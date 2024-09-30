Powered by RND
The official, On-Demand podcast of The Armstrong & Getty Show!  Accept no substitutes! 
  • Generating Lots of Leftovers
    In the Wednesday November 20, 2024 edition of The Armstrong & Getty One More Thing Podcast features... Dreaming of Thanksgiving leftovers... An odd turn, a weird accusation... Cleaning Out the Soundfridge!   Stupid Should Hurt: https://www.armstrongandgetty.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12:07
  • It's A Gnat Fart In A Hurricane
    Hour 4 of A&G features... The Matt Gaetz scandal continues Laken Riley trial comes to a close with a guilty verdict Hertz selling off fleet & robot dogs Final Thoughts!  Stupid Should Hurt: https://www.armstrongandgetty.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    35:24
  • Everyone's Talking About Beans!
    Hour 3 of A&G features... The war in Ukraine continues to escalate & now the mention of nuclear war Beans are the new health food Kamala couldn't & wouldn't weigh in on the easiest issues Laken Riley illegal alien killer found guilty on all charges Stupid Should Hurt: https://www.armstrongandgetty.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    36:17
  • The Joe Rogan Of Waffle House Fights
    Hour 2 of A&G features... Beware of today's information environment What will the D.O.G.E. do? You people see the world as only good vs. evil Nancy Mace is protecting the congressional women's bathroom Stupid Should Hurt: https://www.armstrongandgetty.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    36:17
  • You're An Above Average Doofus
    Hour 1 of A&G features... More Trump picks... Dr. Oz? Mailbag! The SpaceX launch & a lost civilization Katie Green's Headlines!  Stupid Should Hurt: https://www.armstrongandgetty.com/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    35:45

