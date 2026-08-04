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234 episodes
- Mohsin Hamid joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Man-Eating Cats,” by Haruki Murakami, which was published in The New Yorker in 2000. Hamid is the author of five novels, including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” “Exit West,” a winner of the L.A. Times Book Prize and the Aspen Words Literary Prize, and “The Last White Man,” which was published in 2022.
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- Paul Yoon joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Hostel,” by Fiona McFarlane, which was published in The New Yorker in 2024. Yoon was one of the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” in 2010, and has published five books of fiction, including the novel “Run Me to Earth” and the story collection “The Hive and the Honey,” a winner of the Story Prize. A new novel, “Etna,” will be published in August.
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- Han Ong joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “The Fugitive,” by Lyudmila Ulitskaya, which was published in The New Yorker in 2014. Ong is the author of numerous plays and of the novels “The Disinherited” and “Fixer Chao.” “Fixer Chao” was first published in 2001 and will be reissued this July by Outsider Editions.
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- Sarah Shun-lien Bynum joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “Evolution,” by Joan Silber, which was published in The New Yorker in 2022. Bynum is the author of the novels “Madeleine Is Sleeping,” a National Book Award finalist, and “Ms. Hempel Chronicles”—and the story collection “Likes.” She was named one of The New Yorker’s “20 Under 40” fiction writers in 2010.
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- Valeria Luiselli joins Deborah Treisman to discuss “The Night Face Up,” by Julio Cortázar, which was published in The New Yorker in 1967. Luiselli is the author of five books, including the nonfiction book “Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in 40 Questions” and the novels “The Story of My Teeth” and “Lost Children Archive,” which won the 2020 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Her new novel, “Beginning Middle End,” will be published in July.
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About The New Yorker: Fiction
A monthly reading and conversation with the New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman.Podcast website
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