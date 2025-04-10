Powered by RND
The Next Big Idea Daily

Next Big Idea Club
ArtsBooksEducationSelf-Improvement
The Next Big Idea Daily
  • How to Bring Out the Best in Others — And Yourself
    Sabina Nawaz is the author of You're the Boss: Become the Manager You Want to Be (and Others Need).
    14:02
  • A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance
    Laura Delano spent fourteen years under psychiatric care, working with a variety of diagnosed mental illnesses and trying every drug and therapy that promised to “fix” her. But eventually she started wondering what if the problem wasn’t in her brain, but in the system itself? 📱 Follow The Next Big Idea Daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen 📩 Want more bite-sized insights from the best new nonfiction delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our Book of the Day newsletter
    11:19
  • Should We Turn Down the Sun?
    Science writer Thomas Ramge makes the case for geoengineering. 📱 Follow The Next Big Idea Daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen 📩 Want more bite-sized insights from the best new nonfiction delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our Book of the Day newsletter
    12:43
  • Stop Letting Conflict Get the Better of You
    Two former Harvard faculty members join forces to introduce conflict resilience: the radical act of sitting in and growing from conflict to break the bad habits that sabotage our politics, workplaces, and most important relationships. 📱 Follow The Next Big Idea Daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen 📩 Want more bite-sized insights from the best new nonfiction delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our Book of the Day newsletter
    10:47
  • How to Menopause
    Emmy award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker Tamsen Fadal on how to take midlife into your own hands. ﻿📱 Follow The Next Big Idea Daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen 📩 Want more bite-sized insights from the best new nonfiction delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our Book of the Day newsletter
    10:45

What if engaging with great ideas could become one of your daily habits? What if some of the best tips for living better and working smarter were served up with your morning coffee, a hit of motivation guaranteed to start your day right? That’s the idea behind The Next Big Idea Daily. We work with hundreds of non-fiction authors — experts in productivity, creativity, leadership, communication, and other fields. They distill their big ideas into bite-sized chunks, and we offer you one each morning. Part of the LinkedIn Podcast Network.
