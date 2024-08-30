Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson

Marshawn Picks A Sleeper To Win NFL MVP & Reveals Insane Ray Lewis Stories W/ Jamal Lewis & Mike Rob

On today's Da Get Got Pod episode, the guys welcome NFL legend Jamal Lewis! The guys do not hold back as they discuss NFL Week 8, Ray Lewis stories, and so much more.

Chapters:
0:00-0:45 Intro
0:45-7:44 Commanders Hail Mary
7:44-14:13 Ravens vs Browns
14:13-15:26 Huel ad
15:26-21:34 Flacco taking over in Indy
21:34-23:53 Jets vs Patriots
23:53-25:03 Manscaped ad
25:03-25:43 Lions
25:43-30:03 Midseason awards
30:03-31:09 What's Crackin' segment
31:09-32:13 Jamal introduction
32:13-34:52 What's it feel like having a running record
34:52-36:03 Wonderful Pistachios ad
36:03-37:41 What's it like knowing you were going to keep getting yards
37:41-38:21 Buffalo story
38:21-39:31 Respect for Marshawn
39:31-40:49 Marshawn barely practiced
40:49-41:53 Did Marshawn take Mike's advice?
41:53-43:35 How was 9-on-7 practice?
43:35-45:58 How you feel about the current Ravens
45:58-47:21 Marshawn in the shotgun
47:21-48:16 Power is Marshawn's favorite play
48:16-48:56 Would you run power?
48:56-49:42 Running buck
49:42-50:54 Jamal's favorite back in the league right now
50:54-52:50 No more featured backs in the league
52:50-55:35 David Montgomery
55:35-57:23 Who were Jamal's OGs?
57:23-58:43 Running with no strategy caught up to Jamal
58:43-1:01:11 To stay relevant as a RB, you need to get smart
1:01:11-1:03:39 You need someone threatening to take your position to drive you
1:03:39-1:05:28 Get Got Moment
1:05:28-1:06:02 Outro