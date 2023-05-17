Windowsill Chats is a podcast for artists and creatives who are curious about what it's like to live, work & walk a creative path. You'll find honest stories, r... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
How It Feels to Find Yourself: Meera Lee Patel Shares How She's Built a Life Full of Creativity and Purpose
Margo is joined by self-taught artist, writer, and internationally recognized best-selling author Meera Lee Patel. Meera writes books that help people connect with themselves, each other, and the world around them. Her books & journals for everyone have sold well over a million copies and have been translated into more than a dozen languages worldwide. In 2021, Meera was awarded the Olin Fellowship to pursue her MFA in Illustration & Visual Culture at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. After spending many years waiting for “the right time” to pursue her first love, children’s literature, she’s finally following her heart. In the forthcoming years, while continuing her advocacy for greater mental health awareness through her work, she hopes to write and illustrate for children and the grownups who care for them. Margo and Meera discuss: Meera’s journey from feeling disconnected in her career to finding fulfillment through creativity Upholding the values instilled by her immigrant parents Managing her full time job and her creative career for 8 years and what it taught her The importance of building resilience and discipline What she believes is the main difference between people who are successful or not successful Having dedication to your vision The vulnerability and unknown involved in deciding to work on oneself Imposter syndrome as a self-taught artist and author Why she decided to go to school for her MFA, how it’s been challenging, and how she’s used it as a unique opportunity Navigating motherhood, marriage, and multiple family businesses How It Feels to Find Yourself: Navigating Life's Changes with Purpose, Clarity, and Heart Connect with Meera: www.meeralee.com www.instagram.com/meeraleepatel https://twitter.com/meeraleepatel https://meeraleepatel.substack.com/
6/7/2023
53:09
Community, Connection, and Creativity. Jen Hewett on the Passionate and Practical Challenges of Being an Artist in Today’s Creative Landscape.
Margo is joined by printmaker, surface designer, textile artist, and author Jen Hewett. Jen’s work combines her love of loud prints, 1970s maximalism, and saturated colors with the textures and light of the landscapes that surround her. In addition to creating her own products, Jen designs fabric for the quilting and home sewing market, and home collections for national manufacturers and retailers. Her clients include: Moda Fabrics, World Market, Anthropologie, Blue Sky Planners, and Brewster Home Fashions. She is the author of Print, Pattern, Sew, and This Long Thread: Women of Color on Craft, Community and Connection. Margo and Jen discuss: Her creative path from HR consulting to creative and where she got the courage to change career paths Creating creative momentum Finding harmony as a self-employed artist Keeping your day job until your business is viable Why she shares her income sources and breakdown publicly When and where she started to notice a lack of diversity within the craft community Why she believes in selling her misprints (and why they often sell quickly) Working in digital versus analog and her process for each Some of her new collections and projects she’s looking forward to And so much more Connect with Jen: https://jenhewett.com/ www.instagram.com/jenhewett
5/31/2023
1:08:47
Going Beyond the Lens: How Justin Hackworth’s Photography Style Captures Emotions and Evokes Feelings
Margo is joined by Utah based photographer Justin Hackworth. Working throughout the United States for a variety of wedding, portrait, corporate and editorial clients, Justin's work has been shown in galleries throughout Utah and in publications such as Parade, Glamour, American Photo, The London Times, The Wall Street Journal, along with many others. In addition to his photography work, Justin is a sought-after speaker and educator, offering workshops and events, and even teaches as an adjunct professor at Utah Valley University. Justin's unique style and engaging approach to photography have earned him a loyal following on social media, where he shares his insights and experiences with fellow photographers and enthusiasts. He is always trying new ideas, exploring what is possible with his camera and discovering new creative avenues, making him one of Utah's most sought after photographers. Justin and Margo discuss: His creative path and how he ended up in the field of photography (thanks to elective credits) His longtime mentor and inspirer, Kent Miles Learning and understanding what makes great light The drawback to knowing what works and finding your style The importance of not caring what others think in certain scenarios when it comes to creativity His approach and process of getting to know his subjects before shooting Overcoming fear when it comes to your creativity How a clear vision is critical to quality And much more Connect with Justin: www.justinhackworth.com www.instagram.com/justinhackworth Connect with Margo: www.windowsillchats.com www.instagram.com/windowsillchats www.patreon.com/inthewindowsill
5/24/2023
1:07:16
Don’t Let Fear Have All the Fun: Monique Malcolm Talks Taking Action and Owning Your Fears
Margo is joined by productivity expert, author, and host of the "Take Tiny Action" podcast, Monique Malcolm. Monique helps overwhelmed women take control of their lives, one tiny action at a time. Her approach to coaching and personal development is holistic, taking into account the mental, emotional, and physical aspects of well-being. With her book "Don't Let Fear Have All the Fun" and one-on-one coaching, Monique helps clients overcome their fears and achieve their goals. Monique's larger mission is to help people see a greater possibility for their lives. Margo and Monique chat about: Her creative path and how she brings her ideas to life The importance in building sustainable businesses that feel good Having self-awareness around creating your own process Releasing the “how” and trusting in your higher power Owning the things that cause you fear Creating structure and strategy in order to spend time being creative Tuning into your greater possibility and opportunities And more Connect with Monique: https://taketinyaction.com/ https://www.instagram.com/taketinyaction/ https://www.instagram.com/moniqueemalcolm/ Don't Let Fear Have All the Fun (Book) Connect with Margo: www.windowsillchats.com www.instagram.com/windowsillchats www.patreon.com/inthewindowsill
5/17/2023
59:43
Developing Authentic Connections and a Multifaceted Approach to Making and Selling Art with Tammy Smith
Margo is joined by self-taught artist Tammy Smith. Tammy founded her studio in 2009 after designing gifts, giftwrap and partyware at Hallmark Cards Inc. Her first art teachers being her father and grandmother, Tammy’s first business was making large scale stained glass windows in her parents basement. After Hallmark, she began making mixed media wire and clay sculptures that she sold at art fairs around the country and the desire for stability eventually led to the online business she runs today. In the past, Tammy has also illustrated children's books for Henry Holt, designed wire garden accessories and holiday collections for Studio M and Midwest CBK and licensed her surface pattern designs to Graphique de France and Unique Industries to name a few. Margo and Tammy discuss: Her creative and multi-faceted career How she thinks up new concepts and why it’s her favorite part of the creative process Winning best in show at multiple art fairs Having resilience in the art industry Running an Etsy shop (Small Ideas Studio) Creating authentic connections within the art community And more Connect with Tammy: https://www.tammysmithdesign.com https://www.etsy.com/shop/smallideasstudio Connect with Margo: www.windowsillchats.com www.instagram.com/windowsillchats www.patreon.com/inthewindowsill
Windowsill Chats is a podcast for artists and creatives who are curious about what it's like to live, work & walk a creative path. You'll find honest stories, refreshing tips, artistic business advice and real conversations with global artists & makers just like you. Host Margo Tantau, a 30+ year Creative Director, Product Designer & maker, is a cheerleader for your success. Come grab a cuppa & join her in her sunny windowsill.