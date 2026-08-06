Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News and Analysis

Hey BillOReilly.com Premium and Concierge Members, welcome to the No Spin News for Wednesday August 5, 2026. Stand Up for Your Country.



Talking Points Memo: Bill explains his involvement in another international controversy involving Mexico.



Is there progress being made toward a deal with Iran?



The progressive left continues to gain support following Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Democratic primary win.



Bill looks at what comes next for Dr. Anthony Fauci and whether Democrats are covering for him.



Final Thought: Don't miss Bill on NewsNation tonight at 8 PM ET with Chris Cuomo.



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