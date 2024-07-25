A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe

This week on A Touch More, Megan and Sue react to last weekend’s NWSL semi-final game (condolences to Sue) and share their takes on what they expect from this weekend’s final between the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit in Kansas City where they’ll also be recording A Touch More LIVE! Get your tickets to the show at the link below and in our Instagram bio.
Plus, a former #1 pick gives advice to the presumed future #1 pick, Paige Bueckers. And Megan and Sue share their thoughts on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, what it says about “getting things done” and how it ties back to women’s sports.
In A Touch More– do you call it "sweet potato pie" or "sweet potato casserole"? They’re talking the best (and worst) Thanksgiving sides.
How To Deal
It’s been a week, to say the least. In this episode, Megan and Sue discuss their real and honest reactions to the election results and the coping mechanisms they’re using to process our uncertain future, including dissociation (Megan) and becoming an encyclopedia of political knowledge (Sue). They share candid conversations on dealing with fear and anxiety during this scary time and explore how women's sports have provided a powerful source of resilience and community.
They are able to find joy when talking about the NWSL playoffs, celebrating how this year feels like a dream scenario for the league and its fans.
NWSL Playoff Preview & Catching Up With Madame President Nneka Ogwumike
This week, Megan and Sue are joined by WNBA star and President of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, Nneka Ogwumike. Their conversation covers everything from the WNBA’s evolution and the resilience of women in sports, whether or not the W should help save the NBA All-Star Game, to a deep dive into the critical topic of quality French fries. Nneka shares her perspective on what fans and players alike can take away from this season, and how WNBA players have been paving the way for broader social change since day one.
Plus, your responses to “Are You a Megan or a Sue?” When it comes to corn or flour tortillas, and Megan’s induction into the Oregon (OR-eh-gun) Sports Hall of Fame.
The First Gentleman (of A Touch More)
In this special episode of A Touch More, Megan and Sue are joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff—the first-ever gentleman on the show! They discuss everything from his partnership with Vice President Kamala Harris to how their roles challenge traditional gender norms. The Second Gentleman shares his thoughts on supporting women’s rights, including reproductive freedom, and the importance of men stepping up as allies, especially during this election cycle.
Plus, his favorite moments representing the U.S. at the Women’s World Cup, the Ella Fan Club, and Sue’s major issue with his March Madness bracket choice.
Megan & Sue also react to half of the WNBA’s coaches being fired and share what it could mean for players like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.
Lastly, don’t forget to tag Megan, Sue, and A Touch More with your best look-alike Halloween costumes.
New York Gets A Ring & Stacey Abrams Connects the Dots on Voting Power
The Liberty finally brings the WNBA Championship dub to New York! In this episode, Megan and Sue dive deep into what this historic win means for both the original franchise and the league. And what’s next for the Lynx?
Plus, very special guest Stacey Abrams breaks down how to make voting less overwhelming, offering practical steps to encourage participation, and sheds light on the important connection between trans rights and DEI initiatives. And we’re back with another “Bicker of the Week” -- where do you stand when it comes to sharing snacks on a plane?
Everyone watches women's sports—and now, there's a podcast for that.
Take a front row seat with world champion athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, as they invite both new and longtime women's sports fans to join them in obsessing over the newest headlines and breaking down the sports landscape.
Every week, they'll share deep cut stories from their experiences as athletes, and illuminate the intersection of sports and pop culture. Their energy is contagious, their guests are boldfaced names in sports and entertainment, and, bonus: you'll get a touch more insight into their lives together, too.
From A Touch More and the Vox Media Podcast Network.