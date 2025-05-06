Powered by RND
Diddy On Trial
Diddy On Trial

Diddy On Trial
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Diddy’s defence: ‘He’s a swinger’, plus jury selection begins for trial
    Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs preview his legal defence in his sex trafficking case, arguing that the rapper led the 'lifestyle' of a 'swinger' and was not a criminal.Jury selection gets underway on 5 May, with potential jurors asked a range of questions, including whether they watch crime shows.Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty goes through all the latest pre-trial news with criminal defence attorney Shaun Kent and Rolling Stone’s senior investigative reporter Cheyenne Roundtree.The Diddy on Trial podcast is here to investigate the rumours, confront the theories, and give you the answers that you need.We also want YOU to be part of the conversation. Have you any burning questions about the cases or the upcoming trial? Heard a theory that doesn’t sit right with you? Get in touch now via WhatsApp: 0330 123 555 1.Presenter: Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty Series Producer: Laura Jones Sound Design: Richard Hannaford Video producer: Daniel Raza Production Coordinator: Hattie Valentine Editor: Clare FordhamCommissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Will Drysdale Commissioning Producer: Adam Eland Commissioning Assistant Producer: Rechmial MillerSean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who has also gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love - emerged into the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He founded Bad Boy Records, which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige.His current legal issues began when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, in late 2023. She accused him of violently abusing and raping her. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed, with Mr Combs maintaining his innocence.His controversial history with Ms Ventura resurfaced in 2024, when CCTV footage emerged showing Mr Combs kicking his former girlfriend as she lay on a hotel hallway floor in 2016.Multiple people have filed lawsuits accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1991. He denies all claims.He is accused of the federal charges of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes by using firearms or threatening them with violence. He denies the charges.
  • No delay for Diddy’s trial
    Judge tells Diddy’s team his trial will go ahead as planned, with opening statements set for 12 May. That’s despite his lawyers asking for a delay. Judge Subramanian did agree to some of the requests from Diddy’s team, allowing access to outtakes from a documentary and old drafts of an alleged victim’s memoir.Meanwhile, Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing many alleged victims bringing civil claims against Diddy, is now also acting for an anonymous woman who claims to have been raped by former NFL star Shannon Sharpe. He denies all the allegations.Plus, could US President Trump pardon Diddy if he is convicted?Criminal defence attorney Shaun Kent speaks to Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty about all the latest pre-trial news.The Diddy on Trial podcast is here to investigate the rumours, confront the theories, and give you the answers that you need.We also want YOU to be part of the conversation. Have you any burning questions about the cases or the upcoming trial? Heard a theory that doesn’t sit right with you? Get in touch now via WhatsApp: 0330 123 555 1.Presenter: Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty Series Producer: Laura Jones Sound Design: Richard Hannaford Production Coordinator: Hattie Valentine Editor: Clare FordhamCommissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Will Drysdale Commissioning Producer: Adam Eland Commissioning Assistant Producer: Rechmial MillerSean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who has also gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love - emerged into the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He founded Bad Boy Records, which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige.His current legal issues began when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, in late 2023. She accused him of violently abusing and raping her. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed, with Mr Combs maintaining his innocence.His controversial history with Ms Ventura resurfaced in 2024, when CCTV footage emerged showing Mr Combs kicking his former girlfriend as she lay on a hotel hallway floor in 2016.Multiple people have filed lawsuits accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1991. He denies all claims.He is accused of the federal charges of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes by using firearms or threatening them with violence. He denies the charges.
  • Diddy on trial: Everything you need to know
    This is your quick round-up so you’re ready for the start of Diddy’s trial, which is set to start on 12 May. Since we launched this podcast in November 2024, we have had five criminal counts against Diddy, he’s been denied bail three times, faced accusations of witness tampering, lost a lawyer, featured in a Kanye - or Ye - track from behind bars, gone grey, demanded a gag order, launched an Instagram campaign and accused the government of racism.And that’s just on the federal side of things. On the civil side, we’ve had bombshell balcony-dangling allegations, people from Michael Jackson to OJ woven into the web of the ‘Diddy-verse’, claims against Jay–Z issued and then withdrawn, while the Texan trial lawyer Tony Buzbee told the BBC he has over 150 cases he could raise against Diddy.What does Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs say? He’s denied all the allegations and consistently said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone - man, or woman, adult or minor.So how did we end up here, before his nearly 8-month stint in one of the US’s most notorious prisons, Diddy was a hip hop mogul, mega star and multi millionaire.The Diddy on Trial podcast is here to investigate the rumours, confront the theories, and give you the answers that you need.We also want YOU to be part of the conversation. Have you any burning questions about the cases or the upcoming trial? Heard a theory that doesn’t sit right with you? Get in touch now via WhatsApp: 0330 123 555 1.Presenter: Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty Series Producer: Laura Jones Sound Design: Nicky Edwards Production Coordinator: Hattie Valentine Editor: Clare FordhamCommissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Will Drysdale Commissioning Producer: Adam Eland Commissioning Assistant Producer: Rechmial MillerSean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who has also gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love - emerged into the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He founded Bad Boy Records, which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige.His current legal issues began when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, in late 2023. She accused him of violently abusing and raping her. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed, with Mr Combs maintaining his innocence.His controversial history with Ms Ventura resurfaced in 2024, when CCTV footage emerged showing Mr Combs kicking his former girlfriend as she lay on a hotel hallway floor in 2016.Multiple people have filed lawsuits accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1991. He denies all claims.He is accused of the federal charges of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes by using firearms or threatening them with violence. He denies the charges.
  • Diddy hit with additional charges, plus why are Beyonce and LeBron mentioned in a lawsuit?
    It’s the month before Diddy stands trial and the news keeps coming.Mr Combs is now facing new criminal charges of sex trafficking and prostitution, relating to a second victim between 2021 and 2024. Diddy denies all allegations and his team say the prosecution is making it ‘impossible for Mr Combs to receive a fair trial’ by adding new evidence.Meanwhile the woman referred to as ‘Victim 1’ says she is prepared for her identity to be made public, when she takes the stand and gives evidence against Diddy.And we break down a new civil lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault, which mentions Beyonce, Le Bron James, Jay-Z and the Estefans as witnesses. They deny any involvement.Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty goes through all the latest news with criminal defence attorney Shaun Kent and Rolling Stone’s senior investigative reporter Cheyenne Roundtree.The Diddy on Trial podcast is here to investigate the rumours, confront the theories, and give you the answers that you need.We also want YOU to be part of the conversation. Have you any burning questions about the cases or the upcoming trial? Heard a theory that doesn’t sit right with you? Get in touch now via WhatsApp: 0330 123 555 1.Presenter: Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty Series Producer: Laura Jones Sound Design: Nicky Edwards Production Coordinator: Hattie Valentine Editor: Clare FordhamCommissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Will Drysdale Commissioning Producer: Adam Eland Commissioning Assistant Producer: Rechmial MillerSean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who has also gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love - emerged into the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He founded Bad Boy Records, which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige.His current legal issues began when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, in late 2023. She accused him of violently abusing and raping her. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed, with Mr Combs maintaining his innocence.His controversial history with Ms Ventura resurfaced in 2024, when CCTV footage emerged showing Mr Combs kicking his former girlfriend as she lay on a hotel hallway floor in 2016.Multiple people have filed lawsuits accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1991. He denies all claims.He is accused of the federal charges of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes by using firearms or threatening them with violence. He denies the charges.
  • Diddy’s defence want witnesses named - plus Buzbee and Andrew Tate
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s trial begins in May. What’s happening right now as the prosecution and defence prepare?Criminal defence attorney Shaun Kent joins Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty to talk about pseudonyms, choosing juries, and picking the right expert.They’ll consider what cases like that of Michael Jackson’s doctor or OJ Simpson tell us about how US trials work.Meanwhile - Texan lawyer Tony Buzbee says he’s representing Andrew Tate’s ex girlfriend.The Diddy on Trial podcast is here to investigate the rumours, confront the theories, and give you the answers that you need.We also want YOU to be part of the conversation. Have you any burning questions about the cases or the upcoming trial? Heard a theory that doesn’t sit right with you? Get in touch now via WhatsApp: 0330 123 555 1.Presenter: Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty Series Producer: Laura Jones Sound Design: Craig Boardman Production Coordinator: Hattie Valentine Editor: Clare FordhamCommissioning Editor: Rhian Roberts Assistant Commissioner: Will Drysdale Commissioning Producer: Adam Eland Commissioning Assistant Producer: Rechmial MillerSean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who has also gone by the names Puffy, Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Love, and Brother Love - emerged into the hip-hop scene in the 1990s. He founded Bad Boy Records, which launched the careers of the Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J Blige.His current legal issues began when he was sued by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, in late 2023. She accused him of violently abusing and raping her. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount a day after it was filed, with Mr Combs maintaining his innocence.His controversial history with Ms Ventura resurfaced in 2024, when CCTV footage emerged showing Mr Combs kicking his former girlfriend as she lay on a hotel hallway floor in 2016.Multiple people have filed lawsuits accusing Mr Combs of sexual assault, with accusations dating back to 1991. He denies all claims.He is accused of the federal charges of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women into sexual activities, sometimes by using firearms or threatening them with violence. He denies the charges.
About Diddy On Trial

Diddy on Trial is the podcast that dives deep into the shocking allegations and jaw-dropping conspiracies surrounding one of hip-hop's biggest moguls, Sean "Diddy" Combs.
