The New Digg Wants to Bring Back a Peaceful Internet

Roughly 20 years ago, Digg was known as the homepage of the internet. The social and news platform was so big that Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit, referred to it as "the enemy." But things have changed, and this year, the site's original founder Kevin Rose teamed up with Ohanian to revamp and relaunch Digg. Now, in this age of AI, the new Digg is betting on the long-term value of real human connection. Kevin Rose tells Henry his plans to make a social platform that might actually be good for humanity: from how Digg will authenticate a "heartbeat" behind its users, to its ambitions to pay moderators and become a "living breathing social Substack."