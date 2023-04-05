There is a very significant, “exhausted majority” of Americans looking to move past this rotten moment in American life. They have lost trust and faith in gover... More

Steve Schmidt is joined by Keith Olbermann to discuss a decade plus of calling out Fox News, while Donald Trump is still not covered seriously enough, & to swap stories about the late Senator John McCain.

Steve Schmidt sits down with former United States Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Malcom Nance to discuss the evolving situation in Ukraine, how Tucker Carlson is just a mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin & the future of the US military abroad.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Stealthing is "the non - consensual condom removal of a condom..." before or during sexual intercourse. Joining Steve today to talk about stealthing and other forms of sexual violence are Alexandra Brodsky, a civil rights lawyer, with a long history of advocating on behalf of sexual assault survivors. She is the author of "Sexual Justice: Supporting Victims, Ensuring Due Process, and Resisting the Conservative Backlash." She is joined by Emma Schwartz, a 18-year-old close friend of my daughter, who, unfortunately, was the victim of stealthing. As a result of her experience, she recently launched The Adjacent Project, which seeks to advocate for the passage of non- consensual condom removal legislation.

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, discusses the future of teachers in America, the dangers students & teachers face on a daily basis, and whether or not our politicians care to fix it.

Today's guest is Jason Kander, the former Secretary of State of Missouri who is also an American attorney, author, and veteran. We spoke about the highs and lows of public service, the importance of mental health, & lessons the country can learn 20 years after the Iraq War.

About The Warning with Steve Schmidt

There is a very significant, “exhausted majority” of Americans looking to move past this rotten moment in American life. They have lost trust and faith in government, business, media and not-for-profit institutions at a moment of technological, cultural and economic upheaval. Fascism did not rise in the 1930s because it was strong, but rather, because democracy was weak. The cycle is repeating itself with a new extremism rising in 2020s America. On the podcast – consistent with the mission of The Warning newsletter offered on Substack and The Warning YouTube channel – I will be joined by interesting guests – some familiar, and some you may never have heard of – to discuss the political and cultural currents that are shaping our times, as well as the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news. It's important for you to hear from a diverse range of voices – not just me – about the issues facing America today.