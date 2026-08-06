Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News and Analysis

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5943 episodes
- The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro joins Bill O'Reilly to talk about Iran, Israel, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk conspiracy theories, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Jon Stewart. Shapiro doesn't hold back, calling out Sen. Bernie Sanders, among others, talking about communism and social media's impact. The commentator delves into America's problems with your humble correspondent.
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Mexico’s Growing Corruption Problem, Iran Deal Progress?, the Progressive Left’s Growing Influence, & Democrats Continue to Defend Dr. Anthony Fauci08/06/2026 | 33 mins.Hey BillOReilly.com Premium and Concierge Members, welcome to the No Spin News for Wednesday August 5, 2026. Stand Up for Your Country.
Talking Points Memo: Bill explains his involvement in another international controversy involving Mexico.
Is there progress being made toward a deal with Iran?
The progressive left continues to gain support following Abdul El-Sayed’s Michigan Democratic primary win.
Bill looks at what comes next for Dr. Anthony Fauci and whether Democrats are covering for him.
Final Thought: Don't miss Bill on NewsNation tonight at 8 PM ET with Chris Cuomo.
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- Abdul wins, suspect arrested at Trump golf course, broadway actor cancelled, and a big day for Wall Street.
Plus, the Message of the Day, on the godfather of the communist movement in the USA — Bernie Sanders.
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