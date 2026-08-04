Paul Yoon joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Hostel,” by Fiona McFarlane, which was published in The New Yorker in 2024. Yoon was one of the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” in 2010, and has published five books of fiction, including the novel “Run Me to Earth” and the story collection “The Hive and the Honey,” a winner of the Story Prize. A new novel, “Etna,” will be published in August.





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