Why Won't You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

In this best of episode, Emmy-award winning actress Keke Palmer (Nope, Lightyear) shares with Nicole how she got her first kiss from MySpace, why she avoids posting relationships on social media, and how she's learning to trust again after her boyfriend slept with her best friend. Plus, is it ever okay to hack into your partner's phone? Keke teaches, in great detail, exactly how to do it.