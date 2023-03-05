Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News and Analysis
Bill O'Reilly
No Spin. Just Facts. Always looking out for you. Head to BillOReilly.com for more analysis. More
  • Artificial Intelligence is Coming, Title 42, Hunter Biden Latest, Anheuser-Busch CEO Addresses Trans Influencer Blowback, & More
    Hey BillOReilly.com Premium and Concierge Members, welcome to the No Spin News for Thursday, May 4, 2023. Stand Up for Your Country. Tonight's rundown:  Talking Points Memo: Bill lays out why you should be concerned with the rise of artificial intelligence Title 42 ends in days. What does that mean for the border An update on whether Hunter Biden is likely to be charged Donald Trump's CNN town hall Anheuser-Busch's CEO tries to make amends for the Dylan Mulvaney controversy This Day in History: Rhode Island renounces King George III Final Thought: Money In Case You Missed It: Read Bill's latest column, "America Adrift" Join 'Team Normal!' Order your gear at BillOReilly.com! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    45:17
  • The O'Reilly Update, May 4, 2023
    The Kremlin claims an attempt on Putin’s life, interest rates up, student test scores are the lowest in history, and a monster sports deal in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Bill’s Message of the Day, the assault on Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    13:46
  • O'Reilly Update Morning Edition, May 4, 2023
    On the assault of Rep. Matt Gaetz. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    3:22
  • Illegal Alien Killer Fiasco, the Tucker Carlson Info Leaks, Trump to Skip Debates, India's Growing Problem, and Former Gov. George Pataki on Ukraine
    Hey BillOReilly.com Premium and Concierge Members, welcome to the No Spin News for Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Stand Up for Your Country. Tonight's rundown:  Talking Points Memo: Bill breaks down the mass killing in Texas by an illegal alien, what led to the heartbreaking situation, and those responsible Just over a week after his ouster from Fox News, someone keeps leaking information about Tucker Carlson to the media Donald Trump is likely to skip any primary debates. Is that a good idea? India surpasses China as the most populated country Former New York Governor George Pataki joins the No Spin News to talk about Ukraine This Day in History: Vietnam War's May Day protests Final Thought: Bill's trip to the doctor In Case You Missed It: Read Bill's latest column, "America Adrift" Join 'Team Normal!' Order your gear at BillOReilly.com! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    45:08
  • The O'Reilly Update, May 3, 2023
    Biden sends troops to the border, AOC and elder abuse, suspect in Texas mass murder captured, and Fox ratings plummet.  Plus, Bill’s Message of the Day, Biden water carriers are lying about Kamala Harris. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    13:35

About Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News and Analysis

No Spin. Just Facts. Always looking out for you. Head to BillOReilly.com for more analysis.
