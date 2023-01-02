Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The New Yorker: Fiction

The New Yorker: Fiction

Podcast The New Yorker: Fiction
Podcast The New Yorker: Fiction

The New Yorker: Fiction

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker
A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman. More
A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman. More

  • Jonas Hassen Khemiri Reads Vladimir Nabokov
    Jonas Hassen Khemiri joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “A Slice of Life,” by Vladimir Nabokov, translated from the Russian text of 1925, by Dmitri Nabokov, in collaboration with the author, which was published in The New Yorker in 1976. Khemiri is a Swedish fiction writer and playwright whose novels include “The Family Clause” and “Everything I Don’t Remember.”
    5/1/2023
    56:24
  • Saïd Sayrafiezadeh Reads Samuel Beckett
    Saïd Sayrafiezadeh joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Ill Seen Ill Said,” by Samuel Beckett, which was published in The New Yorker in 1981. Sayrafiezadeh is the author of a memoir and two story collections, the most recent of which, “American Estrangement,” was published in 2021.
    4/1/2023
    1:16:37
  • Introducing: “In The Dark”
    We’re pleased to announce that “In The Dark,” the acclaimed investigative podcast from American Public Media, is joining The New Yorker and Condé Nast Entertainment. In its first two seasons, “In The Dark,” hosted by the reporter Madeleine Baran, has taken a close look at the criminal-justice system in America. The first season examined the abduction and murder, in 1989, of eleven-year-old Jacob Wetterling, and exposed devastating failures on the part of law enforcement. The second season focussed on Curtis Flowers, a Black man from Winona, Mississippi, who was tried six times for the same crime. When the show’s reporters began looking into the case, Flowers was on death row. After their reporting, the Supreme Court reversed Flowers’s conviction. Today, he is a free man.  A third season of “In The Dark,” which will be the show’s most ambitious one yet, is on its way. David Remnick recently sat down with Baran and the show’s managing producer, Samara Freemark, to talk about the remarkable first two seasons of the show, and what to expect in the future. To listen to the entirety of the “In The Dark” catalogue, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
    3/9/2023
    18:43
  • Claire-Louise Bennett Reads Maeve Brennan
    Claire-Louise Bennett joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “Family Walls,” by Maeve Brennan, which was published in The New Yorker in 1973. Bennett has published two books of fiction, “Pond” and “Checkout 19.”
    3/7/2023
    1:13:37
  • Clare Sestanovich Reads Alice Munro
    Clare Sestanovich joins Deborah Treisman to read and discuss “The Moons of Jupiter” by Alice Munro, which was published in The New Yorker in 1978. Sestanovich’s story collection, “Objects of Desire,” was published in 2021.
    2/1/2023
    1:12:13

A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman.
