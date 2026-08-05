Did you know that implementing just one small habit, consistently, can help you build momentum toward your goals? On this episode of The Model Health Show, you’re going to hear why you need better habits, and how the right habits can change your results. Whether you want to improve your health, strengthen your relationships, or uplevel your career, this episode is for you.



Today’s guest, Jon Gordon is one of the top influential speakers of our time. He’s served as a consultant to numerous CEO’s, major league sports coaches, championship teams, and Fortune 500 leaders. Jon has authored 19 bestselling books about positivity, leadership, and mindset. His newest release, The Power of Positive Habits, is a groundbreaking guide to building a better and healthier version of yourself through simple, practical habits you’ll actually do.



In this interview, you’re going to hear some of the top lifechanging habits from The Power of Positive Habits, plus how to create habits that are easy to stick to. You’re going to learn about the power of a gratitude walk, how to silence your negative inner thoughts, and how to remove the barricades that might be stopping you from implementing the habits you wish you had. I hope you enjoy this interview with the one and only, Jon Gordon!



In this episode you’ll discover:



Why habits are so valuable. (2:18)



What happens if you hold onto your negative habits. (6:18)



Why It can be so difficult to implement new habits. (8:44)



What a gratitude walk is and how it can change your life. (9:59)



How to become your greatest encourager. (13:10)



What “the Habit Before the Habit” is. (17:30)



Why you should create your own highlight reel. (23:19)



How smiling more can change your neurotransmitters. (28:41)



Why the habit of lifting weights is so important. (33:40)



The importance of being a lifelong learner. (43:43)



Items mentioned in this episode include:



Wildpastures.com/model - High-quality, responsibly sourced meat—delivered right to your door. Wild Pastures makes it easy to eat clean without overpaying. Get 20% off every box + $15 off your first order.



DrinkLMNT.com/model - Get a truly meaningful dose of electrolytes in a science-backed ratio. Free sample pack with any order.



Becoming a Supple Leopard by Dr. Kelly Starrett - Read the ultimate guide to resolving pain and preventing injury!



The Power of Positive Habits by Jon Gordon - Learn how to build the best version of yourself through positive habits!



Connect with Jon Gordon Website / Facebook / X / Instagram



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This episode of The Model Health Show is brought to you by Wild Pastures and LMNT.



High-quality, responsibly sourced meat—delivered right to your door. Wild Pastures makes it easy to eat clean without overpaying. Get 20% off every box + $15 off your first order at wildpastures.com/model.



Most people are underhydrated—and it’s costing you energy, focus, and performance. LMNT delivers a science-backed electrolyte ratio with no sugar, no junk—just what your body actually needs. Get a free sample pack with any order at drinklmnt.com/model.