3 An Affordability Push?  4 Shapiro and Newsom 5 Man Crush  Go to CozyEarth.com and use code HUDDLE for 20% off. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Huddle

    Shock and Awe Overseas and in NYC - Wednesday, January 7th

    1/07/2026 | 1h 2 mins.

    Latest On Venezuela Domestic Politics of Foreign Shock & Awe House Margin Call Health Care Déjà vu NYC: Personnel Is Policy Visit CozyEarth.com and use code HUDDLE for up to 20% off. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Huddle

    Venezuela aftershocks, is Greenland next? And Congress’ busy January - Tuesday, January 6th

    1/06/2026 | 1h 5 mins.

    Venezuela’s Aftershocks Continue - 00:06:16 Is Greenland Next? - 00:20:41 Congress’ Busy January - 00:29:47 Hilton & Ice - 00:37:10 Tuesday’s Trades - 00:41:21 Viewer Questions - 00:46:59 Every morning veteran journalist Rachael Bade, democratic strategist Dan Turrentine and former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer bring you inside the political headlines and ahead of tomorrow’s. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Huddle

    Maduro Perp Walk, Walz Out - Monday, January 5th

    1/05/2026 | 1h 11 mins.

    4:48 - Venezuela and the After-Shocks 25:17 - 2028: Khana v Newsom v Harris; Vance v Rubio v Bannon 35:27 - MN Child Care Scandal 42:59 - Mamdani’s Opening Acts 46:02 - Media Monday 56:00 - Viewer Questions Every morning veteran journalist Rachael Bade, democratic strategist Dan Turrentine and former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer bring you inside the political headlines and ahead of tomorrow’s. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Huddle

Every morning, veteran journalist Rachael Bade, democratic strategist Dan Turrentine and former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer bring you inside the political headlines and ahead of tomorrow’s.
