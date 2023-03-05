Graham Allen cares enough about America to defend its values, so each week in the “Dear America" podcast, he tackles culture and politics head-on. No topic is o... More
EP 458 | Responding To The Nationwide Outrage From The LGBTQ Mob!
On today's episode, I'm joining the Megyn Kelly Show to discuss the recent leftist outrage over my response to the Drag Queen sailor who was recruiting for the Navy.
► Watch Megyn Kelly's full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-C18Gwi-Tc
5/5/2023
EP 457 | Back On The LGBTQ Most Wanted List
On today's episode, I'm addressing some recent backlash I got after posting a twitter video about the Navy using a drag queen for recruiting.
5/3/2023
EP 456 | April 2023, Most Important Moments
On today's episode, we're looking back at some of this month's most important moments including: the Bud Light marketing debacle with Dylan Mulvaney and the push of transgenderism on our society; my joint episode with John Cooper as we discuss President Trump's arrest and the destruction of American society; and my discussion on why people who hate Christians don't really hate us but the God we serve.
4/30/2023
EP 454 | Addressing The Crowder Tapes
On today's episode, I'm addressing the recent videos that have surfaced about Steven Crowder's divorce. We'll break down what appears to be happening which will give us all a reminder that no matter who you are, no one is perfect.
4/28/2023
EP 454 | Our Miracle Adoption Story
On today's episode, Ellisa and I are sharing our adoption story and showing you just how amazing our God truly is!
Graham Allen’s Dear America Podcast
