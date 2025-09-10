What is Push the Roll with Ross Bryant?

Welcome to Push the Roll with Ross Bryant, our improvised comedy-horror actual play podcast. We use Call of Cthulhu to tell stories that are as unpredictable as they are unsettling.This episode is our "what the heck is this show?" moment. If you're new here or just want to hang out with Ross, Paula, and cup while we talk about what makes PTR tick, this is for you. We explain how Patreon-suggested titles become the heart of each series, what happens when we "push the roll" midway through, and why we think this show will keep you guessing and laughing all the way through. Near the end, we even roll for a listener suggested title to show you how the openings of these episodes work.If you like what you hear and want to help shape future episodes, join our Patreon! You can submit your own weird titles, get bonus content, and peek behind the scenes.Transcript at https://pushtheroll.com/transcript-episode-1-what-is-push-the-rollPatreon: https://patreon.com/aintslayedMerch: https://aintslayed.dashery.com/Discord: https://slayed.me/discordWeb: https://pushtheroll.comIG: https://instagram.com/aintslayedCover Photos: Jill PetracekAin't Slayed Nobody and Rusty Quill