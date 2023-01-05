Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Model Health Show

Podcast The Model Health Show
Shawn Stevenson
  • TMHS 683: The Truth About Gut Bacteria, Parasites, & What Your Pooping Habits Tell You About Your Health - With Dr. Tim Spector
    Over the last few decades, the human environment has changed significantly. We’ve introduced new technologies, foods, and inputs into our daily life such as the widespread use of antibiotics, ultra-processed foods, and much more. But what we’ve overlooked is that rapid and extreme changes to our environment have had a negative effect on our microbiome and our overall health. Today’s guest, Tim Spector, is one of the leading experts in the world on the microbiome. Tim Spector is an award-winning scientist and author with an expertise in epidemiology, nutrition, and the microbiome. As the leader of the largest study on identical twins, Tim has a wealth of knowledge on the impact genetics and environment have on human health. On this episode of The Model Health Show, he’s sharing fascinating insights from his newest book, Food for Life. You’re going to hear the latest science on how our nutrition impacts our microbiome ultimately dictates health outcomes. In this interview, Tim is sharing the science behind the human microbiome, including its connection with the immune system, cravings, allergies, and so much more. You’ll learn about how your diet and environment influence your gut health, and tips to support a healthy microbiome. This episode is packed with incredible information on the link between diet and microbial health, and I know you’re going to take away actionable steps to improve your health. In this episode you’ll discover: What digestion transit time is, and what it can tell you about your health. How your gut microbes act as little pharmacies. The many roles and functions of the human immune system. How allergies occur, and why their rates have skyrocketed in recent decades. What blastocysts is, and its surprising impacts on human health. How your microbes can dictate your food cravings and preferences. The real science behind how taste works. Why consuming fermented foods is associated with better health outcomes. How to exercise your taste buds. Details of the Zoe Health Study on Covid-19 symptoms. The truth about the calories in, calories out model. How ultra-processed food impacts your microbiome. Interesting facts about how identical twins’ microbiomes can vary. The importance of having a diverse diet. Five tips to support a healthy microbiome. How many plants you should aim to eat per week. The impact polyphenols have on the microbiome. How to utilize time-restricted eating for gut health. Items mentioned in this episode include: Foursigmatic.com/model -- Get an exclusive 10% discount on your daily health elixirs! PaleoValley.com/model -- Use code MODEL for 15% off! Food for Life by Dr. Tim Spector The Diet Myth by Dr. Tim Spector Spoon-Fed by Dr. Tim Spector JoinZoe.com -- Use code MODEL10 for an exclusive discount! Connect with Dr. Tim Spector Website / Twitter / Instagram  Join TMHS Facebook community - Model Nation  Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:  Apple Podcasts Stitcher Spotify Soundcloud Download Transcript  
    5/3/2023
    1:26:44
  • TMHS 682: Improve Your Focus, Increase Longevity, & Unlock Peak Performance - With Steven Kotler
    As we age, there are a multitude of factors that influence our quality of life. Our nutrition, sleep quality, and movement practices all play a role in how our brains and bodies operate into our golden years. But the latest data affirms that the one factor that has the biggest influence on our health as we age is actually our mindset. Today’s guest, Steven Kotler, is a New York Times bestselling author, human performance expert, and the executive director of the Flow Research Collective, a research organization that is dedicated to studying the science behind human peak performance. Not only does Steven Kotler possess a deep understanding of the science of aging, but he also has the willingness to put his theories to the test. In his new book, Gnar Country, Steven details his experience learning how to park ski at the age of 53—a skill that is thought of to be unlearnable past the age of 35. Today, he’s sharing the insights he learned on his journey, including the keys to peak performance aging, flow state, and proven tools for increasing longevity and human potential. If you want to have a meaningful, vibrant, and long life, you’re going to love this interview with Steven Kotler! In this episode you’ll discover: What flow state is, and how it impacts the brain and body. How to prefrontal cortex reacts to a state of flow. Which neurochemicals react to flow state. The powerful anti-aging properties of flow. How much your creativity can spike during a state of flow. The four-stage process of creativity. Which factors have the biggest impact on longevity. The link between brain performance and thigh strength. A list of peak performance basics. How sleep affects your ability to reach flow state. Three of the best long-term anti-anxiety strategies. Why utilizing a daily gratitude practice can make you more flow prone. How to access the calming effects of exercise. What flow triggers are. The interesting connection between flow and play. Why lifelong learning can preserve brain function. What it means to create a filter for your decisions. How to utilize a multi-tool solution to reach your goals. What stack protocol is. How to achieve peak performance aging. The connection between flow and immune function. Items mentioned in this episode include: Beekeepersnaturals.com/model -- Save 20% on raw honey & other natural remedies! Foursigmatic.com/model -- Get an exclusive 10% discount on your daily health elixirs! Gnar Country by Steven Kotler The Art of Impossible by Steven Kotler Stealing Fire by Steven Kotler The Rise of Superman by Steven Kotler Abundance by Steven Kotler GetMoreFlow.com Flow Research Collective Connect with Steven Kotler Website / Instagram Join TMHS Facebook community - Model Nation Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:  Apple Podcasts Stitcher Spotify Soundcloud Download Transcript  
    5/1/2023
    1:39:24
  • TMHS 681: Get Clearer Skin, Less Cravings, & Reduce Body Fat With These Glucose Hacks - With Jessie Inchauspé
    Did you know that balancing your blood sugar can impact nearly every aspect of your health? Your skin, mood, inflammation levels, body composition, and much more are influenced by your glucose levels. If you can learn how to eat in a way that consistently supports stable blood sugar, you can transform your health. Today’s guest, Jessie Inchauspé is a biochemist and international bestselling author who is on a mission to share cutting-edge science in an accessible, approachable way to help people gain power over their health. In this interview, she’s sharing her best science-backed blood sugar management hacks from her new book, The Glucose Goddess Method. Jessie is sharing realistic and practical ways to stabilize your blood sugar levels – without completely overhauling your diet. You’re going to learn the science behind blood glucose and how it impacts various functions in the body. You’ll learn the science behind cravings, the connection between mental health and blood sugar, and four scientifically proven glucose management hacks you can implement to begin improving your health today. Jessie is incredibly knowledgeable on the topic of blood sugar control, and I know you’re going to love the accessible way she shares her expertise. Enjoy! In this episode you’ll discover: How chronic glucose spikes increase cravings & increase the likelihood of weight gain. The role of insulin in the body. Three negative consequences of a glucose spike. What it’s like to be on a glucose rollercoaster, & how it affects your mitochondria. How to encourage your body to go into fat-burning mode. The connection between inflammation and blood sugar. What glycation is and how blood sugar spikes are connected. The fascinating biology behind cravings. Four science-backed glucose management hacks you can use to improve your health. How switching to a savory breakfast can change the course of your entire day. Four main components of a blood sugar-supportive breakfast. How consuming vinegar impacts glucose spikes and insulin levels. The connection between blood sugar spikes and skin health. How Jessie improved her mental health by stabilizing her blood sugar levels. Why feeling good should be your primary health goal. How low glucose levels create a stress response in the body. The science behind how fiber in vegetables can lessen glucose spikes. How moving your muscles after a meal can impact your blood sugar levels. Items mentioned in this episode include: Beekeepersnaturals.com/model -- Save 20% on raw honey & other natural remedies! Organifi.com/Model -- Use the coupon code MODEL for 20% off! The Glucose Goddess Method by Jessie Inchauspé Glucose Revolution by Jessie Inchauspé Connect with Jessie Inchauspé Website / Instagram Join TMHS Facebook community - Model Nation  Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:  Apple Podcasts Stitcher Spotify Soundcloud Download Transcript  
    4/26/2023
    1:04:34
  • TMHS 680: How to Heal Faster, Perform Better, & Live Longer – with Jill Miller
    We all encounter stress regularly in some capacity. Whether you have past traumas, injuries, or the stress of daily routines, our bodies can easily become overwhelmed by absorbing the hits and blows of life. And while stressful events are often avoidable, what we can focus on is building stronger, more resilient bodies that can recover from whatever life throws our way. Today’s guest is world-renowned coach and fascia expert, Jill Miller. Jill has over 30 years of experience studying corrective movement. She’s here to share her expertise on posture and movement, how to recover faster, and how to build a resilient body with principles from her book, Body by Breath. We’re going to cover the anatomy of the diaphragm, the power of breath, and how to tap into true healing by connecting with your body. You’ll learn about connecting with your parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s natural relaxation response, how to optimize your diaphragm, and so much more! So listen in, take some notes, and enjoy the show! In this episode you’ll discover: What true recovery looks like. Four main tools you can use to increase your parasympathetic tolerance. Why your breath is a built-in reset button. How the human diaphragm works. The connection between your breath and your mindset. What nasal laterality is. How the diaphragm impacts core strength and posture. The role the diaphragm plays during childbirth. How many reps per day the diaphragm performs. The connection between the heart and the diaphragm. Jill’s personal experience with healing and connecting with her body. How proprioception and interoception work. What fascia is. The number of neurons in fascia tissues. How to improve posture. What it means to be resilient. The 5 Ps of the parasympathetic nervous system. Items mentioned in this episode include: Ettitude.com/model -- Use the coupon code model15 for 15% off organic bedding!  Onnit.com/model -- Save an exclusive 10% on performance supplements & tools! Body by Breath by Jill Miller Roll Model by Jill Miller The Mind vs. The Brain with Dr. Caroline Leaf – Episode 463 Connect with Jill Miller Website / Facebook / Instagram Join TMHS Facebook community - Model Nation  Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:  Apple Podcasts Stitcher Spotify Soundcloud Download Transcript  
    4/24/2023
    1:38:27
  • TMHS 679: Improve Your Adrenals & Thyroid Health to Improve Your Metabolism – with Dr. Izabella Wentz
    In our fast-paced, modern society, it’s not uncommon to experience low energy, high stress, and trouble sleeping. If you struggle with symptoms like poor sleep or stress management, you might be among the thousands of folks who are suffering from adrenal dysfunction. And unfortunately, conventional medicine tends to dismiss symptoms of adrenal fatigue as normal or deny the existence of adrenal fatigue altogether. On today’s show, you’re going to learn about the role and importance of the adrenal glands for overall health and vitality. You’ll hear about the relationship between thyroid health and adrenal health, the causes of adrenal dysfunction, and simple, realistic lifestyle habits you can implement to restore adrenal health. Our guest, Dr. Izabella Wentz, is an integrative pharmacist who is passionate about helping patients find the root cause of symptoms that hold them back from thriving. Dr. Wentz is back on The Model Health Show to share her expertise on adrenal health, thyroid health, and how they impact multiple functions and processes in the body. You’re going to learn what the adrenal glands are, how they can become imbalanced, and the best practices for creating a healthier, more resilient stress response in your body. I hope you enjoy this interview with the brilliant Dr. Izabella Wentz! In this episode you’ll discover: What the HPA axis is, and its connection to metabolic health. Two of the most important glands for our metabolism. The numerous roles and responsibilities of the thyroid gland. Common symptoms of thyroid dysfunction. How Dr. Wentz became interested in studying thyroid health. The connection between thyroid health and adrenal health. How thyroid hormones work. The symptoms of adrenal dysfunction. How stress can trigger adrenal dysfunction.  The impacts stress has on cortisol production. Why women are more likely to have thyroid conditions and adrenal dysfunction. How to use safety signals to help your body feel safe. The role sleep plays in adrenal health. Specific foundational nutrients to restore adrenal health. The importance of incorporating pleasurable activity into your day. Items mentioned in this episode include: PaleoValley.com/model -- Use code MODEL for 15% off! DrinkLMNT.com/model -- Get a FREE sample pack with any order! Heal Your Thyroid with the Hashimoto’s Protocol with Dr. Izabella Wentz – Episode 220 Adrenal Transformation Protocol by Dr. Izabella Wentz Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis by Dr. Izabella Wentz The ABCs of Adrenals Connect with Dr. Izabella Wentz Website / Facebook / Instagram Join TMHS Facebook community - Model Nation  Be sure you are subscribed to this podcast to automatically receive your episodes:  Apple Podcasts Stitcher Spotify Soundcloud Download Transcript  
    4/19/2023
About The Model Health Show

The Model Health Show is a fun, entertaining, and enlightening look at health and fitness. No subject is off limits here! World-renown author and nutritionist Shawn Stevenson breaks down complex health issues and makes them easy to understand and overcome. Whether it's weight loss, chronic fatigue, heart disease, diet, exercise, sex, hormones, sleep problems, or countless other health topics, the insights you get here will help you transform your health and live your best life ever.
