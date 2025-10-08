#130: Fertility, Birth & Motherhood: Expectation VS Reality
What if acceptance is the most radical act of motherhood?In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Aviva Romm, a Yale-trained MD, herbalist, and midwife who has been practicing for over 40 years. She's a bestselling author of several books, a mom of four, and a grandmother who even got to midwife two of her own grandbabies at home.We talk about the tension between hopes and acceptance on the journey through fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood. The conversation moves through the stories we tell ourselves, the weight of expectations, and what it looks like to find resilience and grace when things unfold differently than planned.You'll Learn:Why suffering often comes from the gap between expectations and reality in motherhoodWhat happens when fertility, birth, or parenting doesn't follow the story you imaginedThe link between perfectionism, self-judgment, and how women process fertility or birth outcomesWhy you need to stop "should-ing" yourself to cultivate more resilienceHow external judgment in wellness or parenting circles can intensify shame and isolationThe wisdom behind seeing every baby as having their own story and giftWhy self-compassion and trusting your body matter the most when plans changeHow support systems, partners, community, or trusted providers shape the journeyThe power of surrender and acceptance as lifelong practices for mothersTimestamps:[00:00] Introduction[09:02] Balancing motherhood, creative work, and the importance of support systems[11:11] Shifting perspectives on motherhood, sacrifice, and the pressure to do it all[15:33] Letting go of expectations and finding acceptance in fertility and motherhood[30:20] Judgment in wellness culture and evolving personal stories in motherhood[55:56] Lessons in releasing guilt and honoring self-development in motherhoodResources Mentioned:Womanhood Wellness | WebsiteAmerican Herbalists Guild | WebsiteThe Mama Pathway | WebsiteBooks by Dr. Aviva Romm | WebsiteLearn more from Dr. Aviva:Dr. Aviva Romm | WebsiteDr. Aviva Romm | FacebookDr. Aviva Romm | InstagramDr. Aviva Romm | LinkedInDr. Aviva Romm | XDr. Aviva Romm | YouTubeOn Health For Women Podcast | Apple or SpotifyFind more from Dr. Leah:Dr. Leah Gordon | InstagramDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteDr. Leah Gordon | WebsiteFind more from Dr. Morgan:Dr. Morgan MacDermott | InstagramDr. Morgan MacDermott | Website