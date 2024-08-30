Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson

Marshawn Shows Love To Barry Sanders, Reveals Why He Retired Early, And Hilarious Week 10 Reactions
Marshawn and Mike welcome NFL legend and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. Together they go over NFL week 10, a secret reason why Barry retired early and why Barry is Marshawn's all time favorite running back. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss a episode of The Get Got Podcast.Stay on top of your grooming game this season with MANSCAPED. Get 20% off and free shipping at http://manscaped.com/getgotDownload the Gametime app today or http://Gametime.co for $20 off your first order with code GETGOTZipRecruiter. The smartest way to hire. Go to this exclusive web address to try ZipRecruiter for FREE: http://ZipRecruiter.com/GETGOTControl Body Odor ANYWHERE with @shop.mando and get $5 off off your Starter Pack (that’s over 40% off) with promo code GETGOT at shopmando.com! #mandopodWonderful Pistachios have literally come out of their shells. Same delicious taste, but with a little less work for you. With a wide range of flavors, there’s a Wonderful Pistachios No Shells product for every taste bud and occasion - whether you're tailgating for the big game or watching at home. Ditch the hassle and get snacking! Visit WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more.Follow us on social: https://linktr.ee/thegetgotpod00:00 - 00:26 - Intro00:26 - 00:38 - Week 10 recap sponsored by Wonderful Pistachio00:38 - 01:59 - Panthers 20 - Giants 1701:59 - 05:04 - Patriots 19 - Bears 305:04 - 06:05 - Bills 30 - Colts 2006:05 - 07:34 - Chiefs 16 - Broncos 1407:34 - 10:38 - Steelers 28 - Commanders 2710:38 - 11:44 - Chargers 27 - Titans 1711:44 - 13:52 - Lions 26 - Texans 2313:52 - 16:32 - Dolphins 23 - Rams 1516:32 - 17:39 - Wonderful Pistachios Ad17:39 - 18:45 - Game Time Ad18:45 - 19:52 - Barry Intro19:52 - 22:13 - Why did you retire early22:13 - 23:43 - What do you do after games23:43 - 26:12 - ML wanted to play longer26:12 - 29:17 - How important is the vision29:17 - 30:30 - Manscaped Ad30:30 - 31:32 - Mando Ad31:29 - 33:44 - Feel versus see33:44 - 35:53 - Lions are a destination team35:53 - 37:44 - The year of the Lions?37:44 - 38:44 - Trying to start a RB community for youngins38:44 - 40:00 - Zip Recruiter Ad40:00 - 42:13 - Pregame rituals42:13 - 44:00 - Pregame visualizations44:00 - 48:59 - Hall of fame always the goal?48:59 - 50:51 - Why Barry is ML’s fav RB50:51 - 52:44 - Got Got moment52:44 - 53:46 - Outro#seahawks #nfl #marshawnlynch #mikerobinson #football #athletepodcast #teammates #getgotpod #seattle #seattleseahawks #beastmode #footballtalk #barrysanders Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
53:46
Marshawn Fought Earl Thomas!? Mike Rob Reveals Shocking Super Bowl Stories w/ Seahawks Legends
Marshawn and Mike welcome Justin Forsett, BJ Daniels, & Coach Sherman Smith. Together the former Seahawks talk about the NFL trade deadline, never heard before Seahawks stories, and much more. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss anything from the Get Got podcast.Stay on top of your grooming game this season with MANSCAPED. Get 20% off and free shipping at http://manscaped.com/getgotSave up to 60% off buying last minute for sports, concerts, comedy, theater, etc. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code GETGOT for $20 off your first purchase - terms apply. Download now: http://Gametime.coBuy Liquid Death With Free Shipping on Amazon or http://liquiddeath.com/GETGOTSo, what are you waiting for? Ditch the crackin’ and get snackin’. Check out http://WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more!Upgrade your wardrobe and save on @trueclassic at trueclassic.com/GETGOT! #trueclassicpodFollow us on social: https://linktr.ee/thegetgotpod00:00-00:26 Intro00:26-02:06 NFL Trade Deadline Recaps02:06-04:16 Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders04:16-06:31 Za'Darius Smith to the Lions06:31-07:37 Wonderful Pistachios ad07:37-08:53 Panthers vs Saints08:53-10:44 Bills vs Dolphins10:44-12:11 Commanders vs Giants12:11-13:28 Liquid Death ad13:28-15:09 Ravens vs Broncos15:09-18:17 Eagles vs Jaguars18:17-19:21 Manscaped ad19:21-20:34 Justin and BJ introduction20:34-22:01 The real Justin intro22:01-22:22 Happy birthday BJ22:22-23:26 Coach Sherm’s arrival23:26-27:02 Mr. Handyman/nicknames27:02-28:00 True Classic ad28:00-31:02 The importance of trust31:02-34:27 What made you adapt to players34:27-35:34 Gametime ad35:34-37:01 ML joined the party late37:01-40:41 Group talks about ML40:41-41:43 NFL players are still young men41:43-43:40 Remembering teammates messing up43:40-48:10 Sherm meeting his son story48:10-50:11 No hate on Mike Rob50:11-51:36 Feeding MR shice51:36-52:54 Least mode52:54-57:29 Shoutouts to Coach Sherm57:29-59:38 All players want is honesty59:38-1:00:09 Justin’s brand/goodbye Justin1:00:09-1:02:04 Sherm’s Get Got moment1:02:04-1:03:31 Another moment from that practice1:03:31-1:06:15 BJ Get Got moment1:06:15-1:07:54 Outro#seahawks #nfl #marshawnlynch #mikerobinson #football #athletepodcast#teammates #getgotpod #seattle #seattleseahawks #beastmode #footballtalk #jamallewis Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:07:51
Marshawn Picks A Sleeper To Win NFL MVP & Reveals Insane Ray Lewis Stories W/ Jamal Lewis & Mike Rob
On today's Da Get Got Pod episode, the guys welcome NFL legend Jamal Lewis! The guys do not hold back as they discuss NFL Week 8, Ray Lewis stories, and so much more. Subscribe so you never miss an episode from the Get Got Pod.Wonderful Pistachios have literally come out of their shells. Same delicious taste, but with a little less work for you. With a wide range of flavors, there’s a Wonderful Pistachios No Shells product for every taste bud and occasion - whether you're tailgating for the big game or watching at home. Ditch the hassle and get snacking! Visit WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more.Stay on top of your grooming game this season with MANSCAPED. Get 20% off and free shipping at http://manscaped.com/getgotTry Huel with 15% OFF today using code GETGOT15 at my.huel.com/GETGOT15. Fuel your best performance with Huel today!So, what are you waiting for? Ditch the crackin’ and get snackin’. Check out http://WonderfulPistachios.com to learn more!Follow us on social: https://linktr.ee/thegetgotpodChapters:0:00-0:45 Intro0:45-7:44 Commanders Hail Mary7:44-14:13 Ravens vs Browns14:13-15:26 Huel ad15:26-21:34 Flacco taking over in Indy21:34-23:53 Jets vs Patriots23:53-25:03 Manscaped ad25:03-25:43 Lions25:43-30:03 Midseason awards30:03-31:09 What’s Crackin’ segment31:09-32:13 Jamal introduction32:13-34:52 What’s it feel like having a running record34:52-36:03 Wonderful Pistachios ad36:03-37:41 What’s it like knowing you were going to keep getting yards37:41-38:21 Buffalo story38:21-39:31 Respect for Marshawn39:31-40:49 Marshawnbarely practiced40:49-41:53 Did Marshawn take Mike's advice?41:53-43:35 How was 9-on-7 practice?43:35-45:58 How you feel about the current Ravens45:58-47:21 Marshawn in the shotgun47:21-48:16 Power is Marshawn's favorite play48:16-48:56 Would you run power?48:56-49:42 Running buck49:42-50:54 Jamal’s favorite back in the league right now50:54-52:50 No more featured backs in the league52:50-55:35 David Montgomery55:35-57:23 Who were Jamal's OGs?57:23-58:43 Running with no strategy caught up to Jamal58:43-1:01:11 To stay relevant as a RB, you need to get smart1:01:11-1:03:39 You need someone threatening to take your position to drive you1:03:39-1:05:28 Get Got Moment1:05:28-1:06:02 Outro#seahawks #nfl #marshawnlynch #mikerobinson #football #athletepodcast#teammates #getgotpod #seattle #seattleseahawks #beastmode #footballtalk #jamallewis Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:06:02
Adrian Peterson Shares Hilarious Marshawn Night Club Stories & War Stories vs The Seahawks
On today's Da Get Got Pod episode, the guys welcome NFL legend Adrian Peterson! The guys do not hold back as they discuss NFL Week 7, Saquon Barkley, Boxing, and so much more. Subscribe so you never miss an episode from the Get Got Pod.Stay on top of your grooming game this season with MANSCAPED. Get 20% off and free shipping at http://manscaped.com/getgotSave up to 60% off buying last minute for sports, concerts, comedy, theater, etc. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code GETGOT for $20 off your first purchase - terms apply. Download now: http://Gametime.coBuy Liquid Death With Free Shipping on Amazon or http://liquiddeath.com/GETGOTZipRecruiter. The smartest way to hire. Go to this exclusive web address to try ZipRecruiter for FREE: http://ZipRecruiter.com/GETGOTFollow us on social: https://linktr.ee/thegetgotpodChapters:00:00 - 00:4800:48 - 01:51 Saquon Barkley's Big Day01:51 - 4:43 Lions Running Back Duo4:43 - 5:52 Zip Recruiter5:52 - 8:55 How Do The Chiefs Keep Winning?8:55 - 10:26 Adrian Peterson Intro10:26 - 11:43 First time AP and Marshawn Met11:43 - 13:05 Manscaped Ad13:05 - 14:37 AP & Marshawn at the club14:37 - 15:45 How Running Backs have changed15:45 - 18:19 AP vs the Seahawks18:19 - 19:38 Gametime Ad19:38 - 23:00 AP's MVP Season23:00 - 24:15 Liquid Death Ad24:15 - 28:15 AP's Injury Recovery28:15 - 30:56 Marshawn's Favorite RBs to Watch30:56 - 35:37 AP's Boxing Match37:37 - 39:41 Why Don't RBs Get Paid?39:41 - 40:40 AP's Run vs the Seahawks40:40 - 42:58 When did AP Get Got?42:58 - 44:30 Training now vs then44:30 - 48:00 Running Backs in media now48:00 - 53:30 Marshawn's Training Methods53:30 - 56:30 Marshawn's running style was different56:30 - 1:01:20 How did Marshawn get ready presnap?1:01:20 - 1:04:15 AP's Work Ethic1:04:15 - 1:05:05 Outro#seahawks #nfl #marshawnlynch #mikerobinson #football #athletepodcast#teammates #getgotpod #seattle #seattleseahawks #beastmode #footballtalk #adrianpeterson #saquonbarkley Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:05:05
Marshawn & Mike Share Hot Takes On Davante Adams Trade, NFL Week 6 & Rank Top RBs W/ Edge
On today's Da Get Got Pod episode, the guys welcome NFL legend Edgerrin James! The guys do not hold back as they discuss NFL Week 6, Davante Adams' trade, and so much more. Subscribe so you never miss an episode from the Get Got Pod.Stay on top of your grooming game this season with MANSCAPED. Get 20% off and free shipping at http://manscaped.com/getgotSave up to 60% off buying last minute for sports, concerts, comedy, theater, etc. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code GETGOT for $20 off your first purchase - terms apply. Download now: http://Gametime.coTry Huel with 15% OFF today using code GETGOT15 at my.huel.com/GETGOT15. Fuel your best performance with Huel today!Follow us on social: https://linktr.ee/thegetgotpodChapters:0:00-0:33 Intro0:33-0:41 NFL Week 6 Recap0:41-1:40 49ers vs Seahawks1:40-2:42 Jags vs Bears2:42-3:16 Commanders vs Ravens3:16-4:23 Gametime ad4:23-4:49 Cardinals vs Packers4:49-5:15 Texans vs Patriots5:15-5:52 Buccaneers vs Saints5:52-7:48 Browns vs Eagles7:48-9:01 Huel ad9:01-9:58 Colts vs Titans9:58-10:22 Chargers vs Broncos10:22-10:51 Steelers vs Raiders10:51-11:19 Falcons vs Panthers11:19-12:29 Manscaped ad12:29-14:25 Lions vs Cowboys14:25-15:45 Bengals vs Giants15:45-16:43 Bills vs Jets16:43-17:19 Edge introduction17:19-21:18 Who were Edge’s OGs21:18-22:26 Did Edge know how much influence he had?22:26-25:45 Being yourself25:45-26:51 First time meeting Edge26:51-28:16 Edge’s top RBs in the league right now28:16-30:56 RB by committee30:56-34:14 Generational backs and RBs in the passing game34:14-35:34 ML’s last time coming out of retirement for the Hawks35:34-38:20 Edge’s "I’m done" moment38:20-41:01 Did you have OGs help you stay on the right track?41:01-44:19 When did your maturity switch flip?44:19-48:23 Generational wealth48:23-50:21 What was it like playing with Peyton?50:21-51:36 On Marvin Harrison51:36-54:18 Out of the University of Miami54:18-55:01 Trick Daddy wisdom55:01-56:25 ML’s moment56:25-57:17 Edge’s Got Got moment57:17-1:06:14 Fan questions1:06:14-1:06:48 Outro#seahawks #nfl #marshawnlynch #mikerobinson #football #athletepodcast#teammates #getgotpod #seattle #seattleseahawks #beastmode #footballtalk #edgerrinjames #davanteadams Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson
Marshawn Lynch, the former NFL star running back affectionately known as “Beast Mode” is joined by his former teammate and current NFL Network host Mike Robinson for Da Get Got Pod, his new weekly video podcast with Playmaker HQ. Da Get Got Pod will dive deep into Marshawn’s thoughts on current events in sports and pop culture with a guest list including some of the brightest stars in sports and entertainment. “Beast Mode’s” new show will publish new episodes every Thursday on Youtube and audio platforms, plus highlights on social media @getgotpod. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.