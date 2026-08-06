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The Warning with Steve Schmidt
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  • The Warning with Steve Schmidt

    Donald Trump Is Out of Excuses | Steve Schmidt

    08/06/2026 | 9 mins.
    Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are going hungry in a failed war while Donald Trump's claims America is in its golden age. Steve Schmidt breaks down Trump's betrayal of his own troops, why Americans are fed up, and why Trump is out of excuses.
    Today's Merch: Down With the King
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  • The Warning with Steve Schmidt

    Fight Everywhere Or Lose Everything | Steve Schmidt & Former Washington State Governor Jay Inslee

    08/06/2026 | 54 mins.
    Governor Jay Inslee has spent a lifetime governing, and in this conversation with Steve Schmidt — part of the Save America Movement's “Fighting Democrat” series — he explains why America has reached a point where competence, courage and moral clarity matter more than ever. We discuss the growing assault on democratic institutions, the politicization of disaster relief, the future of American energy policy and why the Democratic Party must once again become a national party capable of competing everywhere — not just in the places where it already wins.
    This is a conversation about governing in an age of chaos. It is about protecting the rule of law, lowering costs for working families, confronting corruption and building a politics rooted in confidence instead of fear. If you’re looking for a serious discussion about how America can recover its footing and meet this moment, you’ll find this conversation essential.
    Support The Warning and become a YouTube member today! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2I50t9-7Ol7AjwryRv-Fiw/join
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    🇺🇸 JOIN @SaveAmericaMvmt: The Save America Movement is dedicated to truth, accountability, and the preservation of our democracy. We can't do this without you.
    👉 Take action today: TheSaveAmericaMovement.org
    🔗 Follow Us & Stay Informed Website: TheSaveAmericaMovement.org
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  • The Warning with Steve Schmidt

    Donald Trump and MAGA Have No Shame

    08/05/2026 | 8 mins.
    Donald Trump is lying about the economy and MAGA is silent on Max Miller's heinous behavior. Steve Schmidt breaks down their disgrace and why America must reject Donald Trump in November.
    Today's Merch: Pedo Protector
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  • The Warning with Steve Schmidt

    Jeanine Pirro and Donald Trump Can't Escape Reality | Steve Schmidt

    08/04/2026 | 8 mins.
    Jeanine Pirro's charges against Olympian David Hearn fell apart because they were a corrupt charade. Steve Schmidt breaks down Trump's pattern of blaming others for his failures and why no one is safe in his America.
    Today's Merch: These Are the Times
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  • The Warning with Steve Schmidt

    Donald Trump Is Going Down | Steve Schmidt

    08/03/2026 | 8 mins.
    Donald Trump's war with Iran continues to deteriorate. Steve Schmidt breaks down Trump's endless lies, foreign policy failures, and why the American people must put a check on his power in the midterms.
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About The Warning with Steve Schmidt
There is a very significant, “exhausted majority” of Americans looking to move past this rotten moment in American life. They have lost trust and faith in government, business, media and not-for-profit institutions at a moment of technological, cultural and economic upheaval. Fascism did not rise in the 1930s because it was strong, but rather, because democracy was weak. The cycle is repeating itself with a new extremism rising in 2020s America. On the podcast – consistent with the mission of The Warning newsletter offered on Substack and The Warning YouTube channel – I will be joined by interesting guests – some familiar, and some you may never have heard of – to discuss the political and cultural currents that are shaping our times, as well as the unseen forces driving politics that are rarely discussed on cable news. It's important for you to hear from a diverse range of voices – not just me – about the issues facing America today.
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