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- If you want to get the best results in the gym, you need to follow realistic science-backed strategies that your muscles and metabolism will actually respond to. On this compilation episode of The Model Health Show, you’re going to learn about the best exercises you can use to get fitter, leaner, and healthier!
You’re going to learn about the fat burning benefits of sprinting, the health benefits of rucking, and the best exercises and strategies for optimal muscle growth. You’ll hear about the neural wiring of strength training, how to train your fast twitch muscle fibers, how to implement drop sets into your training, the importance of optimizing your warmups, and so much more. Our guests range from world champion athletes to elite fitness trainers with decades of experience under their belts.
This episode is full of no-nonsense tips that will help you build muscle as efficiently as possible, drop excess body fat, and get in the best shape of your life. If you’re ready to transform your fitness and see real results from your training, just click play and enjoy the show!
In this episode you’ll discover:
Why sprinting burns fat more efficiently than endurance training. (6:07)
How to sprint train for beginners. (12:18)
What drop sets are and how to add them into your strength training. (20:22)
The importance of building a strong mind-muscle connection. (23:38)
How rucking can aid in fat loss. (30:07)
The science of how weighted walking can influence weight loss maintenance. (34:18)
How many sets to do per exercise to optimize muscle growth. (41:29)
What junk volume is. (47:32)
How to improve your warmups. (48:38)
What it means to train to failure. (54:54)
The best way to measure if you’re actually making progress. (57:22)
The top lower body exercises for building muscle. (1:00:03)
Items mentioned in this episode include:
Paleovalley.com/model - Shop the Paleovalley Anniversary Sale for up to 35% off snacks and supplements that prioritize nutrient density.
10 Surprising Reasons You Need to Start Sprinting - Watch the full interview with Cynthia Monteleone!
The Truth About Building Muscle - Watch the full interview with Torre Washington!
Carrying Weight Changes Your Body - Watch the full interview with Michael Easter!
Build Muscle & Burn Fat Faster Over 40 - Watch the full interview with Jay Ferruggia!
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This episode of The Model Health Show is brought to you by Paleovalley.
If you’re serious about real health, it starts with real nutrition. Paleovalley delivers nutrient-dense foods and supplements designed to help you feel stronger, more energized, and fully alive. For a limited time only, get up to 35% off storewide plus a free gift with purchase during the Paleovalley Anniversary Sale at paleovalley.com/model.
This Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s Research Can Save Millions of Lives - With Dr. David Perlmutter08/03/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Alzheimer’s disease has grown to become the most common form of dementia, and as of now, there is no cure for this devastating neurodegenerative disease. But new science shows that your brain’s immune cells play an essential role in how your brain ages. Today, you’re going to learn this latest science and how to put it into action.
Today’s guest, Dr. David Perlmutter is a board-certified neurologist and six-time New York Times bestselling author. His new book, Brain Defenders, dives into the groundbreaking discovery that immune cells in the brain are the key to brain health and longevity. On this episode, you’re going to learn about this emerging science and what you can do to protect your brain now and as you age.
In this interview, you’re going to learn about the fascinating science of immunometabolism, what microglial cells are, and the specific lifestyle habits that can shape the future of your brain. We’re going to talk about specific foods and exercises that can dictate the health of your brain’s immune cells, and proven strategies to protect your brain from degradation. Enjoy!
In this episode you’ll discover:
The one fundamental mechanism that connects all neurodegenerative diseases. (2:26)
What the latest science says about the efficacy of Alzheimer’s medications. (3:41)
The essential function of microglial cells. (6:51)
What immunometabolism is. (8:41)
How having type 2 diabetes can increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. (11:23)
What GLP-1 drugs teach us about the link between the brain and metabolism. (12:12)
How exercise helps defend the brain from degeneration. (29:12)
The connection between myokines and metabolism. (29:54)
Why flexibility and balance training are important for longevity. (36:57)
The truth about fish oil supplements for brain health. (38:14)
What to eat to defend your brain. (42:21)
How eating ultraprocessed foods increases your risk of brain diseases. (45:38)
Why stress impacts your brain health. (57:10)
The simplest way to measure your health and activity levels. (1:08:23)
Items mentioned in this episode include:
DrinkLMNT.com/model - Get a truly meaningful dose of electrolytes in a science-backed ratio. Free sample pack with any order.
Organifi.com/Model - Organifi makes nutrition easy and delicious for everyone. Take 20% off your order with the code MODEL.
Brain Defenders by Dr. David Perlmutter - Preorder your copy of Dr. Perlmutter’s new book today!
Grain Brain by Dr. David Perlmutter - Read about how your diet affects your brain health!
You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong by Dr. Trisha Pasricha - Learn about gut health and how to poop better!
Connect with Dr. David Perlmutter Website / Podcast / Facebook / Instagram
Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:
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This episode of The Model Health Show is brought to you by LMNT and Organifi.
Most people are underhydrated—and it’s costing you energy, focus, and performance. LMNT delivers a science-backed electrolyte ratio with no sugar, no junk—just what your body actually needs. Get a free sample pack with any order at drinklmnt.com/model.
Make nutrition effortless—and actually enjoyable. Organifi’s delicious, superfood blends help you boost energy, reduce stress, and feel your best every day. Get 20% off with code MODEL at organifi.com/model.
Beyoncé’s Dance Captain Shares The Power of Dance to Build Discipline, Fitness, & Mental Strength - With Ashley Everett07/29/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Dancing as a form of exercise, ritual, and connection has been a part of human behavior since the very beginning. Dancing is found in virtually all cultures because it is an integral part of human expression. On today’s show, you’re going to learn about the value dance can bring to your life.
Our guest on this episode of The Model Health Show is Ashley Everett. Ashley has worked as Beyoncé’s lead dancer and dance captain for over 17 years. She’s also worked on countless iconic projects and danced with many talented artists. Her new podcast, NDA: Next Destination Ahead with Ashley aims to share the important lessons she’s learned throughout her career as a professional dancer.
In this interview, Ashley is sharing her history in dance, including how she found success in her career. She’s sharing her personal health and fitness routine, and how it has improved throughout the years. If you’re ready to learn more about the power of discipline and how to work toward your goals, this episode is for you!
In this episode you’ll discover:
How dance helped Ashley grow as a person and build discipline. (10:25)
The connection between dance and leadership. (13:00)
What Ashley learned from working closely with Beyoncé. (15:10)
The importance of learning how to work with different personality types. (18:25)
What Ashley’s superpower is. (21:14)
The physical challenges of being a professional dancer. (29:04)
Why dance can be used as a form of communication. (33:40)
How Ashley’s approach to health and fitness evolved over time. (35:48)
The critical lessons you can learn from making mistakes. (43:26)
How Ashley got started as a dancer. (48:08)
Items mentioned in this episode include:
Beekeepersnaturals.com/model - Reinvent your medicine cabinet with clean, effective products powered by the beehive & backed by science with 20% off!
NDA: Next Destination Ahead with Ashley - Listen to Ashley’s new podcast!
Connect with Ashley Everett Instagram / YouTube
Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:
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This episode of The Model Health Show is brought to you by Beekeeper’s Naturals.
Upgrade your medicine cabinet with powerful, science-backed remedies from the hive. Clean ingredients. Real results. Get 20% off and feel the difference at beekeepersnaturals.com/model.
- Did you know that implementing just one small habit, consistently, can help you build momentum toward your goals? On this episode of The Model Health Show, you’re going to hear why you need better habits, and how the right habits can change your results. Whether you want to improve your health, strengthen your relationships, or uplevel your career, this episode is for you.
Today’s guest, Jon Gordon is one of the top influential speakers of our time. He’s served as a consultant to numerous CEO’s, major league sports coaches, championship teams, and Fortune 500 leaders. Jon has authored 19 bestselling books about positivity, leadership, and mindset. His newest release, The Power of Positive Habits, is a groundbreaking guide to building a better and healthier version of yourself through simple, practical habits you’ll actually do.
In this interview, you’re going to hear some of the top lifechanging habits from The Power of Positive Habits, plus how to create habits that are easy to stick to. You’re going to learn about the power of a gratitude walk, how to silence your negative inner thoughts, and how to remove the barricades that might be stopping you from implementing the habits you wish you had. I hope you enjoy this interview with the one and only, Jon Gordon!
In this episode you’ll discover:
Why habits are so valuable. (2:18)
What happens if you hold onto your negative habits. (6:18)
Why It can be so difficult to implement new habits. (8:44)
What a gratitude walk is and how it can change your life. (9:59)
How to become your greatest encourager. (13:10)
What “the Habit Before the Habit” is. (17:30)
Why you should create your own highlight reel. (23:19)
How smiling more can change your neurotransmitters. (28:41)
Why the habit of lifting weights is so important. (33:40)
The importance of being a lifelong learner. (43:43)
Items mentioned in this episode include:
Wildpastures.com/model - High-quality, responsibly sourced meat—delivered right to your door. Wild Pastures makes it easy to eat clean without overpaying. Get 20% off every box + $15 off your first order.
DrinkLMNT.com/model - Get a truly meaningful dose of electrolytes in a science-backed ratio. Free sample pack with any order.
Becoming a Supple Leopard by Dr. Kelly Starrett - Read the ultimate guide to resolving pain and preventing injury!
The Power of Positive Habits by Jon Gordon - Learn how to build the best version of yourself through positive habits!
Connect with Jon Gordon Website / Facebook / X / Instagram
Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
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Pandora
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This episode of The Model Health Show is brought to you by Wild Pastures and LMNT.
High-quality, responsibly sourced meat—delivered right to your door. Wild Pastures makes it easy to eat clean without overpaying. Get 20% off every box + $15 off your first order at wildpastures.com/model.
Most people are underhydrated—and it’s costing you energy, focus, and performance. LMNT delivers a science-backed electrolyte ratio with no sugar, no junk—just what your body actually needs. Get a free sample pack with any order at drinklmnt.com/model.
Why Chronic Disease Is Rooted in Inflammation & the Ancient Science That Can Help You Heal | Dr. Shivani Gupta07/22/2026 | 59 mins.Chronic inflammation has become a pervasive health crisis, which can lead to a whole host of other health problems like cardiovascular disease, autoimmunity, cancer, diabetes, and more. And unfortunately, most people in our modern society don’t understand the tools we can access to naturally reduce inflammation. Today, you’re going to learn nutrition and lifestyle practices that can fight inflammation.
Today’s guest is Dr. Shivani Gupta. She is an Ayurvedic practitioner and turmeric researcher who blends Ayurvedic and functional medicine to help women reduce their inflammation and balance their hormones for better energy and better health. Dr. Shivani is here on The Model Health Show to discuss the prevalence of chronic inflammation, the anti-inflammatory properties of spices like turmeric, and so much more.
You’re going to learn about Ayurvedic principles, like doshas, Ama, Agni, and more. Dr. Shivani is sharing the healing power of spice and herbs, and other health practices you can implement for lower inflammation and a healthier body. I hope you enjoy this interview with the one and only, Dr. Shivani Gupta!
In this episode you’ll discover:
The family history that inspired Dr. Shivani to study inflammation. (6:09)
How inflammation fuels diabetes and other chronic illnesses. (8:56)
What percentage of Americans are suffering from inflammation-related diseases. (9:40)
The difference between acute and chronic inflammation. (10:12)
What inflammaging is. (10:56)
The role the gut plays in the health of your immune system. (12:26)
What Ayurvedic medicine is, and its core principles. (18:59)
How your digestive fire regulates your health. (23:45)
What Ama is in Ayurveda. (27:00)
The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and how to use it. (33:23)
What a circadian walk is. (53:57)
Items mentioned in this episode include:
Organifi.com/Model - Organifi makes nutrition easy and delicious for everyone. Take 20% off your order with the code MODEL.
Fusionary Formulas - Use code MODELHEALTH - Save 15% on Dr. Shivani’s turmeric blends and supplements!
The Inflammation Code by Dr. Shivani Gupta - Read about Ayurvdedic practices to reduce inflammation!
Connect with Dr. Shivani Gupta Website / Podcast / Facebook / Instagram
Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Soundcloud
Pandora
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This episode of The Model Health Show is brought to you by Organifi.
Make nutrition effortless—and actually enjoyable. Organifi’s delicious, superfood blends help you boost energy, reduce stress, and feel your best every day. Get 20% off with code MODEL at organifi.com/model.
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About The Model Health Show
The Model Health Show is a fun, entertaining, and enlightening look at health and fitness. No subject is off limits here! World-renown author and nutritionist Shawn Stevenson breaks down complex health issues and makes them easy to understand and overcome. Whether it's weight loss, chronic fatigue, heart disease, diet, exercise, sex, hormones, sleep problems, or countless other health topics, the insights you get here will help you transform your health and live your best life ever.Podcast website
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