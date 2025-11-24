Business Insider recently told its reporters they could use AI to write first drafts of their stories. It was a notable decision by editor-in-chief Jamie Heller, and made BI one of the first mainstream media outlets to embrace AI. We ask Heller what exactly AI is being used for in the BI newsroom. Plus: what skillsets still feel way out of ChatGPT’s reach, and why this is still a good time to get into journalism.
How Can American Politics Recover from Trump?
John Harris, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Politico, is a short-term pessimist and long-term optimist. In this episode, we appeal to his optimism and ask how the US can recover from its current politics of contempt. Harris shares his analysis of President Trump as the most successful third-party candidate in American history, casts doubt on the fantasy of the “rational center” candidate, and considers what it might take for both parties to present a strong vision for the future.
It’s Time for Medicare for All
In the 1990s, Dr. Stephanie Woolhandler did something her colleagues at Harvard called “crazy:” she decided to work with a senator named Bernie Sanders on healthcare reform. Dr. Woolhandler had already founded an advocacy group called Physicians for a National Health Program, which declared the for-profit healthcare system broken and proposed one solution: single-payer national health insurance. (Or, as Sanders calls it, Medicare for all.)
Dr. Woolhandler, now a distinguished professor at Hunter College, says this solution is more urgent than ever. Our healthcare costs are soaring and people are only getting sicker. Today we ask Dr. Woolhandler: how did we get here, why is a single-payer system the only answer, and how can it be feasibly implemented?
Kids Should Have a Driver's License Before a Smartphone
Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
That was the title of a viral essay by Dr. Jean Twenge in The Atlantic in 2017, which first catapulted her work into the spotlight. For years before The Anxious Generation, Dr. Twenge (who now collaborates with Jonathan Haidt) was raising the alarm about social media use and teen mental health. Now, Dr. Twenge has released clear guidelines for parents on how to manage the technology in their kids’ lives. In this episode, we interrogate the evidence linking anxiety and depression to social media use and hear about the non-negotiable solutions Dr. Twenge lays out in her new book, 10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World.
The New Digg Wants to Bring Back a Peaceful Internet
Roughly 20 years ago, Digg was known as the homepage of the internet. The social and news platform was so big that Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit, referred to it as “the enemy.” But things have changed, and this year, the site's original founder Kevin Rose teamed up with Ohanian to revamp and relaunch Digg.
Now, in this age of AI, the new Digg is betting on the long-term value of real human connection. Kevin Rose tells Henry his plans to make a social platform that might actually be good for humanity: from how Digg will authenticate a "heartbeat" behind its users, to its ambitions to pay moderators and become a “living breathing social Substack.”
We hear enough about our problems. Let’s solve them. Every Monday, journalist, analyst and entrepreneur Henry Blodget interviews leading thinkers across business, tech, politics and beyond about their big ideas for how to build a better future. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.