Diddy on trial: Everything you need to know

This is your quick round-up so you’re ready for the start of Diddy’s trial, which is set to start on 12 May. Since we launched this podcast in November 2024, we have had five criminal counts against Diddy, he’s been denied bail three times, faced accusations of witness tampering, lost a lawyer, featured in a Kanye - or Ye - track from behind bars, gone grey, demanded a gag order, launched an Instagram campaign and accused the government of racism.And that’s just on the federal side of things. On the civil side, we’ve had bombshell balcony-dangling allegations, people from Michael Jackson to OJ woven into the web of the ‘Diddy-verse’, claims against Jay–Z issued and then withdrawn, while the Texan trial lawyer Tony Buzbee told the BBC he has over 150 cases he could raise against Diddy.What does Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs say? He’s denied all the allegations and consistently said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone - man, or woman, adult or minor.So how did we end up here, before his nearly 8-month stint in one of the US’s most notorious prisons, Diddy was a hip hop mogul, mega star and multi millionaire.The Diddy on Trial podcast is here to investigate the rumours, confront the theories, and give you the answers that you need.We also want YOU to be part of the conversation. Have you any burning questions about the cases or the upcoming trial? Heard a theory that doesn’t sit right with you? Get in touch now via WhatsApp: 0330 123 555 1.Presenter: Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty Series Producer: Laura Jones Sound Design: Nicky Edwards Production Coordinator: Hattie Valentine Editor: Clare FordhamCommissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Will Drysdale Commissioning Producer: Adam Eland Commissioning Assistant Producer: Rechmial MillerSean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who has also gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love - emerged into the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He founded Bad Boy Records, which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige.His current legal issues began when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, in late 2023. She accused him of violently abusing and raping her. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed, with Mr Combs maintaining his innocence.His controversial history with Ms Ventura resurfaced in 2024, when CCTV footage emerged showing Mr Combs kicking his former girlfriend as she lay on a hotel hallway floor in 2016.Multiple people have filed lawsuits accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1991. He denies all claims.He is accused of the federal charges of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes by using firearms or threatening them with violence. He denies the charges.