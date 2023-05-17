How It Feels to Find Yourself: Meera Lee Patel Shares How She's Built a Life Full of Creativity and Purpose

Margo is joined by self-taught artist, writer, and internationally recognized best-selling author Meera Lee Patel. Meera writes books that help people connect with themselves, each other, and the world around them. Her books & journals for everyone have sold well over a million copies and have been translated into more than a dozen languages worldwide. In 2021, Meera was awarded the Olin Fellowship to pursue her MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. After spending many years waiting for “the right time” to pursue her first love, children’s literature, she’s finally following her heart. In the forthcoming years, while continuing her advocacy for greater mental health awareness through her work, she hopes to write and illustrate for children and the grownups who care for them. Margo and Meera discuss: Meera’s journey from feeling disconnected in her career to finding fulfillment through creativity Upholding the values instilled by her immigrant parents Managing her full time job and her creative career for 8 years and what it taught her The importance of building resilience and discipline What she believes is the main difference between people who are successful or not successful Having dedication to your vision The vulnerability and unknown involved in deciding to work on oneself Imposter syndrome as a self-taught artist and author Why she decided to go to school for her MFA, how it’s been challenging, and how she’s used it as a unique opportunity Navigating motherhood, marriage, and multiple family businesses How It Feels to Find Yourself: Navigating Life's Changes with Purpose, Clarity, and Heart Connect with Meera: www.meeralee.com www.instagram.com/meeraleepatel https://twitter.com/meeraleepatel https://meeraleepatel.substack.com/