Odd Squadcast

Podcast Odd Squadcast
PBS KIDS
From PBS KIDS, it's the first ever Odd Squad podcast! One might even call it an Odd Squadcast. We just did, so feel free to copy us. The Odd Squadcast is the g...
EducationKids & FamilyEducation for Kids

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Broadcast Seven
    The radio address marches on despite not being able to solve the case but another new tip from an agent sends The Big O and her crew back out on the run.
    --------  
    9:45
  • Broadcast Six
    The Big O interrogates another suspect live on the air with the hopes of getting them to confess.
    --------  
    8:15
  • Broadcast Five
    The radio show presses on despite Headquarters being attacked with oddness. The Big O's assistant barges in during the show with information that sends the case in another new direction.
    --------  
    8:29
  • Broadcast Four
    During her radio address, The Big O gets a tip from another agent that may solve the case. The Big O and her crew head out on the run to stop the villain in their tracks.
    --------  
    7:56
  • Broadcast Three
    Convinced she has the suspect, The Big O interrogates a villain live on the air, but another odd attack in Headquarters throws everything into chaos.
    --------  
    9:57

About Odd Squadcast

From PBS KIDS, it’s the first ever Odd Squad podcast! One might even call it an Odd Squadcast. We just did, so feel free to copy us. The Odd Squadcast is the go-to place for all Odd Squad Agents (and you!) to get the latest news: villains who have been caught, gadgets that have been recalled, agents who have been promoted, creatures on the loose, birthdays to celebrate, and every other bit of important information that an Odd Squad Agent needs to know. Coming to you directly from The Big O Headquarters, and hosted by The Big O herself... all while she tries to stop an odd invasion on Headquarters. This podcast is only available in the United States. Subscribe now so you won’t miss an episode! For more Odd Squad, go to pbskids.org/oddsquad.
