How to Bring Out the Best in Others — And Yourself
Sabina Nawaz is the author of You're the Boss: Become the Manager You Want to Be (and Others Need).
14:02
A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance
Laura Delano spent fourteen years under psychiatric care, working with a variety of diagnosed mental illnesses and trying every drug and therapy that promised to “fix” her. But eventually she started wondering what if the problem wasn’t in her brain, but in the system itself?
📱 Follow The Next Big Idea Daily on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen
📩 Want more bite-sized insights from the best new nonfiction delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our Book of the Day newsletter
11:19
Should We Turn Down the Sun?
Science writer Thomas Ramge makes the case for geoengineering.
12:43
Stop Letting Conflict Get the Better of You
Two former Harvard faculty members join forces to introduce conflict resilience: the radical act of sitting in and growing from conflict to break the bad habits that sabotage our politics, workplaces, and most important relationships.
10:47
How to Menopause
Emmy award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker Tamsen Fadal on how to take midlife into your own hands.
What if engaging with great ideas could become one of your daily habits? What if some of the best tips for living better and working smarter were served up with your morning coffee, a hit of motivation guaranteed to start your day right? That’s the idea behind The Next Big Idea Daily. We work with hundreds of non-fiction authors — experts in productivity, creativity, leadership, communication, and other fields. They distill their big ideas into bite-sized chunks, and we offer you one each morning.
