Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley

Kid Problems: Hygiene, Screen Time and Discipline

Lindsie and Kail prepare for traveling and they hate it. Lindsie notices Jackson having a hard time on transition days and asks what she can do to make it less stressful, but realizes maybe it has something to do with her unique parenting relationship. This leads to the conversation of hygiene and discipline with their boys, and Kail explains why she will now be investing in outdoor playsets.Lindsie also wants to know what is up with this coochie smell issue? Kail shares her horrid postpartum problem, the Facebook group post is giving super sus vibes, and a hospital visit in Foul Play has us clutching our coochies for dear life Check out our Instagram @coffeeconvospodcast for more! Thank you to our sponsors!Better Help: This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/coffee today to get 10% off your first monthBettersleep: Improve your quality of life in as little as one week, download BetterSleep from your App Store or Google PlayBiOptimizers: Use code COFFEECONVOS for 10% off any order at magbreakthrough.com/coffeeconvosEarth Breeze: Visit EarthBreeze.com/coffeeconvos for 40% off your purchaseQuince: Discover the affordable luxury you deserve, go to Quince.com/coffee to get free shipping and 365-day returns on your next order