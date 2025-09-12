It's been a minute since I was able to sit down and talk with the inimitable Sarah McLachlan, but today I got my chance! Sarah is in a new chapter of her life and releasing new music that reflects the experiences that have shaped her and her dreams for the future. BETTER BROKEN, releases on September 19th and it is as soulfully beautiful as anything we expect from this three-time GRAMMY winner, an uncompromising but radically illuminating truth about the state of the human condition. Grab a cup of tea, cozy in, and join us for this intimate chat.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
JOHN RATZENBERGER: "What if..."
JOHN RATZENBERGER: "What if..."

Many of us, (of a certain age) know John Ratzenberger from his portrayal as Cliff Claven from Cheers, and many more of us (of a much younger age) know his voice from his Pixar characters; Hammy from Toy Story, Mack from Cars, and The Underminer from The Incredibles... But he's with us today to talk about a lesser known role, that of Mike, an angel, in an early Dallas Jenkins movie, "What if...". "What if...", released several years before "The Chosen", was Dallas' first movie production. John says all his roles have been an angel of some sorts - he always plays the good guy - but only as Mike did he get to deck someone. lol Re-releasing on its 15th anniversary, "What if..." is in theaters August 5th and 7th only. Come spend some time with John and I and find out more!
BUTCH HARTMAN: "The Greatest Thing Ever!"
BUTCH HARTMAN: "The Greatest Thing Ever!"

The Fairly OddParents, debuted almost 25 years ago and is Nickelodeon's second longest-running television series of all time. Its creator, legendary animation pioneer Butch Hartman, recently launched Butch Hartman Studios to produce uplifting, original, faith-based and mainstream animated programming for kids and families. He hit the ground running with The Garden Cartoon series, and now there's a Garden movie, "The Greatest Thing Ever!", coming in July! Butch and his partner/wife Julieann, drop in on us today to tell us all about the new movie, it's two main characters, "Lenny the Lion" & "Lucy the Lamb" - and a lesser but oh-so-wise call-in radio character, "Delilah the Deer"! Will we get any clues as to what the Greatest Thing Ever is? Pull up a chair and listen in!
Introducing: Boysober
Introducing: Boysober

Have you ever wondered what life might be like if you stopped worrying about being wanted, and focused on understanding what you actually want? That was the question Hope Woodard asked herself after a string of situationships inspired her to take a break from sex and dating. She went "boysober," a personal concept that sparked a global movement among women looking to prioritize themselves over men. Now, Hope is looking to expand the ways we explore our relationship to relationships. Taking a bold, unfiltered look into modern love, romance, and self-discovery, Boysober will dive into messy stories about dating, sex, love, friendship, and breaking generational patterns—all with humor, vulnerability, and a fresh perspective. Listen here and subscribe to Boysober on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!
CHARLES KELLEY: Songs for a New Moon
CHARLES KELLEY: Songs for a New Moon

Most known as one-third of the 7x Grammy award winning group Lady A, seasoned and celebrated singer-songwriter Charles Kelley is also a chart-topping performer on his own. His 2016's solo debut "The Driver", led to another Grammy nomination and now he's releasing his second solo project. "Songs for a New Moon", out on June 25th, has a full-on 80's sound, without, as Charles calls it, any "country insurance". It's 16-tracks of feel-good music for a time when we need some of that! Pull up a chair and join Charles and me as we chat about the new album, a new baby, and his new lease on life after he found sobriety. All the good stuff! ~ Delilah
In a world that can feel divisive and bleak, it's easy to get caught up in feelings of hopelessness, but the beautiful, glorious, truth is this: LOVE NEVER FAILS. In the 40 years I’ve been on the airwaves, I’ve implored my listeners to LOVE SOMEONE; Family, friends, neighbors, community, the Lord, and themselves. I’m talking to guests with names you may know, and those you may not. They all have stories meant to inspire you! New episodes drop the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of each month!