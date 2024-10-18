Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov

Scott and Jessica dive into Trump’s eyebrow-raising cabinet picks, including Pete Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, and RFK Jr., and what they signal for the future of U.S. leadership. They also explore the GOP’s new House majority and how they might handle the reins of power.
Democrats Point Fingers as Trump Assembles Cabinet
Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov dig into the Democratic blame game as party leaders clash over what went wrong. Did Biden's decision to run set them back, or was it Harris’s approach on key issues? They also break down Trump’s latest cabinet picks and what they reveal about his plans for his return to power. Plus, how the media should cover Trump’s second term.
The Trump Comeback and the 2024 Election Results
Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov are joined by Semafor’s political reporter Dave Weigel to dive into the aftermath of Trump’s historic comeback and the 2024 election results. They unpack what a second Trump administration could look like, the shift toward a more conservative America, and the lessons Democrats might draw from the race. From Harris’s late-game momentum to Trump’s strategic inroads in cities, they explore key dynamics and ponder the future of both parties.
The Final Stretch and What To Look for on Election Night
Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov dive into the Election Day buzz and what to watch as the results start rolling in. They'll break down the final campaign twists, the surprising Ann Selzer Iowa poll, weigh in on which battleground states might tip the scales, and explore potential legal battles that could unfold.
Charlamagne Tha God’s Take on the State of the Race
Scott and Jessica sit down with Charlamagne Tha God to discuss his recent headline-making interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris and his bold takes on today’s political landscape. Charlamagne shares his thoughts on Biden's latest gaffes, Harris’s efforts to engage Black and Latino voters, and Trump’s impact on the race.
