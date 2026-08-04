Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsThe New Yorker: Fiction
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The New Yorker: Fiction
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The New Yorker: Fiction

The New Yorker
ArtsBooks
The New Yorker: Fiction
Latest episode

234 episodes

  • The New Yorker: Fiction

    Mohsin Hamid Reads Haruki Murakami

    08/01/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Mohsin Hamid joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Man-Eating Cats,” by Haruki Murakami, which was published in The New Yorker in 2000. Hamid is the author of five novels, including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” “Exit West,” a winner of the L.A. Times Book Prize and the Aspen Words Literary Prize, and “The Last White Man,” which was published in 2022.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The New Yorker: Fiction

    Paul Yoon Reads Fiona McFarlane

    07/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Paul Yoon joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Hostel,” by Fiona McFarlane, which was published in The New Yorker in 2024. Yoon was one of the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” in 2010, and has published five books of fiction, including the novel “Run Me to Earth” and the story collection “The Hive and the Honey,” a winner of the Story Prize. A new novel, “Etna,” will be published in August.


    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The New Yorker: Fiction

    Han Ong Reads Lyudmila Ulitskaya

    06/01/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Han Ong joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “The Fugitive,” by Lyudmila Ulitskaya, which was published in The New Yorker in 2014. Ong is the author of numerous plays and of the novels “The Disinherited” and “Fixer Chao.” “Fixer Chao” was first published in 2001 and will be reissued this July by Outsider Editions.


    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The New Yorker: Fiction

    Sarah Shun-lien Bynum Reads Joan Silber

    05/01/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Sarah Shun-lien Bynum joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Evolution,” by Joan Silber, which was published in The New Yorker in 2022. Bynum is the author of the novels “Madeleine Is Sleeping,” a National Book Award finalist, and “Ms. Hempel Chronicles”—and the story collection “Likes.” She was named one of The New Yorker’s “20 Under 40” fiction writers in 2010.


    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The New Yorker: Fiction

    Valeria Luiselli Reads Julio Cortázar

    04/01/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Valeria Luiselli joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “The Night Face Up,” by Julio Cortázar, which was published in The New Yorker in 1967. Luiselli is the author of five books, including the nonfiction book “Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in 40 Questions” and the novels “The Story of My Teeth” and “Lost Children Archive,” which won the 2020 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Her new novel, “Beginning Middle End,” will be published in July.


    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About The New Yorker: Fiction
A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman.
Podcast website
ArtsBooks

Listen to The New Yorker: Fiction, THEMOVE and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The New Yorker: Fiction: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:05:09 PM
A company fromMADSACK