Governor Jay Inslee has spent a lifetime governing, and in this conversation with Steve Schmidt — part of the Save America Movement's “Fighting Democrat” series — he explains why America has reached a point where competence, courage and moral clarity matter more than ever. We discuss the growing assault on democratic institutions, the politicization of disaster relief, the future of American energy policy and why the Democratic Party must once again become a national party capable of competing everywhere — not just in the places where it already wins.

This is a conversation about governing in an age of chaos. It is about protecting the rule of law, lowering costs for working families, confronting corruption and building a politics rooted in confidence instead of fear. If you’re looking for a serious discussion about how America can recover its footing and meet this moment, you’ll find this conversation essential.

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