A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe

The First Gentleman (of A Touch More)

In this special episode of A Touch More, Megan and Sue are joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff—the first-ever gentleman on the show! They discuss everything from his partnership with Vice President Kamala Harris to how their roles challenge traditional gender norms. The Second Gentleman shares his thoughts on supporting women's rights, including reproductive freedom, and the importance of men stepping up as allies, especially during this election cycle. Plus, his favorite moments representing the U.S. at the Women's World Cup, the Ella Fan Club, and Sue's major issue with his March Madness bracket choice. Megan & Sue also react to half of the WNBA's coaches being fired and share what it could mean for players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Lastly, don't forget to tag Megan, Sue, and A Touch More with your best look-alike Halloween costumes. A Touch More: The Podcast is produced in partnership with VOX MEDIA and TOGETHXR.