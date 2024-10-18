Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov

The Final Stretch and What To Look for on Election Night

Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov dive into the Election Day buzz and what to watch as the results start rolling in. They'll break down the final campaign twists, the surprising Ann Selzer Iowa poll, weigh in on which battleground states might tip the scales, and explore potential legal battles that could unfold. Follow Jessica Tarlov, @JessicaTarlov. Follow Prof G, @profgalloway. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices