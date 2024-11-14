About Odd Squadcast

From PBS KIDS, it’s the first ever Odd Squad podcast! One might even call it an Odd Squadcast. We just did, so feel free to copy us. The Odd Squadcast is the go-to place for all Odd Squad Agents (and you!) to get the latest news: villains who have been caught, gadgets that have been recalled, agents who have been promoted, creatures on the loose, birthdays to celebrate, and every other bit of important information that an Odd Squad Agent needs to know. Coming to you directly from The Big O Headquarters, and hosted by The Big O herself... all while she tries to stop an odd invasion on Headquarters. This podcast is only available in the United States. Subscribe now so you won’t miss an episode! For more Odd Squad, go to pbskids.org/oddsquad.