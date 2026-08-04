The author's name is Christine Kuehn. The book is titled "Family of Spies: A World War II Story of Nazi Espionage, Betrayal, and the Secret History Behind Pearl Harbor." Christine Kuehn worked on her family's story for over 30 years. According to the publisher's note, it began with a letter from a screenwriter asking about a story. It was the first time she had ever heard about the secrets of the Kuehn family. Her father had never spoken about his mother Friedel (FREE-duhl) and his father Otto's work for the Nazis while based in Hawaii, or the spying they did for the Japanese government prior to the Pearl Harbor attack. Christine was born in the U.S., but her father and the rest of the Kuehn family came from Germany.

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