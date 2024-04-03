About Mysteries About True Histories (M.A.T.H.)

From the creators of Who Smarted? comes Mysteries About True Histories (aka M.A.T.H.), a podcast for kids where every episode promises an exhilarating mix of adventure, comedy, and educational exploration! Follow along as Max and Molly are recruited into a secret order of Problem Solvers who time travel while solving logic and math problems created by their arch nemeses, The Troublesome Trolls. Tune in every Thursday for a brand new episode of Mysteries About True Histories! This series is perfect for kids ages six and up. Even if your child hasn’t learned some of these concepts yet in school, the storytelling seamlessly plants the seeds for all kinds of math, history, geography and science lessons that will keep your little ones curious and excited to learn. Max and Molly, the dynamic duo at the heart of our captivating story, are best friends with a passion for problem-solving. Every episode of M.A.T.H. takes our heroes to cool, new places throughout time and space (including the International Space Station) where they must solve riddles, puzzles and equations designed by the Trolls to cause chaos. By solving these interactive problems (that the listener can play along with) Max & Molly keep the Troublesome Trolls from eliminating things we all love... like ice cream! From ancient civilizations to futuristic realms, Max and Molly traverse the ages, encountering historical figures, exploring distant lands, and unraveling the mysteries of the universe. Alongside Max and Molly, young adventurers will tackle a series of ingenious puzzles, brain-teasing riddles, and perplexing equations meticulously devised by The Troublesome Trolls. But fear not, parents! While your kids are busy cracking codes and saving the day, they'll also be exercising their critical thinking skills, honing their math abilities, and expanding their knowledge of history, geography and science. It's educational entertainment at its finest – all wrapped up in a package of non-stop fun! With each interactive challenge, kids will develop essential problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and mathematical literacy – all while having a blast with Max & Molly – as well as their middle school rivals, Brad & Katrina, and Max's kooky Aunt Murgatroyd who is the mastermind behind it all! As our kids outsmart The Troublesome Trolls, they learn valuable lessons about teamwork, perseverance, confidence and the power of friendship. M.A.T.H. is designed to ignite a lifelong love of learning in young minds. By weaving together elements of history, science, geography and mathematics in a captivating narrative, the podcast sparks curiosity and encourages exploration of the world around us. It's an immersive learning experience that transcends the confines of the classroom, inspiring kids to see the world through a new lens. As parents, you'll love M.A.T.H. for its unique blend of entertainment and education. Not only does it provide an alternative to screen-time, it also offers valuable learning opportunities that complement their school curriculum. But let's not forget the laughter! With its witty humor, lovable characters, and unpredictable twists, M.A.T.H. is guaranteed to keep the whole family entertained from start to finish. It's the perfect way to bond with your kids while sharing a meaningful and enriching experience together. So why wait? Join Max and Molly on their thrilling quest to save history, one problem at a time. With Mysteries About True Histories (M.A.T.H.), the adventure has just begun – while the learning never ends! A Starglow Media original.