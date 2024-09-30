Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Comedian Sherry Cola (Joy Ride, Turning Red) shares her journey of coming out as bisexual, how she met her girlfriend, navigating dating in the queer community, and monetizing a breastmilk kink.WATCH this episode on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/RH4fK4ksCNsWrite to Nicole! Send your dirty messages to [email protected] with the subject line "Dirty Message," and Nicole may read it in a future episode.Sponsors:Uncommon Goods: To get 15% off your next gift, go to uncommongoods.com/dateme.Betterhelp: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/DATEME and get on your way to being your best self.Follow Nicole Byer: Website: nicolebyerwastaken.comInstagram: @nicolebyerX: @nicolebyerNicole's book: indiebound.org/book/9781524850746This is a Headgum podcast. Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on Why Won't You Date Me? via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
54:46
We Met Playing Call of Duty (w/ Sarah Silverman)
Comedian Sarah Silverman sits down with Nicole to discuss meeting her boyfriend over Call of Duty, the challenges of dating as a female comic, and how many health studies are skewed against women. Plus, Nicole shares her experience getting hit on at Comic-Con.
See Sarah Silverman live on her POST MORTEM tour at sarahsilverman.com.
58:39
Men Who Lie About Their Height (w/ Lauren Lapkus)
We're back - and now in video form! Comedian and actress Lauren Lapkus (Newcomers podcast) joins Nicole to discuss why men lie about their heights, motherhood, and her recent trip to Victoria's Secret. Plus, they play a special game of F*ck, Marry, Kill: Newcomers Movies Edition.
56:26
BEST OF: How to Hack Into Your Partner's Phone (w/ Keke Palmer)
In this best of episode, Emmy-award winning actress Keke Palmer (Nope, Lightyear) shares with Nicole how she got her first kiss from MySpace, why she avoids posting relationships on social media, and how she's learning to trust again after her boyfriend slept with her best friend. Plus, is it ever okay to hack into your partner's phone? Keke teaches, in great detail, exactly how to do it.
45:21
BEST OF: Being a Single Mom of 3 (w/ Francesca Amber)
While we're on hiatus, we're bringing you the best of the podcast – completely ad-free! In this episode, Nicole's close friend Francesca Amber (host of Law of Attraction Changed my Life) opens up about the challenges of being a single mother to twins, the rising trend of 'co-parenting', and how she uses the Law of Attraction to manifest her dream partner. Meanwhile, Nicole counts down the days until her dick appointment.
Originally aired on July 16, 2021.
