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Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley
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Latest episode
498 episodes
- CC 491: Disclaimer: This episode was recorded in early May 2026, prior to the events that have since unfolded.
Kail and Lindsie play Agree to Disagree and debate soulmates, cheating, jealousy, talking stages, phone passcodes, closure, and whether you can love two people at once. They also open up about dating after heartbreak, relationship red flags, friendship breakups, and learning to love yourself first.
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets here
For full videos head towww.youtube.com/@KailandtheChaos
To send in your Foul Plays email us at info@coffeeconvos.com
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- Disclaimer: This episode was recorded in early May 2026, prior to the events that have since unfolded. The conversation reflects the information and circumstances as they were at the time of recording.
Kail and Lindsie take a nostalgic walk through their biggest firsts; from first jobs, cars, celebrity crushes, concerts, phones, and social media accounts to first bills, home-cooked meals, and saying “I love you.”
What starts with McDonald’s drive-thru chaos and Kail’s imaginary relationship with a Hanson brother turns into an honest conversation about their wildly different childhoods, loneliness, family dinners, parenting, and giving their own kids the experiences they missed. They also debate whether today’s trends create real childhood memories or are just another form of keeping up with the Joneses.
Plus, AIM away messages, MySpace photos, cold canned chili, and a Foul Play featuring one truly unfortunate walk home.
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets here
For full videos head towww.youtube.com/@KailandtheChaos
To send in your Foul Plays email us at info@coffeeconvos.com
Thank you for checking out our sponsors!
Fabletics: Shop now at Fabletics.com/coffeeconvos to get 70- 80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP. Take a quick style quiz and be sure to select coffeeconvos when prompted to unlock this offer.
Firstleaf: Stop settling for wines that don't quite hit the mark. Head to TryFirstleaf.com/coffee to sign up and you'll get fifty percent off your first box PLUS free shipping for an entire year.
K12: See why more than 3 million families have chosen K12 find a K12 Powered School near you today! Go to K12.com/COFFEECONVOS to learn more.
Chime: Join the millions who are already banking fee free today. Head to Chime.com/COFFEE.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Disclaimer: This is a personal account based on my own experiences, memories, perceptions, and opinions. It reflects my perspective and is not intended as an objective account of events. Others may have different recollections or interpretations. It is shared for personal expression and discussion only.
This episode was recorded in early 2026, prior to the events that have since unfolded. The conversation reflects the information and circumstances as they were at the time of recording.
In part two of this crossover episode, Lindsie picks up where she left off, confronting the question at the center of it all: Is love enough when the life surrounding it no longer feels sustainable?
As the realities of blending families, finances, custody schedules, and ongoing legal conflict become impossible to ignore, Lindsie opens up about reaching her breaking point. But one heated Valentine’s weekend conversation changes everything, turning an already complicated relationship into a very public heartbreak. What followed were accusations, receipts, Reddit theories, and a level of betrayal that extended far beyond the relationship itself.
Kail and Lindsie unpack what happens when private pain becomes public, how children and co-parents inevitably become part of the fallout, and the impossible tension between still loving someone and no longer trusting them. Lindsie reflects on resentment, forgiveness, and realizing that sometimes the hardest person to walk away from is the one you’re still in love with.
To listen to Part One of this conversation head over to The Southern Tea
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to www.youtube.com/@KailandtheChaos
To send in your Foul Plays email us at info@coffeeconvos.com
Thank you for checking out our sponsors!
RoBody: Find out if you’re covered for free at ro.co/coffeeconvos
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See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kail and Lindsie have an honest conversation about the future of Coffee Convos and the moment they questioned whether they could continue. They open up about the personal challenges they’ve faced, the importance of protecting their mental health, and the boundaries they’re putting in place as they move forward. Together, they share what this new chapter means for their friendship, the podcast, and their listeners.
Part 2 is available now on The Southern Tea.
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
SKIMS: Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces at https://skims.com/coffee
Shopify: Shopify: Own your customer relationships. Own your revenue. Start with a free trial at
https://shopify.com/coffee
Chime: Go to https://Chime.com/COFFEE. It only takes a few minutes to
sign up.
K12 Schools: See how K12 Powered Schools can help unlock your child’s full potential. Enroll online today at https://K12.com/coffeeconvos
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- CC 486: This week on Coffee Convos, Kail is joined by Ike for a real-time episode full of unfiltered reactions, summer chaos, and tour survival mode.
They discuss some heartbreaking true crime cases, parenting through exhaustion, addiction and accountability, live show madness and the reality of trying to keep life moving while barely breathing.
Get your Fatherless Behavior Tour Tickets here
For full videos head to patreon.com/kaillowry
Thank you for checking out our sponsors!
Quince: Right now, go to quince.com/coffee for free shipping and 365-day returns.
Better Help: This episode is brought to you by Better Help. Visit betterhealth.com/coffee today to get 10% off,
RoBody: Find out if you’re covered for free at ro.com/coffeeconvos
Honey Love: Save 20% Off Honeylove by going to honeylove.com/Coffee #honeylovepod
Rocket Money: Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster. Join at RocketMoney.com/COFFEECONVOS
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley
Coffee Convos is hosted by Kail Lowry of MTV's Teen Mom and Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best. These two reality stars come from totally different worlds, but have become close through their shared experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women. They share who they really are and talk about the issues they face every day. They don't always agree, but they love to have lively discussions about motherhood, friendship, television, family, and life in the public eye. Coffee Convos will feature all the latest in their busy lives, recommendations for other moms, and rants about trying to balance it all.Podcast website
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