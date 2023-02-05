Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley

Coffee Convos is hosted by Kail Lowry of MTV's Teen Mom and Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best. These two reality stars come from totally dif... More
Kid Problems: Hygiene, Screen Time and Discipline
Lindsie and Kail prepare for traveling and they hate it. Lindsie notices Jackson having a hard time on transition days and asks what she can do to make it less stressful, but realizes maybe it has something to do with her unique parenting relationship. This leads to the conversation of hygiene and discipline with their boys, and Kail explains why she will now be investing in outdoor playsets.Lindsie also wants to know what is up with this coochie smell issue? Kail shares her horrid postpartum problem, the Facebook group post is giving super sus vibes, and a hospital visit in Foul Play has us clutching our coochies for dear life
Being The Mother I Never Had
CC281: Kail starts the episode HOT with her thoughts on a Tiktok that talks about parents who conveniently choose when to properly parent. She can't help but to think about the times she experienced similar things with her own mom, and Lindsie brings up an interesting point in regards to her mom's actions. Lindsie finally let Jackson ride the school bus and while Jackson was excited all around, Lindsie shares her hesitation and the selfishness she's been feeling about the situation.Also on tap, Kail needs advice on her toddler's sleep regression, Lindsie is disgusted by a janitor's drive to spread STDs in a workplace, and if you see Kail walk into the men's bathroom, it's okay she's just checking on her kids.
Tucked Up Like A Crunchwrap Supreme
CC280: On this month's bonus episode, Kail and Lindsie get deep on coochie sizes and Lindsie makes an inappropriate comparison to a certain food item that has Kail howling. Surprise, surprise, both ladies have taken away phone privilages from their kids and have noticed some good changes in them. Lindsie wants to know about relationship breaks, Kail is alarmed by Lindsie's way of discarding tampons, and both confirm that they are indeed in their recluse era.. And today we go for a TRIPLE on Foul Play!
About Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley
Coffee Convos is hosted by Kail Lowry of MTV's Teen Mom and Lindsie Chrisley of USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best. These two reality stars come from totally different worlds, but have become close through their shared experiences as mothers, reality stars, and women. They share who they really are and talk about the issues they face every day. They don't always agree, but they love to have lively discussions about motherhood, friendship, television, family, and life in the public eye. Coffee Convos will feature all the latest in their busy lives, recommendations for other moms, and rants about trying to balance it all.