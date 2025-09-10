Fire spreads and choices spiral out of control. Dreams blur with reality as allies and enemies both reveal unexpected sides. Will everyone make it back out, and if so will they be glad they did?Content Warnings: self-harm, body horror, psychological horror, depictions of violence and gore, themes of body image insecurity, drowning, unsettling imagery, profanityVisit chaosium.com and use our discount code PUSH15 for 15% off any Call of Cthulhu product!FeaturingRoss Bryant as Keeper of Arcane LorePaula Deming as Anna St. ClairScott Dorward as Jasper BastianVirginia Lee as Claire Windbycuppycup as Silas WatsonDialogue Editing by Victoria Cheng and cuppycupSound and Music Design by cuppycupProduced by cuppycupTranscript at https://pushtheroll.com/transcript-episode-5-the-obverse-of-the-mirror-part-3Patreon: https://patreon.com/aintslayedMerch: https://aintslayed.dashery.com/Discord: https://slayed.me/discordWeb: https://pushtheroll.comIG: https://instagram.com/aintslayedCover Photos: Jill PetracekAin’t Slayed Nobody and Rusty Quill Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Obverse of the Mirror - Part 2
The group goes all in on a séance, but things don't exactly go as planned. The mirror has its own secrets, and soon enough, they're up against something they can barely comprehend.Content Warnings: psychological horror, depictions of violence and gore, drug use, smoking, unsettling imagery, profanityFeaturingRoss Bryant as Keeper of Arcane LorePaula Deming as Anna St. ClairScott Dorward as Jasper BastianVirginia Lee as Claire Windbycuppycup as Silas WatsonDialogue Editing by Victoria Cheng and cuppycupSound and Music Design by cuppycupProduced by cuppycup
The Obverse of the Mirror - Part 1
The group dives into a completely improvised Call of Cthulhu story set in Victorian England. A croquet champion, an occult shopkeeper, a Pinkerton agent, and a decadent artist find themselves drawn into the orbit of a strange aristocrat with a disturbing new acquisition. What begins as witty banter over beauty and decadence soon takes a darker turn when the artifact is unveiled.Content Warnings: psychological horror, depictions of violence and gore, themes of body image insecurity, unsettling imagery, profanityFeaturingRoss Bryant as Keeper of Arcane LorePaula Deming as Anna St. ClairScott Dorward as Jasper BastianVirginia Lee as Claire Windbycuppycup as Silas WatsonDialogue Editing by Victoria Cheng and cuppycupSound and Music Design by cuppycupProduced by cuppycup
Call of Cthulhu and You: A Rules Primer
New to Call of Cthulhu? This rules primer will help you follow along with Push the Roll with Ross Bryant. We cover the basics you'll hear in play. Character sheets, skill rolls, pushing the roll, spending luck, sanity loss, and what combat really means when you're just a fragile human in a world of cosmic dread. Using our improvised boarding school scenario The House of Inner Children, we demonstrate the rules in action with Ross Bryant, Paula Deming, cuppycup, Bridgett Jeffries, and Scott Dorward.Content Warnings: Harm to children, Self-harm, Body horror, Fluids entering body/nose/mouth, Sanity and mental breakdown mechanics, Suffocation, Violence, Profanity
What is Push the Roll with Ross Bryant?
Welcome to Push the Roll with Ross Bryant, our improvised comedy-horror actual play podcast. We use Call of Cthulhu to tell stories that are as unpredictable as they are unsettling.This episode is our "what the heck is this show?" moment. If you're new here or just want to hang out with Ross, Paula, and cup while we talk about what makes PTR tick, this is for you. We explain how Patreon-suggested titles become the heart of each series, what happens when we "push the roll" midway through, and why we think this show will keep you guessing and laughing all the way through. Near the end, we even roll for a listener suggested title to show you how the openings of these episodes work.If you like what you hear and want to help shape future episodes, join our Patreon! You can submit your own weird titles, get bonus content, and peek behind the scenes.
Push the Roll with Ross Bryant is an improvised comedy-horror podcast where friends from across the TTRPG community come together to create spontaneous Call of Cthulhu adventures. Each episode starts by rolling against a random table of title suggestions from our Patreon community. From there the story unfolds, completely unscripted and always weird.How It Works:Patreon supporters submit episode titles each month. Ross Bryant (Dropout TV, The Glass Cannon Network) and special guests then bring one of these suggestions to life in real-time, creating hilariously unpredictable adventures. At some point during each session, the cast will "push the roll," introducing another Patreon-submitted title into the mix for added chaos.