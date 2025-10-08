Powered by RND
Healthy As A Mother
Healthy As A Mother

Dr. Morgan MacDermott & Dr. Leah Gordon
ArtsHealth & Wellness
Healthy As A Mother
  • 133: Understanding & Fixing The Root Cause of Low Milk Supply | Lynnelle King
    Sick while breastfeeding or pregnant? Click here to learn all Dr. Morgan’s top natural and effective remedies to help yourself through colds, flus, allergies, and UTIs! What if the real reason for low milk supply isn’t your body at all?In this episode, we sit down with Lynnelle King, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant and craniosacral therapist. She brings decades of experience, a deep background in lactation and tongue and lip ties, and the perspective of a mother of eight who runs a busy clinic helping women succeed at breastfeeding when nothing else has worked.We open up the conversation on low milk supply. From true insufficient glandular tissue to tongue ties and structural issues, we get into the realities behind why breastfeeding can feel impossible. This is a grounded, practical look at the different causes and what mothers often miss when they’re told their bodies “just don’t make enough milk.”Timestamps:[00:00] Introduction[13:10] Why true insufficient glandular tissue is rare, and what breast changes signal it[16:40] How using a supplemental nursing system can build more milk-making tissue [17:10] The reality of grief when supply is low and the role of donor milk[18:12] How undiagnosed tongue and lip ties quietly reduce supply[37:41] Why toxic exposures in utero can affect breast development[38:50] Why implants and reductions affect milk supply in completely different ways[56:40] What happens to milk supply when you get pregnant again[1:05:05] The link between stress hormones, oxytocin, and the let-down reflexResources Mentioned:Healthy as a Mother podcast episode on A Deep Dive into Lip and Tongue Ties | Apple or SpotifyMastitis Manual by Dr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteImmune Wellness class with Dr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteSNS Tube | AmazonBreath by James Nestor | Book or AudiobookNipple Shield | AmazonNinni Co-Pacifier | Website Use Code MORGM10 for 10% off Learn more from Lynnelle on her website. You can also follow her on Instagram.Find more from Dr. Leah:Dr. Leah Gordon | InstagramDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteFind more from Dr. Morgan:Dr. Morgan MacDermott | InstagramDr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteUse code HEALTHYMOTHER and save 15% at RedmondFor 20% off your first order at Needed, use code HEALTHYMOTHERSave $260 at Lumebox, use code HEALTHYASAMOTHER
    1:33:47
  • #132: Prolactin: The Hormone You Didn't Know You Needed to Check
    Womanhood Wellness is where functional medicine meets feminine wisdom—guiding you to balance hormones, awaken libido, and prepare for pregnancy with intention. Join todayWhat if the hormone blocking your ovulation is the same one draining your desire?This episode is all about prolactin… a hormone made by the pituitary gland that plays a key role in breastfeeding. We get into how high prolactin can impact fertility, libido, and even dopamine, and why stress, sleep, exercise, and certain medications push it out of balance. There are natural ways to bring prolactin back into range, from nutrients like B6 and magnesium to lifestyle shifts. This is the hormone no one’s talking about, but everyone should understand.You’ll Learn:[00:00] Introduction[03:52] The surprising role prolactin plays in fertility, libido, and postpartum health[06:29] The push-pull between prolactin and dopamine that impacts desire and motivation[10:08] Why ADHD symptoms often worsen postpartum when prolactin rises[12:33] How high prolactin can block ovulation, your body’s natural “birth control”[14:04] How elevated prolactin shortens luteal phases and lowers progesterone[15:30] Hidden triggers of prolactin imbalance[23:44] The critical lab-testing tip that prevents false high prolactin results[26:09] How nutrient deficiencies and marijuana use can silently drive prolactin higher[28:09] Symptoms that reveal a prolactin problem[35:38] Prolactin’s purposeful role in suppressing sex drive during breastfeeding[38:17] How modern lifestyle stressors mimic postpartum and confuse prolactin levels[55:20] Natural supports that bring prolactin back in balanceFind more from Dr. Leah:Dr. Leah Gordon | InstagramDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteFind more from Dr. Morgan:Dr. Morgan MacDermott | InstagramDr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteUse code HEALTHYMOTHER and save 15% at RedmondFor 20% off your first order at Needed, use code HEALTHYMOTHERSave $260 at Lumebox, use code HEALTHYASAMOTHER
    1:05:49
  • #131: How to Handle Sibling Fights with Ralphie Jacobs
    Got sick kids? Click here to learn all our favorite natural remedies for children from newborn through to big kids!What if sibling rivalry isn’t something to fix, but something kids actually need?In this episode, we sit down with Ralphie Jacobs, founder of Simply On Purpose. She’s a mom of four, holds a degree in early childhood education, and has spent years turning her curiosity about child development into practical parenting wisdom.We get into the messy reality of siblings fighting and why it’s not only unavoidable but also essential for growth. Ralphie shares how to know when to step in, when to step back, and how to shift the way we see conflict so it doesn’t push our kids apart but helps them build stronger bonds.You’ll Learn:The reason sibling rivalry shows up in every multi-child homeWhat happens when parents label normal behavior as a fixed character traitThe link between sibling conflict and stronger skills in communication, negotiation, and resilienceThe damage of comparing kids and creating competition inside the familyWhy it often backfires when parents insert adult meaning into childhood strugglesWhy most kids’ misbehavior is inconsequential and how shifting perspective changes everythingThe simple shift from making things “fair” to meeting each child’s individual needsHow one-on-one time with older kids lowers rivalry and strengthens bondsThe stop–redirect–reinforce approach for handling physical conflict safelyWhy focusing on the good reduces 80% of junk behavior without constant correctionTimestamps:[00:00] Introduction[04:25] Why sibling rivalry can be healthy and how parents can respond wisely[09:51] How labeling children shapes their identity and how parents can guide with compassion[17:32] Fostering sibling connection by avoiding comparisons and focusing on individual needs[25:36] Why one-on-one time with older children reduces sibling rivalry and builds security[32:12] When to step into sibling arguments and when to let kids work it out[42:10] Why parents should avoid negative labels and focus on guiding developmental behavior[44:00] Creating a calm home by focusing on what really matters in parentingJoin Ralphie for a LIVE webinar and learn scientifically proven strategies to decrease fighting in your home, Sibling Rivalry: What Helps and What Doesn'tLearn more from Ralphie on the Simply On Purpose website. You can also follow her on Instagram.Find more from Dr. Leah:Dr. Leah Gordon | InstagramDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteFind more from Dr. Morgan:Dr. Morgan MacDermott | InstagramDr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteUse code HEALTHYMOTHER and save 15% at RedmondFor 20% off your first order at Needed, use code HEALTHYMOTHERSave $260 at Lumebox, use code HEALTHYASAMOTHER
    51:10
  • #130: Fertility, Birth & Motherhood: Expectation VS Reality
    Womanhood Wellness is where functional medicine meets feminine wisdom—guiding you to balance hormones, awaken libido, and prepare for pregnancy with intention. Join today.What if acceptance is the most radical act of motherhood?In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Aviva Romm, a Yale-trained MD, herbalist, and midwife who has been practicing for over 40 years. She’s a bestselling author of several books, a mom of four, and a grandmother who even got to midwife two of her own grandbabies at home.We talk about the tension between hopes and acceptance on the journey through fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood. The conversation moves through the stories we tell ourselves, the weight of expectations, and what it looks like to find resilience and grace when things unfold differently than planned.You’ll Learn:Why suffering often comes from the gap between expectations and reality in motherhoodWhat happens when fertility, birth, or parenting doesn’t follow the story you imaginedThe link between perfectionism, self-judgment, and how women process fertility or birth outcomesWhy you need to stop “should-ing” yourself to cultivate more resilienceHow external judgment in wellness or parenting circles can intensify shame and isolationThe wisdom behind seeing every baby as having their own story and giftWhy self-compassion and trusting your body matter the most when plans changeHow support systems, partners, community, or trusted providers shape the journeyThe power of surrender and acceptance as lifelong practices for mothersTimestamps:[00:00] Introduction[09:02] Balancing motherhood, creative work, and the importance of support systems[11:11] Shifting perspectives on motherhood, sacrifice, and the pressure to do it all[15:33] Letting go of expectations and finding acceptance in fertility and motherhood[30:20] Judgment in wellness culture and evolving personal stories in motherhood[55:56] Lessons in releasing guilt and honoring self-development in motherhoodResources Mentioned:Womanhood Wellness | WebsiteAmerican Herbalists Guild | WebsiteThe Mama Pathway | WebsiteBooks by Dr. Aviva Romm | WebsiteLearn more from Dr. Aviva:Dr. Aviva Romm | WebsiteDr. Aviva Romm | FacebookDr. Aviva Romm | InstagramDr. Aviva Romm | LinkedInDr. Aviva Romm | XDr. Aviva Romm | YouTubeOn Health For Women Podcast | Apple or SpotifyFind more from Dr. Leah:Dr. Leah Gordon | InstagramDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteFind more from Dr. Morgan:Dr. Morgan MacDermott | InstagramDr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteUse code HEALTHYMOTHER and save 15% at RedmondFor 20% off your first order at Needed, use code HEALTHYMOTHERSave $260 at Lumebox, use code HEALTHYASAMOTHER
    1:04:53
  • #129: Everything You Need to Know About Hospital Birth with Care Messer
    What does it really take to have a good birth in a hospital?In this episode, we're joined by Care Messer, Founder of the Birth Education Center in San Diego. She’s a certified hypnobirthing instructor, a DONA-certified doula, and a childbirth educator who also trains doulas. Care teaches engaging, partner-friendly online classes that have helped many families prepare for birth with more clarity and confidence.We get into what it means to prepare early, why most women don’t realize how much choice they actually have, and what it looks like to create a safe, grounded birth experience inside a hospital system. From power dynamics with providers to the small, practical things that shift your sense of safety, this conversation breaks down what women and their partners need to know before walking through those hospital doors.You’ll Learn:Why choosing the right hospital and provider early changes everythingWhat it feels like to enter a system where you’re treated as room number instead of a person giving birthWhy staying home longer in early labor can dramatically shift your hospital experienceThe surprising link between hospital C-section rates and NICU levelsHow eye masks, dim lights, and warm blankets keep your body in labor modeWhen partners step into the role of protector and advocate in the birth roomThe quiet damage of being a passive participant versus owning your birth decisionsWhy hospital classes often train you to be a “good patient” instead of giving you real optionsHow listening to birth stories helps you recognize and avoid common intervention cascadesTimestamps:[00:00] Introduction[03:00] How preparation and safety shape the hospital birth experience[09:22] Rethinking what safety really means in birth[13:01] Choosing the right hospital, provider, and birth team[20:20] The partner’s role in protecting space and shifting power dynamics[36:37] Practical ways to protect labor hormones in a hospital birth[50:15] Arming with education and optimizing the hospital environment for laborResources Mentioned:Episode 65: All About VBAC pt.1: Perspectives from an OB, Midwife, and Doula with Care Messer | Spotify or AppleBirth Education Center | WebsiteBucky Eye Mask | AmazonThe Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D. | Book or AudiobookMen, Love & Birth by Mark Harris | Book or AudiobookLabor Like A Goddess by Alexandria Moran and Lauren Mahana | BookBirth Psychology | WebsiteDr. Morgan’s First Birth | VideoLearn more about the Birth Education Care by visiting their website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.Follow Care on Instagram, LinkedIn and listen to her Podcast on Apple or Spotify.Find more from Dr. Leah:Dr. Leah Gordon | InstagramDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteFind more from Dr. Morgan:Dr. Morgan MacDermott | InstagramDr. Morgan MacDermott | WebsiteUse code HEALTHYMOTHER and save 15% at RedmondFor 20% off your first order at Needed, use code HEALTHYMOTHERSave $260 at Lumebox, use code HEALTHYASAMOTHER
    1:17:53

About Healthy As A Mother

Healthy as a Mother, the podcast for becoming and being a mother, with your cohosts Dr. Leah Gordon and Dr. Morgan MacDermott, two naturopathic doctors who get it. Each week we teach you how to be the healthiest mother you can be - from fertility and preconception, to pregnancy and birth prep, through postpartum and throughout motherhood - empowering you with the natural health guidance and education you’re not getting elsewhere, so you can confidently navigate the broken system at large. The real, the raw, the un-talked about.
ArtsHealth & WellnessAlternative HealthNutrition

