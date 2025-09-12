JOHN RATZENBERGER: "What if..."

Many of us, (of a certain age) know John Ratzenberger from his portrayal as Cliff Claven from Cheers, and many more of us (of a much younger age) know his voice from his Pixar characters; Hammy from Toy Story, Mack from Cars, and The Underminer from The Incredibles... But he's with us today to talk about a lesser known role, that of Mike, an angel, in an early Dallas Jenkins movie, "What if...". "What if...", released several years before "The Chosen", was Dallas' first movie production. John says all his roles have been an angel of some sorts - he always plays the good guy - but only as Mike did he get to deck someone. lol Re-releasing on its 15th anniversary, "What if..." is in theaters August 5th and 7th only. Come spend some time with John and I and find out more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.